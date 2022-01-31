Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Monday that “now is the time” for Russia to “make concessions.”

“Our goal, and we tell this openly to our partners, is for Russia to make concessions,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a news conference in Kyiv. “Now is the time for her [Russia] to make concessions and show genuine interest in peace. Ukraine is ready for constructive negotiations. But no one will put pressure on us. Nobody will force us to do anything. Because Ukraine has already done enough for peace. Now Russia should take a step.”

He said that the “best way” for Russia to prove that it does not want a war with Ukraine is to withdraw troops and military equipment from the border, and “give up any ideas about destabilizing the situation inside the country through contrived protests, cyberattacks, attempts to destabilize the normal way of life and functioning of the Ukrainian economy.”

“These are the first steps towards de-escalation that Russia can take today. At the same time, it is important to remember that Russia's aggression against Ukraine will be over only when Russia withdraws its troops from Donbas and Crimea and Ukraine will return all its temporarily occupied territories through diplomacy.”

“And we will not follow the path of further concessions to the Russian Federation if Russia does not stop its military escalation first," he added.