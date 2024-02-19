Russia advances in Ukraine as Navalny's family demand answers
By Christian Edwards and Antoinette Radford, CNN
Updated 5:28 a.m. ET, February 19, 2024

6 min ago
Kremlin says investigation into Navalny's death is underway
From CNN staff
The Kremlin has said that an investigation into the circumstances around late Russian politician Alexey Navalny’s death is “underway,” and the results are currently “unknown.”
Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, made the statement in his daily call with journalists.
When asked by CNN why Putin has yet to make any public comments on Navalny’s death, Peskov said: “I have nothing to add to what has been said on this topic.”
6 min ago
Navalny spokesperson says politician's mother and lawyers denied access to morgue
From CNN staff
A spokesperson for the late Russian politician Alexey Navalny said his mother and lawyers were denied access Monday to the morgue where his body is allegedly being held.
Spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said Navalny's mother and lawyers "were not allowed" to go into the morgue after arriving "early" on Monday morning, according to a statement on X.
Although Yarmysh did not specify the location in her post, she is believed to be referring to the same morgue in the town of Salekhard where his mother and lawyer were also denied access on Saturday.
"One of the lawyers was literally pushed out. When the staff was asked if Alexey’s body was there, they did not answer," Yarmysh said, recounting Monday's visit.
In a separate post, Yarmysh said Navalny's mother and lawyers were told by Russia's Investigative Committee that the investigation into his death had been extended for an undisclosed duration.
"How much longer it will go is unknown. The cause of death is still 'undetermined.' They lie, stall for time, and don't even hide it," Yarmysh said, criticizing the investigation.
Kremlin says “not involved”: The Kremlin said it is “not involved” in the issue of returning Navalny’s body to his family.
“This is not the responsibility of the presidential administration,” Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, said in his daily call with journalists.
6 min ago
Hundreds arrested at vigils and rallies since Russian opposition figure's death, monitoring group says
From CNN's Darya Tarasova
At least 366 people have reportedly been detained across Russia since Friday for attending vigils and rallies in honor of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, according to OVD-Info, a human rights group that monitors Russian repression.
The jailed Russian opposition figure and outspoken Kremlin critic died on Friday at a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle, according to the Russian prison service. He was serving multiple sentences for fraud, extremism and other charges he dismissed as politically motivated.
According to OVD-Info, 128 of those detained have since been released. The monitoring group cautioned that numbers could increase or decrease as it receives updated information.
Outcry over return of Navalny's body: By Sunday, nearly 30,000 people had also joined a petition to Russian authorities for the immediate release of Navalny's body to his family. At the moment, the exact location of his remains is unclear.
Russian officials said Friday that a "procedural investigation" had been organized to clarify the circumstances surrounding Navalny's death. Prison authorities said the opposition figure fell gravely ill shortly after returning from a walk — a statement met with skepticism from Western leaders.
“This morning, Ukraine’s military was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka, after Ukrainian soldiers had to ration ammunition due to dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction, resulting in Russia’s first notable gains in months. President Biden emphasized the need for Congress to urgently pass the national security supplemental funding bill to resupply Ukrainian forces,” a White House readout of the call stated.
The call bookended a week defined by US attempts to reassert leadership on the world stage.
It also highlighted renewed urgency to pass additional funds for Ukraine amid the withdrawal from Avdiivka, a key town that in recent months became one of the most fiercely contested battles on the eastern front, and Russia's reports of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny’s death.
6 min ago
Ukraine’s forces withdraw from key eastern town of Avdiivka after months of fighting
From CNN's Chris Lau and Sophie Tanno
Ukrainian forces on Friday announced their withdrawal from Avdiivka, a key town that in recent months became one of the most fiercely contested battles on the eastern front.
The move followed an intensification of Moscow’s attacks on the area, as Russia pummeled it with airstrikes and artillery, and sent wave after wave of ground assaults by armored vehicles and soldiers.
Ukraine faces renewed pressure across the eastern front, compounded by ammunition and manpower shortages.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the decision to pull back from Avdiivka was made to “save our soldiers’ lives.”
“In order to avoid being surrounded, it was decided to withdraw to other lines. This does not mean that people retreated some kilometers and Russia captured something, it did not capture anything,” he added.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a statement Saturday the city is now under full Russian control.
9 min ago
How Ukraine seized the upper hand against Russia in the battle for the Black Sea
From CNN's Tim Lister and Victoria Butenko
Ukrainians have had little to celebrate as the second anniversary of the Russian invasion looms, but continuing successes in the Black Sea are one surprising bright spot.
Last week, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence announced it had attacked and destroyed a large landing ship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet – the Caesar Kunikov – with maritime drones off the coast of Crimea.
Ukraine has virtually no navy of its own, but technological innovation, audacity and Russian incompetence have given it the upper hand in much of the Black Sea.
It has now destroyed or disabled more than 20 Russian naval ships in the region, a third of Russia’s total Black Sea fleet.
That has secured a maritime corridor that allows Ukraine to export much of its grain and other produce from ports such as Odesa – an economic boon at a time when the economy has been battered by the conflict.
Remember: In July last year, Russia quit the UN-brokered Black Sea Initiative, which had allowed Ukraine safe passage to ship 31.5 million tons of grain and other food products from its ports to world markets. The deal had lasted just under a year.
Rather than fold, the Ukrainians declared a unilateral “Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor” for merchant shipping and stepped up its use of maritime drones and missile attacks against Russia’s Black Sea fleet. The corridor hugs the Ukrainian coast before reaching the waters of two NATO states, Romania and Bulgaria.