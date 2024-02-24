As Ukraine enters its third year of war today, leaders across the world are determined to continue standing with President Volodymyr Zelensky and are urging countries to renew their commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden urged Speaker Mike Johnson and members of Congress to return and pass much-needed aid for Ukraine. The speaker has resisted calls to bring a Senate-passed aid package up for a quick vote – a move that would almost certainly spark a revolt from his right flank. While visiting Ukraine, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also called on House Republicans to pass the aid bill.
Here are the latest headlines:
- UK munitions package: The United Kingdom announced a 245-million-pound munitions package to boost Ukraine's artillery reserves on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- Canadian export ban: Canada has introduced a ban on exporting goods to Russia that “could be used to make weapons,” Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Friday. The prohibition applies to "explosives, including detonators, that are used in the mining and construction industry,” according to the minister. Joly said Canada is imposing additional sanctions on 10 individuals and 153 entities.
- Ukraine and Poland: Ukraine has offered Poland a plan to end the border blockade, Ukraine's prime minister said, according to a statement published on the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers’ website. Denys Shmyhal said he arrived at the Polish border with other members of Ukraine's government on Friday to negotiate with his Polish colleagues, but they didn’t show up.
- New missiles: Russia has begun serial production of new Zircon hypersonic missiles, which experts say are almost impossible to shoot down, President Vladimir Putin said. In addition to the missiles, Russian defense industry enterprises have "in recent years" increased the production and supply of other weapons "multiple times over,” Putin said.
- Reports of missiles from Iran: Iran has denied sending ballistic missiles to Russia, according to a statement from the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations. This decision was made to refrain from “contributing to the perpetuation of the war,” the statement said. Last month, a US official told CNN that Russian negotiations to acquire close-range ballistic missiles from Iran were “actively advancing.”
- The latest on Navalny: Alexey Navalny's mother was given an ultimatum by a Russian investigator: either agree to a secret funeral without a public farewell, or her son would be buried at the penal colony where he was imprisoned, a Navalny spokesperson said. The head of investigations at Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation said Russian authorities are “afraid” of a public funeral. Navalny’s team is also offering a reward for information about his death and the alleged perpetrators.
- Overnight strikes in Odesa region: Three people were killed and at least eight wounded in overnight drone attacks in Ukraine, officials said Friday. In the Odesa region on the Black Sea, debris from one of the drones hit a building, causing a fire and killing three people, according to military administration head Oleh Kiper.
- Ukrainian defense: Ukraine shot down a Russian spy plane, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said. An official statement from Russia’s Krasnodar region did not reference a Ukrainian strike but instead reported an air crash that started a fire on the ground. The downed plane had been used by Russia to control and guide missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, Ukraine intelligence officials said. CNN is unable to verify either side’s claims.