Russia advances in Ukraine as Navalny's family demand answers

By Christian Edwards and Antoinette Radford, CNN

Updated 5:28 a.m. ET, February 19, 2024
Kremlin says investigation into Navalny's death is underway

From CNN staff

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny takes part in a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia, on February 24, 2019.
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny takes part in a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia, on February 24, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/AP

The Kremlin has said that an investigation into the circumstances around late Russian politician Alexey Navalny’s death is “underway,” and the results are currently “unknown.” 

Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, made the statement in his daily call with journalists.

When asked by CNN why Putin has yet to make any public comments on Navalny’s death, Peskov said: “I have nothing to add to what has been said on this topic.”

Navalny spokesperson says politician's mother and lawyers denied access to morgue 

From CNN staff

A spokesperson for the late Russian politician Alexey Navalny said his mother and lawyers were denied access Monday to the morgue where his body is allegedly being held. 

Spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said Navalny's mother and lawyers "were not allowed" to go into the morgue after arriving "early" on Monday morning, according to a statement on X. 

Although Yarmysh did not specify the location in her post, she is believed to be referring to the same morgue in the town of Salekhard where his mother and lawyer were also denied access on Saturday. 

"One of the lawyers was literally pushed out. When the staff was asked if Alexey’s body was there, they did not answer," Yarmysh said, recounting Monday's visit. 

In a separate post, Yarmysh said Navalny's mother and lawyers were told by Russia's Investigative Committee that the investigation into his death had been extended for an undisclosed duration. 

"How much longer it will go is unknown. The cause of death is still 'undetermined.' They lie, stall for time, and don't even hide it," Yarmysh said, criticizing the investigation. 

Kremlin says “not involved”: The Kremlin said it is “not involved” in the issue of returning Navalny’s body to his family. 

“This is not the responsibility of the presidential administration,” Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, said in his daily call with journalists.

Hundreds arrested at vigils and rallies since Russian opposition figure's death, monitoring group says

From CNN's Darya Tarasova

People gather at a makeshift memorial for Alexey Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, on February 16.
People gather at a makeshift memorial for Alexey Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, on February 16. Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images

At least 366 people have reportedly been detained across Russia since Friday for attending vigils and rallies in honor of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, according to OVD-Info, a human rights group that monitors Russian repression.

The jailed Russian opposition figure and outspoken Kremlin critic died on Friday at a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle, according to the Russian prison service. He was serving multiple sentences for fraud, extremism and other charges he dismissed as politically motivated.

According to OVD-Info, 128 of those detained have since been released. The monitoring group cautioned that numbers could increase or decrease as it receives updated information.

Police detain people after laying flowers at a monument to victims of political repression to honor Alexey Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, on February 17.
Police detain people after laying flowers at a monument to victims of political repression to honor Alexey Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, on February 17. Andrei Bok/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Outcry over return of Navalny's body: By Sunday, nearly 30,000 people had also joined a petition to Russian authorities for the immediate release of Navalny's body to his family. At the moment, the exact location of his remains is unclear.

Russian officials said Friday that a "procedural investigation" had been organized to clarify the circumstances surrounding Navalny's death. Prison authorities said the opposition figure fell gravely ill shortly after returning from a walk — a statement met with skepticism from Western leaders.

Navalny and the war in Ukraine: Since he was imprisoned in 2021, Navalny had condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and encouraged anti-war protests across the country.

The reported death of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most high-profile critic punctuates a crackdown on dissidence in Russia that has accelerated during the war.

It has also reignited debate in the US about how forcefully to counter Russia and Putin.

Biden blames "congressional inaction" in the US for Ukraine's withdrawal from Avdiivka

From CNN's Sam Fossum, Priscilla Alvarez, Radina Gigova and Kaanita Iyer

US President Joe Biden delivers remark at a campaign event in Manassas, Virginia, on January 23.
US President Joe Biden delivers remark at a campaign event in Manassas, Virginia, on January 23. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

In a call Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Joe Biden directly tied Ukraine’s withdrawal from the key town of Avdiivka to Congress’ inability to pass further aid for the country’s effort to fend off Russia’s invasion.

“This morning, Ukraine’s military was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka, after Ukrainian soldiers had to ration ammunition due to dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction, resulting in Russia’s first notable gains in months. President Biden emphasized the need for Congress to urgently pass the national security supplemental funding bill to resupply Ukrainian forces,” a White House readout of the call stated.

The call bookended a week defined by US attempts to reassert leadership on the world stage.

It also highlighted renewed urgency to pass additional funds for Ukraine amid the withdrawal from Avdiivka, a key town that in recent months became one of the most fiercely contested battles on the eastern front, and Russia's reports of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny’s death.

Ukraine’s forces withdraw from key eastern town of Avdiivka after months of fighting

From CNN's Chris Lau and Sophie Tanno

Destroyed buildings in Avdiivka, Ukraine, are pictured on February 15.
Destroyed buildings in Avdiivka, Ukraine, are pictured on February 15. Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images

Ukrainian forces on Friday announced their withdrawal from Avdiivka, a key town that in recent months became one of the most fiercely contested battles on the eastern front.

The move followed an intensification of Moscow’s attacks on the area, as Russia pummeled it with airstrikes and artillery, and sent wave after wave of ground assaults by armored vehicles and soldiers.

While the town’s strategic significance is limited, Avdiivka marks the biggest gain for Moscow since it captured the city of Bakhmut last year, and is an indication of how the war appears to have turned in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s favor.

Ukrainian servicemen fire an anti-tank grenade launcher toward Russian troops in Avdiivka on November 8.
Ukrainian servicemen fire an anti-tank grenade launcher toward Russian troops in Avdiivka on November 8. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

Ukraine faces renewed pressure across the eastern front, compounded by ammunition and manpower shortages.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the decision to pull back from Avdiivka was made to “save our soldiers’ lives.”

“In order to avoid being surrounded, it was decided to withdraw to other lines. This does not mean that people retreated some kilometers and Russia captured something, it did not capture anything,” he added.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a statement Saturday the city is now under full Russian control.

How Ukraine seized the upper hand against Russia in the battle for the Black Sea

From CNN's Tim Lister and Victoria Butenko

A member of Ukraine's coast guard mans a gun on a patrol boat as a cargo ship passes by in the Black Sea on February 7.
A member of Ukraine's coast guard mans a gun on a patrol boat as a cargo ship passes by in the Black Sea on February 7. Thomas Peter/Reuters

Ukrainians have had little to celebrate as the second anniversary of the Russian invasion looms, but continuing successes in the Black Sea are one surprising bright spot.

Last week, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence announced it had attacked and destroyed a large landing ship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet – the Caesar Kunikov – with maritime drones off the coast of Crimea. 

Ukraine has virtually no navy of its own, but technological innovation, audacity and Russian incompetence have given it the upper hand in much of the Black Sea.

It has now destroyed or disabled more than 20 Russian naval ships in the region, a third of Russia’s total Black Sea fleet.

That has secured a maritime corridor that allows Ukraine to export much of its grain and other produce from ports such as Odesa – an economic boon at a time when the economy has been battered by the conflict.

Remember: In July last year, Russia quit the UN-brokered Black Sea Initiative, which had allowed Ukraine safe passage to ship 31.5 million tons of grain and other food products from its ports to world markets. The deal had lasted just under a year.

Rather than fold, the Ukrainians declared a unilateral “Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor” for merchant shipping and stepped up its use of maritime drones and missile attacks against Russia’s Black Sea fleet. The corridor hugs the Ukrainian coast before reaching the waters of two NATO states, Romania and Bulgaria.

Read more about the flashpoints in the Black Sea here.