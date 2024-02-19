People gather at a makeshift memorial for Alexey Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, on February 16. Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images

At least 366 people have reportedly been detained across Russia since Friday for attending vigils and rallies in honor of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, according to OVD-Info, a human rights group that monitors Russian repression.

The jailed Russian opposition figure and outspoken Kremlin critic died on Friday at a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle, according to the Russian prison service. He was serving multiple sentences for fraud, extremism and other charges he dismissed as politically motivated.

According to OVD-Info, 128 of those detained have since been released. The monitoring group cautioned that numbers could increase or decrease as it receives updated information.

Police detain people after laying flowers at a monument to victims of political repression to honor Alexey Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, on February 17. Andrei Bok/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Outcry over return of Navalny's body: By Sunday, nearly 30,000 people had also joined a petition to Russian authorities for the immediate release of Navalny's body to his family. At the moment, the exact location of his remains is unclear.

Russian officials said Friday that a "procedural investigation" had been organized to clarify the circumstances surrounding Navalny's death. Prison authorities said the opposition figure fell gravely ill shortly after returning from a walk — a statement met with skepticism from Western leaders.

Navalny and the war in Ukraine: Since he was imprisoned in 2021, Navalny had condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and encouraged anti-war protests across the country.

The reported death of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most high-profile critic punctuates a crackdown on dissidence in Russia that has accelerated during the war.

It has also reignited debate in the US about how forcefully to counter Russia and Putin.