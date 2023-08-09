A White House official says the US is aware Ukraine's counteroffensive isn't progressing as quickly as was expected, following CNN reporting that describes increasingly "sobering" assessments from Western officials about Kyiv's forces’ ability to retake significant territory.
“Even the Ukrainians … including President (Volodymyr) Zelensky, have said that they're not going as far or as fast as he would like," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Tuesday.
Ukraine's offensive is "not without its difficulties, but they keep trying," he said.
On Tuesday, Ukraine claimed some advances in the southern Zaporizhzhia region despite troops' movement being slowed by mines.
Hee are the latest headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine:
- Moscow targeted: Two "combat drones" were shot down in the Moscow suburbs early Wednesday, the capital's mayor said — the latest in a string of drone attack attempts this summer on Russian cities. There is no information on casualties and a response team was working on the scene, he added.
- Wagner camp claim: The construction of a new camp to host Wagner Group fighters has begun in the Zyabrovka Air Base in Belarus, Ukrainian authorities claimed Tuesday. Ukraine's National Resistance Center warned of future efforts to use the fighters "to simulate subversive activities on the border with [Ukraine's] Chernihiv region." CNN cannot independently verify the claims.
- Russian strikes: As Ukraine reels from the latest round of Russian missile attacks, residents in the eastern city of Pokrovsk recalled the harrowing experience of a "double-tap" strike Monday that left at least nine people dead and 82 injured. "I'd like to say to the Russians: Value the lives. Both your own and ours. And enough of all this, enough. Enough," Pokrovsk resident Liudmyla told CNN.
- Evacuation call: Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities are urging residents in the eastern city of Kupyansk to evacuate children and those with limited mobility following a recent escalation of Russian attacks in the area. At least three civilians were killed and nine others injured Tuesday after Russian missiles hit a village near the city in the Kharkiv region, which was liberated by Ukrainian forces last year.
- Ukrainian shelling: At least three people were killed and 11 others wounded after Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk city, the Moscow-backed head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said. He added that a number of civilian infrastructure facilities were hit, while alleging the use of cluster munitions by Kyiv's forces. CNN is not able to independently verify this claim.