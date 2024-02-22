President Vladimir Putin's former speechwriter has said that discontent toward the leader is on the rise in Russian society.

Abbas Gallyamov noted that Russia's capture of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka will be a key factor to “suppress this discontent” and “strengthen Putin’s domestic standing” ahead of the Russian elections.

Referring to people reportedly detained across Russia over vigils for opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Gallyamov said “sooner or later this will definitely backfire” because the discontent in society is growing and “at some moment it can become very strong.”

Gallyamov said Putin is trying to get rid of all the opposition leaders to at least make discontent in Russian society be "unstructured," "disorganized" and "leaderless" ahead of future elections.

