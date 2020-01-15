Russian President Vladimir Putin sits down with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow on Wednesday. Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the government for its work in a televised statement following the announcement that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and the rest of the government are resigning.

"I want to express satisfaction with the results that have been achieved,” Putin said. “Of course not everything worked out but nothing ever works out in full."

Putin asked members of the government to fulfill their duties until a new one is formed.

Medvedev is expected to take on the newly-created role of deputy head of Russia’s Security Council

“[Medvedev] has always dealt with these issues … I consider it possible and asked him to do so in the future,” Putin said.

"I will introduce the position of Deputy Chairman of the Security Council.”