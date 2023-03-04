Ukrainian forces are battling to hold on to the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut.

Ukraine's military said Saturday it is holding the front line and has not ordered any mass withdrawal, despite what the UK Ministry of Defence described as "increasingly severe" pressure. The Russian mercenary group Wagner claims the city is nearly surrounded.

Elsewhere in the country, Russian forces have recently launched artillery fire on Lyman, which is north of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine's military said. Further attacks were reported near the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region and Kreminna in the Luhansk region.

In the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, Ukraine said Russia "is on the defensive, attempting to improve their tactical position to resume the offensive."

This map shows the latest state of control in Ukraine: