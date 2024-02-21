World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the Russia-Ukraine war

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:15 a.m. ET, February 21, 2024
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

It's morning in Ukraine. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

A local civilian chops wood for making fire in the downtown of Ocheretyne, a village near Avdiivka on February 19.
A local civilian chops wood for making fire in the downtown of Ocheretyne, a village near Avdiivka on February 19. Narciso Contreras/Anadolu/Getty Images

A Ukrainian commander stationed on the outskirts of Avdiivka said Russia will continue its advance into the eastern town of the Donetsk region.

Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, said Ukrainian troops were "clearly aware that the Russians have enough forces in the town itself to continue their offensive."

In Kyiv, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that Avdiivka would not have been lost if Ukraine “had received all the artillery ammunition that we needed to defend it.”

The White House has placed blame for the loss of Avdiivka squarely on Republicans in Congress, as the US faces growing pressure to act on more funding as Kyiv's supplies run low.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Ukraine's withdrawal from Avdiivka “an unconditional success.”

Here are the latest developments in the region:

17 min ago

Russia produces "thousands of drones a day," defense minister says

From CNN’s Mariya Knight in Atlanta

Sergei Shoigu addresses a conference in Kubinka, Moscow region, on August 15, 2023. 
Sergei Shoigu addresses a conference in Kubinka, Moscow region, on August 15, 2023.  Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images/File

Russia produces “thousands of drones a day,” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in an interview with state media TASS on Tuesday.

Shoigu said Russia had made a "giant step" in making uncrewed aircraft "over the past eight to nine months."

"Today, our use of FPV drones amounts to hundreds per day, and production amounts to thousands per day,” Shoigu told TASS, adding that drone production “requires constant and continuous improvement.”

According to Shoigu, the significant increase in production was possible in part due to “the new generation of entrepreneurs” who got involved in drone and military equipment production.

Ukraine also plans to ramp up its drone production this year.

During a press conference in December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv plans to produce one million drones in 2024.

17 min ago

2 killed after Russian drone hits car in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

From CNN’s Mariya Knight and Maria Kostenko

Two men were killed and one woman was wounded after a Russian drone hit a car carrying civilians in Ukraine's northeastern region of Kharkiv, a military official said on Telegram Wednesday.

A man with his wife and a driver were on their way home from work at a local farm when the strike hit the village of Petropavlivka, said Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration.

The woman was taken to the hospital after the strike, Syniehubov said.

17 min ago

11 Ukrainian children return home after repatriation from Russia

From CNN’s Mia Alberti

Oleksandr (L), who was kept at a state boarding school in Russian-occupied Lugansk hugs his aunt Viktoria, after he crossed the border from Belarus to Ukraine, in the Volyn region, on February 20.
Oleksandr (L), who was kept at a state boarding school in Russian-occupied Lugansk hugs his aunt Viktoria, after he crossed the border from Belarus to Ukraine, in the Volyn region, on February 20. Roman Pilipey/AFP/Getty Images

Eleven Ukrainian children reunited with their families after being repatriated from Russia on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said.

"There are 6 girls, including two twin two-year-old sisters, and 5 boys. The youngest returned child is 2 years old, the oldest is 16 years old," Lubinets wrote on X.

Oleksandr, 16, told AFP news agency: "Everything will get better. After all, with loved ones, life will be easier from now on."

The children were repatriated from Russia through Qatari mediation and with the support of the United Nations Children's Fund. 

Some context: Ukraine has long said that thousands of Ukrainian children have been forcibly sent to Russian-controlled areas since Moscow's invasion. 

In March last year, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova for an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

The Russian government doesn’t deny taking Ukrainian children and has made their adoption by Russian families a centerpiece of propaganda.

18 min ago

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete US F-16 training by summer 

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

In this July 2021 photo, a US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 121st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, is refueled during a mission in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in the US Central Command area of responsibility.
In this July 2021 photo, a US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 121st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, is refueled during a mission in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in the US Central Command area of responsibility. Senior Airman Taylor Crul/US Air Force

The first four Ukrainian pilots are scheduled to complete training on F-16 fighter jets by summer, according to the Arizona National Guard. 

The pilots began training in mid-October with the 162nd Fighter Wing in Tucson, Arizona. The Pentagon said the training process would take several months to complete.

A second group of another four pilots began training in January, according to Capt. Erin Hannigan, a spokeswoman for the Arizona National Guard, while a third group of four is currently going through English-language training, which is required to fly the fourth-generation US fighter jet.

All of the pilots are expected to complete their training between May and August, said Hannigan, though the exact timeline depends on the progress of the program.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested F-16 fighters for months, believing the advanced US jets would be able to challenge Russia's aerial power over the battlefield. 

Remember: Last summer, a coalition of nations led by Denmark began training Ukrainian pilots on the US jets. The Netherlands, Denmark and Norway have pledged to provide Ukraine with the F-16s jets after the training program. The US also committed to approving the transfer of the jets as soon as training was completed.

18 min ago

Estonia arrested several people with ties to Russian-directed influence operation

From CNN’s Xiaofei Xu

Estonia has detained 10 suspects for “acting on behalf of a Russian special service” in connection to influence operation on its territory, its government announced Tuesday.

The people arrested by the Estonian Internal Security Service include both Russian and Estonian nationals, officials said.

The goal was for the Russian group to "spread fear and create tension in Estonian society,” the Estonian Internal Security Service said in a statement.

Investigators suspect these people were recruited by the Russian special service to gather information and perform various actions — like vandalizing the cars of the interior minister and several monuments. Some of those arrested were recruited via social media, according to Margo Palloson, director general of the Estonian Internal Security Service.

Russia has not yet responded to these claims.

More context: With Russia's war in Ukraine raging in the region, the arrests in Estonia come as the tension between Tallinn and Moscow has continued to rise in recent days.

Estonia joined NATO in 2004 and has been a particular target because of its substantial Russian-speaking minority — nearly 25% of the population. The Kremlin is also directly involved in shaping Russian influence operations in neighboring countries, according to Presidential Administration documents leaked last year.

CNN's Jim Sciutto contributed reporting to this post.

20 min ago

Putin calls Ukraine's withdrawal from Avdiivka an “unconditional success"

From CNN’s Mariya Knight

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks during the Strong Ideas For The New Times Forum in Moscow, Russia on February 20.
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks during the Strong Ideas For The New Times Forum in Moscow, Russia on February 20. Contributor/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka “an unconditional success” during his meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

However, Putin said the success in Avdiivka “needs to be developed” and Russian troops have to push further, well prepared “with personnel, weapons, equipment, and ammunition.”

Putin noted that he would talk to Shoigu separately about meeting the needs of the military in this area.

Shoigu echoed Putin, agreeing that the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka is “a great success for the mixed group of troops, units, formations, everyone without exception.”

“For nine years, day after day, underground passages, concrete structures were made, special lines were made so that one could move without going to the surface,” Shoigu said, adding that Russian air force, army and attack aviation played a major role in capturing Avdiivka as Russia carried out “about 460 aerial strikes” daily before the withdrawal from the city.

20 min ago

US was planning for a new sanctions package before Navalny's death, senior official says

From CNN’s Kevin Liptak

US officials had been working on a new sanctions package for Russia ahead of last week's death of Alexey Navalny, and are now supplementing them in the wake of the opposition leader's death, according to a senior US official.

The package will be timed around the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and officials are coordinating with European partners on the new package, the official said.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday the new measures would be a "substantial package" that covers a wide range of elements linked to the Russian defense industrial base and sources of revenue for the Russian economy that power the country's "war machine."

Sullivan described the package as "another turn of the crank" after withering Western sanctions on Moscow since the start of the Ukraine war.

While those sanctions have hampered Russia's economy, they haven't deterred President Vladimir Putin from proceeding with the invasion.

Existing sanctions have "isolated" Russia on the world stage, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One Tuesday. American assistance has degraded the country's military, she said.

Jean-Pierre said the White House was being careful in detailing the exact parameters of the sanctions to avoid capital flight before the punishments are in place.

President Joe Biden plans to confer with fellow G7 leaders on a conference call Friday timed around the anniversary of the start of the Ukraine war.

20 min ago

US to impose new sanctions against Russia this week

From CNN’s Camila DeChalus, Donald Judd and Samantha Waldenberg

The White House will announce a major sanctions package against Russia on Friday, US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

The sanctions will hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for Russia's war in Ukraine — which hits the 2-year mark on Saturday — and for the death of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, he said. 

Kirby also repeated calls for Congress to pass the administration’s national security supplemental, directly tying the aid for Ukraine to the legislation, which remains stalled in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

“One of the most powerful things that we can do right now to stand up in Vladimir Putin, of course, is to again, pass the bipartisan national security supplemental bill and support Ukraine as they continue to fight bravely and defense their country,” he said.

President Joe Biden previewed the upcoming announcement at the White House on Tuesday, telling reporters they’d hear more from him on the subject Friday. 

"I told you we’d be announcing sanctions on Russia — we’ll have a major package announced on Friday,” Biden told reporters.

Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on a call Tuesday that the new sanctions against Russia will impact a "significant range of targets that we have worked persistently and diligently to identify, to continue to impose costs for what Russia has done — for what it's done to Navalny, for what it's done to Ukraine, and for the threat that it represents to international peace and security."