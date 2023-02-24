The United States is prepared to support Ukraine for the long haul in the war against Russia and is confident Kyiv will prevail, senior Biden administration officials told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria at a CNN town hall marking the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
Here are the top takeaways"
- "Russia has already lost": US officials have signaled that the war is likely to drag on for months, with no real end in sight. But National Security adviser Jake Sullivan argued that one year into the conflict, Ukraine has already stopped Russia from accomplishing its main objective of taking over the capital of Kyiv.
- Ukrainians want to know about weapons: Sullivan was asked by a Ukrainian soldier whether the US would be able to increase production of ammunition and other weapons to Ukraine. Sullivan answered the US will do "everything in our power to get you the equipment and the ammunition" that Ukraine needs.
- Limits to US help: Sullivan told Zakaria the US has provided Ukraine with the assistance it needs for each phase of the war. But he acknowledged that Kyiv has often asked for more than the US is willing to give — though in many cases the Biden administration has eventually transferred weapons it had initially resisted sending. F-16 fighter jets requested by Ukraine "are not the key capability" for the country's current needs to launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces, Sullivan said.
- US closely watching China: Sullivan said US officials have not ruled out a move by Beijing to provide lethal military aid to Moscow. Still, he argued that the idea Russia and China are becoming “unbreakable allies” is disproven because Beijing has taken a careful stance toward the war, noting it abstained instead of voting with Moscow on a recent UN resolution.
- US will not abandon Ukraine: Both Sullivan and Samantha Power, administrator of the US Agency for International Development, brushed aside criticism from some of Biden’s Republican critics that the billions of dollars the US is spending in Ukraine would be better spent at home. Power assured that US assistance is properly being used to support Ukraine in the war.
- Ukraine reconstruction will be a "mammoth undertaking:" Power acknowledged the long road ahead for Ukraine to rebuild when the war ends. Some estimates have totaled the damage to date at $130 billion, she noted.
Read more here.