Volodomyr Zelensky speaks to the media in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 12. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Two drones were shot down as they approached the Russian capital Thursday, Moscow's mayor said, the second such attempted attack reported by the official in two days.

It comes a day after Kyiv's forces shelled Russia's western Belgorod region, leaving one person dead and several wounded, according to its governor.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said it struck a Russian command post on Wednesday in the southern city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region. The city is located on the Moscow-occupied east bank of the Dnipro River, where Russian state media and military bloggers claimed Ukrainian forces carried out a raid Tuesday.

