US House Speaker Mike Johnson is facing international criticism over his lack of swift action on Ukraine aid, adding pressure to make a decision that will have massive implications for his rookie speakership and for Ukraine’s war effort against Russia.

Johnson has resisted calls to bring a Senate-passed aid package up for a quick vote — a move that would require Democratic support and almost certainly spark a revolt from his right flank, something he is eager to avoid.

The speaker has said the legislation, which includes over $60 billion in assistance for Ukraine, would not pass in its current form, and privately told Republicans during a closed-door meeting last week there is “no rush” to address the issue, with Congress since having left town for a nearly two-week recess.

The high-profile debate's stakes became even greater focus over the weekend. Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny died in prison, and Ukraine suffered a significant setback to Russian forces on the battlefield.

Those developments have injected a new sense of urgency for Congress to act as the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches this weekend.

While there is a contingent of House Republicans who support additional Ukraine aid, and it has majority support from the chamber as a whole, Johnson has to manage a right flank that is resistant to additional aid.

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump has injected himself into the debate, urging Republicans to oppose Ukraine funding and continuing to rail against NATO.

