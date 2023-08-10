Two drones were shot down as they approached the Russian capital Thursday, Moscow's mayor said, the second such attempted attack reported by the official in two days.
It comes a day after Kyiv's forces shelled Russia's western Belgorod region, leaving one person dead and several wounded, according to its governor.
Meanwhile, Ukraine said it struck a Russian command post on Wednesday in the southern city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region. The city is located on the Moscow-occupied east bank of the Dnipro River, where Russian state media and military bloggers claimed Ukrainian forces carried out a raid Tuesday.
Catch up on the latest headlines:
- Zelensky appeal: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his call for more air defenses following a Russian attack that left two people dead in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia. He said he would continue to work with allies on Ukraine's request for US-made F-16 fighter jets. Meanwhile, the White House is downplaying a CNN poll that shows most Americans oppose Congress providing additional funding to support Ukraine in its war with Russia ahead of a reported administration request for more aid.
- Frontline accounts: After months of headlines about Russian incompetence and disarray, Ukrainian troops are learning that Moscow’s better troops — the paratroopers on the southern frontlines — have not forgotten their training. “You shouldn’t honor the enemy,” one Ukrainian soldier told CNN. “But don’t underestimate him.” Read our exclusive report from the front lines here.
- Donetsk attacks: Ukrainian shelling killed a child in the eastern city of Donetsk, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said. The Moscow-backed official also accused Ukraine of using cluster munitions — a claim CNN cannot independently verify. Kyiv has provided the Pentagon with a report about the use of controversial American cluster munitions in the fight with Russia, a Ukrainian official told CNN.
- Belarus latest: Poland will send more troops to its border with Belarus after the country’s Border Guard asked for 1,000 more people to be deployed there, Polish official news agency PAP reported. Tensions have been escalating in recent weeks between the NATO member and key Kremlin ally after Warsaw accused Minsk of allowing Russian mercenary group Wagner to move toward the border. Meanwhile, the US took action against the regime of Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko to mark the third anniversary of the fraudulent election in the country and his brutal crackdown on protesters.
- Russian history: Russia's Ministry of Education this week unveiled new history textbooks with sections about the "special military operation," — a term President Vladimir Putin uses to refer his war in Ukraine — the annexation of Crimea and Western sanctions. Critics say the move is a part of a sustained effort to indoctrinate school children and stifle any independent thinking.
- Spying allegations: A German national has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office said. Prosecutors said the man worked for a government agency that equips German armed forces.