A local civilian chops wood for making fire in the downtown of Ocheretyne, a village near Avdiivka on February 19. Narciso Contreras/Anadolu/Getty Images

A Ukrainian commander stationed on the outskirts of Avdiivka said Russia will continue its advance into the eastern town of the Donetsk region.

Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, said Ukrainian troops were "clearly aware that the Russians have enough forces in the town itself to continue their offensive."

In Kyiv, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that Avdiivka would not have been lost if Ukraine “had received all the artillery ammunition that we needed to defend it.”

The White House has placed blame for the loss of Avdiivka squarely on Republicans in Congress, as the US faces growing pressure to act on more funding as Kyiv's supplies run low.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Ukraine's withdrawal from Avdiivka “an unconditional success.”

Here are the latest developments in the region: