The UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, said Thursday she was "appalled" by Russia's attack on a hotel in Zaporizhzhia that was used as a main base for for UN staff and members of other humanitarian organizations.

"I am appalled by the news that a hotel frequently used by United Nations personnel and our colleagues from NGOs supporting people affected by the war has been hit by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia," she said in a statement, calling it "utterly inadmissible."

Brown said she and her colleagues had stayed at the hotel during their previous visits to the region. The hotel served as the UN base for the operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol last year, she added.

"The number of indiscriminate attacks hitting civilian infrastructure, killing and injuring civilians, have reached unimaginable levels – these attacks violate international humanitarian law," Brown said.

She called on the Russia to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and immediately stop indiscriminate attacks on Ukraine.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said the hotel was also the site of a children's day camp that finished its daily operations about an hour before Russia's attack.

Some context: Russian missiles struck the hotel on Thursday, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others, which included four children.