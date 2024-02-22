World
The latest on the Russia-Ukraine war

By Kathleen Magramo

Updated 12:40 a.m. ET, February 22, 2024
1 min ago

It's morning in Ukraine. Here's what you should know

From CNN staff

President Vladimir Putin's former speechwriter has said that discontent toward the leader is on the rise in Russian society.

Abbas Gallyamov noted that Russia's capture of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka will be a key factor to “suppress this discontent” and “strengthen Putin’s domestic standing” ahead of the Russian elections.

Referring to people reportedly detained across Russia over vigils for opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Gallyamov said “sooner or later this will definitely backfire” because the discontent in society is growing and “at some moment it can become very strong.” 

Gallyamov said Putin is trying to get rid of all the opposition leaders to at least make discontent in Russian society be "unstructured," "disorganized" and "leaderless" ahead of future elections.

Here are the latest developments in the region:

  • US-Russia citizen charged with treason:US-Russian dual citizen charged with treason when she visited her hometown in Russia had intended to see her grandparents and did not anticipate she would be arrested, her boyfriend told CNN. According to her American employer, she was detained because she donated $51.80 to a Ukrainian charity while she was in the US. Commenting on Karelina's case, a Russian investigative journalist said FSB is trying to keep tabs on everyone with a US passport who comes to Russia.
  • Territory disputes: Russia said it captured Krynky, a key village on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. But Ukraine's armed forces have denied the claim. In eastern Ukraine, footage geolocated by CNN showed Russian forces hoisting their flag over the Donetsk village of Pobieda, near Mariinka.
  • Jets down: Ukraine shot down seven Russian fighter jets over the past seven days, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine's armed forces said Russia has lost 338 aircraft since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the general staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.
  • Sanctions: The UK is sanctioning six individuals who were in charge of the “Polar Wolf” penal colony, where Russian opposition leader Navalny died last week. The US, too, will unveil a new sanctions package against Russia on Friday in response to Navalny's death.
  • Detainees drafted: Some of the men detained at vigils for Navalny in Russia's city of St. Petersburg were handed military draft summonses, according to a human rights monitor.
  • Another ambassador summoned: Canada has joined a growing list of nations that have summoned the Russian ambassador to their countries over Navalny's death.

3 min ago

Former Putin speechwriter says discontent toward Putin in Russian society is on the rise

From CNN’s Mariya Knight

Discontent toward Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russian society is on the rise, according to Abbas Gallyamov, Putin's former speechwriter.

Gallyamov noted that Russia's capture of Avdiivka will be a key factor to “suppress this discontent” and “strengthen Putin’s domestic standing” ahead of Russian elections.

If there were no victory in Avdiivka, Putin would fail to “solidify his control” over Russia, Gallyamov told CNN's Brianna Keilar Wednesday.

This military gain gave him “an additional injection of legitimacy” and is very beneficial for his presidential campaign.

Talking about people reportedly detained across Russia over vigils for opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Gallyamov said “sooner or later this will definitely backfire” because the discontent in society is growing and “at some moment it can become very strong.” 

Gallyamov said Putin is trying to get rid of all the opposition leaders to at least make discontent in Russian society be "unstructured," "disorganized" and "leaderless" ahead of future elections.

26 min ago

Moscow aims to "build up a bank of hostages with American passports," Russian investigative journalist says

From CNN’s Mariya Knight

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) is trying to keep tabs on everyone with an American passport who comes to Russia, according to Russian investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov.

“The main goal of the whole operation is to build up a bank of hostages with American passports,” Soldatov told CNN's Brianna Keilar Wednesday.

He was commenting on Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American arrested in Russia for allegedly donating about $51 to Ukraine.

He said Moscow will use it “as leverage” in any future negotiations with Russia.

27 min ago

Russian-American arrested in Russia was excited to visit her grandparents, boyfriend says

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Chris Van Heerden, the boyfriend of Ksenia Karelina, spoke with CNN on February 21, 2024.
Chris Van Heerden, the boyfriend of Ksenia Karelina, spoke with CNN on February 21, 2024. CNN

A US-Russian dual citizen was excited to go back to her hometown in Russia to see her grandparents, but she had no idea that she would be arrested and face charges of treason for allegedly donating just $51 to a Ukrainian charity, her boyfriend said.

Chris Van Heerden, the boyfriend of Ksenia Karelina, said she never thought this would happen. The couple, who live in Los Angeles, flew to Istanbul together before Karelina continued to Russia to see her family while Van Heerden flew back to California.

Van Heerden said Karelina was detained, but released, when she entered the country. Later, on the day she was due to fly back to the United States, she told him she was relieved they were going to let her go home — but that was the last time he heard from her.

"I believe in America. I do believe that America will bring her back to me and that's the hope I'm holding onto,” Van Heerden said.

He said that she never talked about any donations and that she is “so proud to be Russian” and never “intervene with anything about the war” in Ukraine.

Ksenia Karelina pictured here in an undated social media photo.
Ksenia Karelina pictured here in an undated social media photo. Ksenia Karelina/Facebook

He also said she wrote him a letter after being arrested. In the letter, which he calls a “love story,” Karelina describes conditions and expresses her worry about her boyfriend.

He said her attitude about what is going to happen varies day by day. Some days she is strong and feels like she will get home soon, but other days, she wrote him:

“It’s like I’ll just sit on my bed and stare at a wall for hours, like, knowing that I'm going to be here forever because that's what she's thinking.”

Van Heerden told CNN that she was a "semi-pro ballerina" for years but was a full-time esthetician before being arrested in Russia.

29 min ago

Men detained at Navalny vigils in St. Petersburg handed military draft summonses, monitoring group says

From CNN's Mariya Knight in Atlanta

Some of the men detained at vigils for Alexey Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, were handed military draft summonses, OVD-Info, an independent Russian human rights group that monitors repression in the country, said in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

“In St. Petersburg, those detained during the laying of flowers in memory of Alexey Navalny are given summonses to register for military service and clarification of their credentials at police departments and temporary detention centers," OVD-Info said, without providing any additional details.
30 min ago

Russia says it captured key village of Krynky in Kherson region. Ukraine disputes claim

From CNN’s Mariya Knight, Vasco Cotovio, Maria Kostenko, Nick Paton Walsh, Benjamin Brown and Gianluca Mezzofiore

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that Krynky, a village on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, was “completely” under Russian control at the moment.

Shoigu called Krynky “a stronghold” for his troops “for further advancement and deployment of forces.”

Ukraine's Operational Command denied Shoigu's claim, describing it as “a manipulation and falsification of facts.” 

“The defense forces of southern Ukraine continue to hold their positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy,” the command said.

Video shared by pro-Ukrainian bloggers shows Russian soldiers hoisting a flag in the area, but then fleeing, which seemingly contradicts Shoigu's claim.

CNN was not able to geolocate the footage and independently verify the battlefield status.

Months ago, Russian officials expressed concern about Ukraine establishing a foothold in Krynky.

Elsewhere on the battlefield: In eastern Ukraine, footage geolocated by CNN Wednesday, showed Russian forces hoisting their flag over the Donetsk village of Pobieda, near Mariinka. Russian military bloggers said Ukrainian forces had “retreated” and were regrouping in positions to the south.

In southern Ukraine along the Zaporizhzhia front, Moscow has for weeks been pushing east and north toward Robotyne, as well as west, toward Mala Tokmachka.

Russia said Wednesday it inflicted heavy losses on Ukrainian forces in the area, but refrained from saying it had made visible gains. Ukraine also claimed it inflicted heavy losses on Russian units. 

CNN could not independently verify either Ukrainian or Russian claims.

42 min ago

Dual US-Russian citizen detained in Russia for donating $51 to Ukrainian charity, her US employer says

From CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton, Anna Chernova and Arlette Saenz

Ksenia Karelina seen here in an undated social media photo.
Ksenia Karelina seen here in an undated social media photo. Ksenia Karelina/Facebook

Dual US-Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina, a 33-year-old Los Angeles resident, is being detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg because she donated money to a Ukrainian charity while she was in the United States, according to her employer.

Russia accused Karelina of "providing financial assistance to a foreign state in activities directed against the security of our country."

Karelina entered Russia on January 2, and the United States learned on February 8 that she had been arrested, a US official told CNN. Consular access still has not been granted, according to the official.

Before her arrest, she worked as an esthetician at Ciel Spa at SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, according to the spa. She was visiting family members, including her 90-year-old grandmother, at the time of her arrest, the spa said.

Karelina is being wrongly "accused of treason for allegedly donating $51.80 to a Ukrainian charity in the US," according to her employer's statement. 

"To know Ksenia is to love her and this heartbreaking news is so difficult to share but it must be done to spread her story and seek justice. Please help us spread the word to bring Ksenia home," Ciel Spa said. 

What social media tells us about her: Karelina posted often about her life on the Russian social media platform VK. In November 2021, she posted photos standing between American flags holding a piece of paper and an American flag. In the post, she said she received her US citizenship. The US official confirmed that she became a US citizen in 2021 and said the United States government is tracking her detention.

In another post on July 2017, Karelina posted many pictures appearing to be of her wearing a ballerina costume, including pointe shoes, a leotard, and a tutu in New York City.

 

42 min ago

What the death of Alexey Navalny could mean for dissent in Russia

From CNN's Clare Sebastian and Matthew Chance in Moscow

In the wake of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's death, his wife Yulia Navalnaya has been hurtled into the limelight as a Russian opposition figure.

While she may prove unifying among Russia's disparate opposition voices, there are now fewer forces to unite. 

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, both Ilya Yashin — a close ally of Navalny and once-rising star in opposition circles — and Vladimir Kara-Murza — a dual Russian-British citizen and opposition politician — have been given long prison terms.

Russia’s central election commission recently barred the only remaining anti-war candidate, Boris Nadezhdin, from running in presidential elections in March.

Watch more about what Navalny's death may mean for the Russian opposition:

43 min ago

Pro-Kremlin military blogger dead days after reporting massive Russian losses in Avdiivka

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in London

A pro-Kremlin Russian military blogger, Andrey Morozov, has reportedly died just days after he wrote that Russia had suffered massive losses during its assault on the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka. Several well-informed pro-Russian military bloggers as well as Russian state news agencies and newspapers reported he had died by suicide.

What was he writing about: Morozov, known as "Murz" on Telegram, said Moscow had lost around 16,000 soldiers and 300 armored vehicles since it started its assault in October. CNN cannot verify Morozov's estimates. That post drew severe criticism from several Russian propagandists and has since been deleted from his Telegram account. 

Here's what he said in his last few posts:

  • He announced his apparent intention to take his life, calling on his readers not to mourn him and asking that he be buried in the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic — the Russian name for the Ukrainian region of Luhansk, whose annexation by Moscow is considered illegal by most of the international community.
  • Morozov complained he was being bullied because of his writing about Avdiivka and said he was ordered to delete the post by someone he described as “Comrade Colonel.”
  • He also shared his will and complained about the shortage of weapons for Russian troops at the front.

Why this matters: Pro-Russian military bloggers have enjoyed some freedom to criticize the Russian military and the way the defense ministry was prosecuting the war in Ukraine. After the failed uprising by former Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, Moscow began to crack down on dissent among ultra-nationalist writers, most notably arresting former soldier and also military blogger Igor Girkin.