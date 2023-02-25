Ukrainian official criticizes China for "betting on an aggressor"

Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian politician who advises President Volodymyr Zelensky, has hit out at China for "betting on an aggressor" after Beijing repeated its call for a political settlement to the Ukraine war.
"If you claim to be a global player, you don't offer an unrealistic plan," he tweeted.
"You don't bet on an aggressor who broke international law and will lose the war."
On Friday China released a paper outlining its position on Ukraine.
In it, China’s Foreign Ministry called for a resumption of peace talks, stressed its opposition to the use of nuclear weapons, and an end to unilateral sanctions, an apparent criticism of measures opposed by the US and the West.
China has sought to present itself as neutral over the conflict, but has so far avoided calling it an invasion and has kept up diplomatic and economic support for Moscow.
Zelensky said Friday Ukraine "will work with China" if they show respect for international law and territorial integrity. The Ukrainian president said he would like to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Also on Friday, US President Joe Biden said that there's no evidence "so far" that China will militarily back Russia in Ukraine, while warning any support would have economic ramifications for Beijing.