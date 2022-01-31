World
The latest on Ukraine and Russia tensions

By Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:30 p.m. ET, January 31, 2022
Ukraine calls on Russia to "make concessions and show genuine interest in peace"

From Kostan Nechyporenko and CNN’s Mick Krever in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Monday that “now is the time” for Russia to “make concessions.”

“Our goal, and we tell this openly to our partners, is for Russia to make concessions,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a news conference in Kyiv. “Now is the time for her [Russia] to make concessions and show genuine interest in peace. Ukraine is ready for constructive negotiations. But no one will put pressure on us. Nobody will force us to do anything. Because Ukraine has already done enough for peace. Now Russia should take a step.”

He said that the “best way” for Russia to prove that it does not want a war with Ukraine is to withdraw troops and military equipment from the border, and “give up any ideas about destabilizing the situation inside the country through contrived protests, cyberattacks, attempts to destabilize the normal way of life and functioning of the Ukrainian economy.”

“These are the first steps towards de-escalation that Russia can take today. At the same time, it is important to remember that Russia's aggression against Ukraine will be over only when Russia withdraws its troops from Donbas and Crimea and Ukraine will return all its temporarily occupied territories through diplomacy.” 

“And we will not follow the path of further concessions to the Russian Federation if Russia does not stop its military escalation first," he added.

 

UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine held despite Russia and China objections

From CNN's Laura Ly

The United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine took place in New York City Monday, despite objections by Russia and China.

The meeting was called by the United States. Ten country representatives voted in favor of holding the meeting, two votes against came from Russia and China, and three country representatives abstained. 

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia asked to cancel Monday’s meeting, calling the accusations against Russia “a myth,” and alleged that the meeting is “a classic example of megaphone diplomacy” based on “unfounded accusations that we have refuted frequently.”

United States Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield countered by saying Monday’s public meeting is necessary after “over one hundred” private meetings over the course of the last few weeks with Russian, Ukrainian, and other European counterparts.

“You’ve heard from our Russian colleagues that we’re calling for this meeting to make you all feel uncomfortable. Imagine how uncomfortable you would be if you had 100,000 troops sitting on your border in the way that these troops are sitting on the border with Ukraine,” Greenfield-Thomas said. “For us, this is about peace and security, it’s about honoring the UN charter that calls upon us as members of the Security Council to protect peace and security. So this is not about antics. It’s not about rhetoric. It’s not about US and Russia. What this is about is the peace and security of one of our member states.”

Prior to the start of Monday’s meeting, Chinese Ambassador the UN Zhang Jun told reports the country was against a public meeting in Ukraine.

“This is really the right time calling for quiet diplomacy, with more diplomatic efforts, instead of microphone diplomacy or public confrontation. And that’s also the concern of many members of the council. We all hope that with our efforts we can avoid adding fuel to the tension. And what’s really needed, badly needed, is more diplomatic efforts,” Zhang said.

CNN’s Michael Conte contributed reporting to this post.