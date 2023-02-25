World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Nectar Gan, Andrew Raine, Sophie Tanno, Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 10:44 a.m. ET, February 25, 2023
12 Posts
5 hr 8 min ago

Ukrainian official criticizes China for "betting on an aggressor"

From CNN's Sophie Tanno

Adviser to President Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, speaks during an interview with AFP in Kyiv on January 10.
Adviser to President Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, speaks during an interview with AFP in Kyiv on January 10. (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images/FILE)

Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian politician who advises President Volodymyr Zelensky, has hit out at China for "betting on an aggressor" after Beijing repeated its call for a political settlement to the Ukraine war.

"If you claim to be a global player, you don't offer an unrealistic plan," he tweeted.

"You don't bet on an aggressor who broke international law and will lose the war."

On Friday China released a paper outlining its position on Ukraine.

In it, China’s Foreign Ministry called for a resumption of peace talks, stressed its opposition to the use of nuclear weapons, and an end to unilateral sanctions, an apparent criticism of measures opposed by the US and the West.

China has sought to present itself as neutral over the conflict, but has so far avoided calling it an invasion and has kept up diplomatic and economic support for Moscow.

Zelensky said Friday Ukraine "will work with China" if they show respect for international law and territorial integrity. The Ukrainian president said he would like to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Also on Friday, US President Joe Biden said that there's no evidence "so far" that China will militarily back Russia in Ukraine, while warning any support would have economic ramifications for Beijing.

5 hr 44 min ago

Nikopol district in southern Ukraine hit by Russian shells overnight

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian Nikopol district nine times overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region military administration. 

Russian shelling hit the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, but no casualties were reported, Serhii Lysak said in a Telegram post on Saturday. 

In the Nikopol city, three schools, an administrative building, two private enterprises, a shop, 10 high-rise buildings, 11 houses, outbuildings, cars, gas mains and a power line were damaged.

In the Marhanets city, 12 houses, 10 outbuildings, a gas main and a power line were damaged.

A car caught on fire but has been extinguished, Lysak said. 

8 hr 58 min ago

American Army veteran dies in action while fighting for Ukraine

From CNN's Sahar Akbarzai 

An American Army veteran from Marshfield, Wisconsin, died in action on February 16 in Ukraine, according to CNN affiliate WSAW-TV.  

"We can confirm the deaths of US citizens in Ukraine,” a spokesperson for the US State Department told CNN on Friday. "We are in touch with their respective families and are providing all possible consular assistance.”  

Andrew Peters, 28, joined the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine, WSAW-TV reported. The legion was created by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to allow foreign citizens, “to join the resistance against the Russian occupants and fight for global security,” according to the legion’s official website.   

“Andrew had a strong sense of what was right and wrong. He felt the need to use his prior military combat skills to help the Ukrainian people fight and liberate their country. Andrew was extremely close to his fellow soldiers and was well-liked by everyone. We are all extremely proud of his bravery and selfless sacrifice," Peters' parents said in a statement, according to WSAW-TV.

Peters served a tour in Afghanistan in 2014, the affiliate said. 

10 hr 42 min ago

It's been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Here's what you need to know

From CNN Staff

The burnt wreckage of Russian military equipment lies on a road in Makarivon on April 1, 2022.
The burnt wreckage of Russian military equipment lies on a road in Makarivon on April 1, 2022. (Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images)

On the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared messages of hope as anxiety and resolve filled the air throughout Ukrainian cities.

Zelensky declared 2023 as the year of Ukraine's victory over Russia, and expressed confidence in his country's ability to fend off attacks, but did not speculate on how soon the fighting could end.

Officials around the world joined Zelensky in his hopeful message, releasing statements emphasizing their support for Ukraine.

If you're just now catching up, here's what you need to know:

China developments: China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Friday that China is willing to play a constructive role in resolving issues between Ukraine and Russia, but did not provide concrete details on what that looks like. His comments come after China released a document Friday outlining its position on the conflict in Ukraine, which Ukrainian diplomat Zhanna Leshchynska called "a good sign." Russia's Foreign Ministry also voiced appreciation Friday for the proposal, and blamed Ukraine and the West for the lack of negotiations on it.

Zelensky said Friday Ukraine "will work with China" if they show respect for international law and territorial integrity. The Ukrainian president said he would like to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Shelling continues. Ongoing Russian shelling has killed at least three civilians in Ukraine's east and south, and injured several others over the last 24 hours, according to situational updates from local authorities. The heating system in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has been damaged due to Russian shelling and residents may have to remain without heat for several days, the Kherson region military administration said Friday. A spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force said the Ukrainian military is on alert for any attacks by Russian forces and that security measures across the country have been increased.

Sanctions. The European Union has approved a 10th round of sanctions against Russia, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Friday. And US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rolled out more sanctions, visa restrictions and additional tariffs for Russia in a Friday announcement. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he also intends to present the idea of imposing new sanctions against Russia during a virtual meeting with G7 leaders and Zelensky. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly too announced a new package of sanctions and trade measures against Russia on Friday. The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said Russia’s economy will experience more difficulties due to the continued sanctions.

Military assistance. Germany will send four more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, increasing the number it's sending from 14 to 18, according to the German defense ministry. Sweden also pledged to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in a military package that includes further air defense components, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Friday. A first delivery of Leopard 2 tanks from Poland has arrived in Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Polish defense ministry said. Meanwhile, Russia could provide Iran with fighter jets as military cooperation between the two countries deepens, the White House said Friday.

2 hr 17 min ago

Zelensky says Russia must be stopped from destabilizing Moldova

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Tim Lister

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a news conference on the first anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a news conference on the first anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia will continue to try to destabilize Moldova, and that Moscow's attempts should be stopped with "more weapons" and "more sanctions."

Zelensky's comments came after Russia sought to flip the narrative Friday, claiming Kyiv was the government provoking tensions in the nation on its southern border, not Moscow. The Ukrainian president responded during an address marking one year of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zelensky said his government respects the territorial integrity of Moldova, and that Transnistria — a sliver of land where Russia has inserted a so-called peacekeeping force to back pro-Moscow separatists — is included in that rightful Moldovan territory.

Zelensky said Russia is carrying out a "hybrid war and information war" in Moldova.

"Putin needs to show successes and victories. But there will be no victory on the battlefield in Ukraine. Therefore, he can go looking for success where there are weak points," he said.

"I think it's important to stop these attempts with more weapons, more sanctions, the appropriate steps," he added.

More background: Officials in Moldova and in several Western governments have expressed concern in recent weeks that Moscow is mirroring some of the steps it used as a pretext for invasions in Georgia and Ukraine.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has warned of an alleged Russian plot to destabilize her government, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced "deep concern" about the prospect of Moscow meddling with the tiny country.

Russia has leveled its own accusations at Ukraine, warning against NATO or Kyiv taking "adventurous steps"in Transnistria, and claiming that an attack on Moscow's compatriots in the territory would be considered an attack on Russia itself.

A spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Service responded to Russia's comments Friday, saying the Ukrainian military and National Guard have taken “increased measures on the border with Transnistria" but solely "to prevent any provocations from the other side.”

CNN's Katharina Krebs contributed to this report.

10 hr 24 min ago

Russia warns NATO and Ukraine against "adventurous steps" in breakaway region of Moldova

From CNN's Katharina Krebs in London and Tim Lister

On Friday, the Russian foreign ministry issued a statement warning NATO and Ukraine against "adventurous steps" in Transnistria — a breakaway region of Moldova where some 1,500 Russian troops are stationed.

It warned that while Moscow stands for using "political and diplomatic means" to solve any issues, Russian forces will ensure the "protection of their compatriots" in Colbasna in Transnistria, and will "adequately respond" to any provocations from Kyiv.

"Any action that poses a threat to their security will be considered, in accordance with international law, as an attack on the Russian Federation," the statement added.

Ukrainian officials have recently accused Russia of plotting to destabilize Moldova. On February 13, Moldova's President Maia Sandu echoed Ukraine's claims and accused Russia of planning to use "saboteurs who have undergone military training and are disguised as civilians" to destabilize the country.

"The statements of President Zelensky about the plans of the Russian Federation to destabilize the Republic of Moldova have been confirmed by our institutions," she said.

Late Thursday, the Russian defense ministry claimed that Kyiv had "intensified efforts to prepare for an invasion of the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic."

A prominent Russian military blogger, who goes by the name of WarGonzo, said that "given that we have no direct land supply to Transnistria, and that the unfriendly Moldovan government will most certainly not allow our air force into the sky, the Russian garrison in Transnistria is now probably in the most vulnerable position, compared to the position on other fronts."

Ukraine responds: Addressing Russian accusations that it is building up forces close to the Moldovan territory, a Ukrainian State Border Service spokesperson said the Ukrainian military and National Guard have taken “increased measures on the border with Transnistria" but solely "to prevent any provocations from the other side.”

"Ukraine has always paid attention to Transnistria, as it is actually an enclave of Russia, which could have been used against our state as early as February 24 last year,” said the spokesperson, Andrii Demchenko.

“Fortunately, we did not record any active or provocative actions in this direction either," Demchenko added.

CNN's Mariya Knight contributed to this report.

10 hr 47 min ago

Biden says there's no evidence "so far" that China is supporting Russia in Ukraine

From CNN's Donald Judd

US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before he boards Marine One on February 24 in Washington DC.
US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before he boards Marine One on February 24 in Washington DC. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

There's no evidence "so far" that China will militarily back Russia in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said Friday while warning any support would have economic ramifications for Beijing.

Asked if he was worried China would fight with Russia, the president said he spoke to Chinese leader Xi Jinping about the issue and about the economic consequences during the summer. "And I said, ‘Look, it's not a threat. It's just a statement,” Biden said as he departed the White House.

Biden added: “When in fact, Europeans saw what was happening, and Americans saw what was happening in Russia and Europe, guess what? Six other corporations pulled out and left — they didn’t want to be associated with it. I said, ‘You [Xi], told me that the future of China rests on investment from the Western world — that matters.’ I said, I’d just keep an eye on there's no evidence he’s done it yet.” 

Some context: The US has intelligence that the Chinese government is considering providing Russia with drones and ammunition for use in the war in Ukraine, three sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN.

It does not appear that Beijing has made a final decision yet, the sources said, but negotiations between Russia and China about the price and scope of the equipment are ongoing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the issue when he met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, officials said.

“The secretary was quite blunt in warning about the implications and consequences of China providing material support to Russia or assisting Russia with systematic sanctions evasion,” a senior State Department official told reporters.

10 hr 2 min ago

Biden dismisses China's proposed peace plan

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond

President Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday.
President Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. (Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden dismissed China's proposed peace plan for the war in Ukraine on Friday, suggesting its implementation would only benefit Russia.

"If Putin is applauding it, so how could it be any good?" Biden said in an interview with ABC News. "I’m not being facetious. I’m being deadly earnest."
"I've seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia if the Chinese plan were followed," Biden said. 

Beyond his criticism of the peace plan, Biden outright rejected the notion of China negotiating peace in the war, calling it irrational.

"The idea that China is going to be negotiating the outcome of a war that is a totally unjust war for Ukraine is just not rational," Biden said.

Biden also weighed in on the possibility of China providing lethal weapons to Russia, which US officials have warned of in recent days.

Biden declined to outline the consequences of China arming Russia, but suggested China would face the same "severe sanctions" as any other country or entity that has supplied weapons to Russia.

China's Foreign Ministry said Friday that the country takes a "responsible approach" to military exports and does not provide arms sales to conflict areas. The statement comes a day after a German media outlet claimed Beijing is negotiating with Moscow to supply drones.

10 hr 47 min ago

Biden says Ukraine "doesn't need F-16s now"

From CNN's DJ Judd

A US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Iowa on August 11, 2022.
A US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Iowa on August 11, 2022.  (Airman 1st Class Tylon Chapman/US Air National Guard)

US President Joe Biden told ABC News on Friday that Ukraine “doesn’t need F-16s now,” despite reporting that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have, in recent days escalated their public lobbying campaign for the US-made fighter jets, arguing they need them urgently to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks.

"Look, we're sending him what our seasoned military thinks he needs now. He needs tanks, he needs artillery, he needs air defense, including another HIMARS,” Biden told ABC News’ David Muir. "There's things he needs now that we're sending him to put them in a position to be able to make gains this spring and this summer going into the fall."

Pressed on Zelensky’s calls for the US to provide the fighter jets, Biden told Muir: “There is no basis upon which there is a rationale, according to our military now, to provide F16s,” adding “I am ruling it out, for now.”

Earlier Friday, Biden balked when asked by CNN’s Jeremy Diamond what he told Zelensky during his visit to Kyiv about the possibility of providing F-16s, responding: “That’s a private discussion.”

Biden National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said during a town hall Thursday the F-16s came up during the US president's surprise trip to Ukraine.

“F-16s are not a question for the short-term fight. F-16s are a question for the long-term defense of Ukraine and that’s a conversation that President Biden and President Zelensky had,” Sullivan said.

Some context: Ukraine's renewed public push for the planes, which Ukraine's foreign minister publicly described as a "priority" last month, appears driven in large part by a belief in Kyiv that with enough public pressure, the Ukrainians can eventually secure weapons systems that were once deemed a red line by the west.

"What is impossible today is absolutely possible tomorrow," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told NPR in January.

A Ukrainian military official echoed that sentiment in comments to CNN, saying, "It's going to come sooner or later."