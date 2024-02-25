Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has marked the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion by saying his country "will succeed."
Foreign leaders have been arriving in Ukraine to show solidarity on the anniversary. As the war enters its third year, the future of the conflict remains uncertain.
Below are the latest developments:
- Defiance continues: In his speech, Zelensky urged his country to have hope. “Today, unfortunately, each of us has someone to keep a moment of silence and honour the memory of," he said. "Together we bow our heads. 730 days of pain. But at the same time, 730 days of hope,”
- World leaders show support: Foreign leaders have laid flowers alongside Zelenksy at the Wall of Memory at St. Michael’s Square in Kyiv, to mark the anniversary. The leaders also met Zelensky at the Hostomel airport, which had been seized by Russian helicopter-borne troops in the early hours of the invasion.
- Call for continued aid: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called for continued US support. In an interview with CNN on Saturday, Klitschko addressed US lawmakers, saying, “We are fighting for our democratic future, if you have the same values please still support us.”
- Soldiers captured: Russian forces claim that they have captured “some 200” Ukrainian troops during the fight for Avdiivka, the country’s defense ministry (MOD) said Saturday. Avdiivka has been on the front lines since pro-Moscow separatists seized large portions of the Donbas region, including the nearby city of Donetsk, in 2014.
- Germany urges greater defense: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that Germany and Europe need to beef up its defense capabilities and make sure it can weather any military attack from outside. NATO was the best guarantee of defense "on both sides of the Atlantic,” Scholz said. ''Together with our allies, we must be so strong that nobody dares to attack us."
- Situation "extremely serious": NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said the battlefield situation in Ukraine “remains extremely serious,” but underscored the commitment of allies to continue delivery of weapons and economic support for Kyiv. A counteroffensive last summer by Ukrainian forces stalled and Russian forces have gone on the attack at several points along the front lines.