A Ukrainian commander stationed on the outskirts of Avdiivka said Russia will continue its advance into the eastern town of the Donetsk region.
Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, said Ukrainian troops were "clearly aware that the Russians have enough forces in the town itself to continue their offensive."
In Kyiv, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that Avdiivka would not have been lost if Ukraine “had received all the artillery ammunition that we needed to defend it.”
The White House has placed blame for the loss of Avdiivka squarely on Republicans in Congress, as the US faces growing pressure to act on more funding as Kyiv's supplies run low.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Ukraine's withdrawal from Avdiivka “an unconditional success.”
Here are the latest developments in the region:
- US to impose sanctions on Russia: The US will announce a major sanctions package against Russia on Friday. It is intended to hold Putin accountable for his two-year war on Ukraine — and for the death of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. A senior US official said the US had been working on the new sanctions package before Navalny's death.
- Navalny's widow asks EU to not recognize Russia's election: Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya, who has vowed to continue her husband's fight for democracy, has urged the European Union to not recognize next month's Russian elections.
- Children returned: Eleven Ukrainian children were reunited with their families after being repatriated from Russia. Ukraine has long said that thousands of Ukrainian children have been forcibly sent to Russian-controlled areas since Moscow's invasion.
- Ukrainian pilot training: The first four Ukrainian pilots are scheduled to complete training on F-16 fighter jets in a few months. Last year, a coalition of nations led by Denmark began training Ukrainian pilots on the US jets.
- US dual citizen arrested in Russia: The FSB security service arrested a dual US-Russian citizen on charges of treason for collecting funds for Ukrainian organizations and openly supporting Kyiv. FSB named the 33-year-old Los Angeles resident as Ksenia Pavlovna Karelina.
- Russian defector reportedly dead: A Russian helicopter pilot Maxim Kuzminov who defected to Ukraine in a dramatic operation is dead, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate told CNN.