A Ukrainian serviceman walks an empty street in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on February 25. (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters)

The situation is "extremely difficult" around the eastern city of Bakhmut, a Ukrainian commander said Monday.

"It's hard on all directions in Bakhmut today, February 27. They want to encircle us. The situation is extremely difficult on the far northern flank. There are non-stop enemy assaults there. They want to cut one of the roads, I will not specify which one," Col. Yuriy Madyar, commander of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade, said in a video message on Telegram.

Russian forces have been gradually advancing north and west of Bakhmut and Ukrainian units are struggling to maintain access to the city.

"We do not have enough means for offensive actions. There are not enough shells, not enough hand grenade launchers," the commander said.

This photograph taken on February 27, 2023, shows a damaged and burnt residential building as the sounds of shelling continue in Bakhmut,

The weather is also an issue for the Ukrainian forces, Madyar said. "It is always foggy, you can't see anything at night. The temperature is above zero for the third consecutive day, everything is melting. The humidity is terrible. It rains constantly during the day, which affects the performance of tasks."

Madyar insisted that the city was not under siege.

"Let me tell you about the new tactics of the Russians. The regular troops came in, and after a few days, they pulled back the Wagner advance units.

"Regular troops are afraid to move forward. Now groups of 5-10-20 Wagners are moving forward, taking up positions... The Wagners are attacking in all directions in Bakhmut as advance groups that have no right to turn back. Then the regular troops come in."