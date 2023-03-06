World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 12:24 a.m. ET, March 6, 2023
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

Russian troops killed her parents, then she vanished without a trace

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová and Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv, Ukraine

A week after Russia invaded, the family of 15-year-old Arina Yatsiuk decided to flee their home near the Ukrainian capital by car. Less than 10 miles down the road, they encountered a group of Russian troops.

The soldiers started shooting, then dragged Arina and her 9-year-old sister Valeria out of the back seat. Arina was wounded and put into one car; Valeria was ushered into another.

Valeria was taken to a nearby village, where locals found her standing by the road. Denys and Anna, the girls' parents, were discovered shot dead in their car.

But March 3, 2022, was the last time anyone saw Arina. She's one of 345 Ukrainian children who have disappeared since Russia launched its full-scale war on Ukraine last February, according to official Ukrainian statistics.

The Ukrainian government says many of the missing children have been forcibly taken to Russia. The Russian government doesn't deny taking Ukrainian children — in fact, it says it's "saving" them.

Arina's aunt, Oksana Yatsiuk, told CNN the family has been searching for the girl with deep brown eyes and braces ever since she disappeared. Arina is good at drawing and loves make-up and traveling, her aunt said.

"She had big dreams, but the 'Russian liberators' decided everything for her. When we find her, we will carry on with her plans," she said.

The family said they believe the girl, who is now 16, is still alive and "held captive" in Russia.

"I sent official letters to all of the medical facilities, to the Ministry of Health in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine and the official answer I received is that she has not been registered anywhere," Yatsiuk told CNN in a phone interview.

Read more here.

27 min ago

Analysis: Ukraine war has made it easier for US to isolate China in the Pacific

Analysis from CNN's Brad Lendon

A year after Russia invaded Ukraine, Xi Jinping’s backing of Vladimir Putin has opened the door for the United States and partners in the Pacific to shore up sometimes frayed relationships to the detriment of Beijing.

In the past few months alone, Japan has pledged to double defense spending and acquire long-range weapons from the US; South Korea has acknowledged that stability in the Taiwan Strait is essential to its security; the Philippines has announced new US base access rights and is talking about joint patrols of the South China Sea with Australia, Japan and the United States.

Those might be the biggest initiatives, but they are far from the only events that have left China increasingly isolated in its own backyard as it refuses to condemn the invasion of a sovereign country by its partner in Moscow while keeping military pressure on the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

Analysts say all these things would have likely happened without the war in Ukraine, but the war, and China’s backing of Russia, has helped grease the skids to get these projects done.

Take the situation of Japan, a country limited in its post-World War II constitution to “self-defense” forces. Now it’s going to buy long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles from the US, weapons that could strike well inside China.

“I myself have a strong sense of urgency that Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a major defense conference in Singapore last summer.

In December, Kishida followed that up with a plan to double Tokyo’s defense spending while acquiring weapons with ranges well outside Japanese territory.

“The Japanese people have certainly taken notice of the situation in Ukraine, and it has made them feel more vulnerable as a nation,” said John Bradford, senior fellow at the S. Rajaratman School of International Studies in Singapore.

The nation that Japan feels particularly vulnerable to is China.

The People’s Liberation Army has been growing and modernizing its forces for years. On Sunday, Beijing announced its military budget for 2023, which will increase 7.2%. It marked the first time in the past decade that the military’s budget growth rate has increased for three consecutive years.

Read the full analysis here.

2 hr 58 min ago

Zaporizhzhia declares day of mourning after rocket strike on residential high-rise kills 13 people

From CNN's Dennis Lapin and Mitchell McCluskey

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia on March 4.
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia on March 4. (Stringer/Reuters)

The city council in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has declared Monday a day of mourning after 13 people were killed when a rocket hit a high-rise residential building earlier this week, the council's secretary Anatoliy Kurtiev said.

“This is a great grief for the whole Zaporizhzhia. That is why tomorrow is declared a day of mourning in our city. Together, let us honor the cherished memory of everyone whose life was cut short forever on that tragic night in March,” Kurtiev said on Telegram Sunday.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service searched for survivors for four days after the strike hit Thursday. Crews found men, women and a small child dead.

Nine people, including one pregnant woman, were rescued from the rubble early Thursday, the State Emergency Service reported. Five others remain missing, Kurtiev said.

“Let's also thank the rescuers of the State Emergency Service who have been clearing the rubble for almost four days, day and night, without a break. They are our heroes. We bow to them,” he said.

Kurtiev added that a city council meeting will be held Monday with the surviving residents of the affected building.

4 hr 17 min ago

Kyiv says it will use seized Russian assets to rebuild country and compensate Ukrainians

From CNN's Dennis Lapin and Mitchell McCluskey

Ukraine is planning to use more than $460 million worth of assets seized from Russian banks to rebuild the country and compensate Ukrainians, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a conference in Lviv Saturday.

In a Facebook post about the conference, Shmyhal said Ukraine is developing procedures for using the confiscated assets to help Ukrainian citizens and their communities recover in the wake of Russia's invasion.

The government is working with allies to develop a system based on an international treaty, which will help decide how to issue reparations to Ukrainians.

The system will include an international register of losses from the war, a commission to consider applications for compensation and a fund from which compensation will be paid.

Aid from abroad: The prime minister also said Saturday that Ukraine is using billions of dollars worth of assistance from the United States and European Union to rapidly restore the country's battered energy infrastructure and other ailing sectors.

Kyiv expects additional aid to come from Norway and Japan.

2 hr 56 min ago

It makes sense for Ukraine to withdraw to a more defensible position in Bakhmut, says former head of UK army

From CNN’s Alex Hardie in London

Ukrainian service members ride atop a tank near Bakhmut on March 4.
Ukrainian service members ride atop a tank near Bakhmut on March 4. (Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)

Gen. Lord Richard Dannatt, formerly a top military leader in the United Kingdom, said Sunday that it makes “complete sense” for Ukraine's troops to “withdraw to a more defensible line,” in the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut

Dannatt is the UK's former chief of the General Staff — the professional head of the British Army. Speaking on Britain's Sky News, he argued that Bakhmut is strategically “not very significant" to Ukraine.

Despite that, the besieged city has already served effectively as “the anvil on which so many Russian lives have been broken, and therefore it makes complete sense for the Ukrainians now to withdraw to a more defensible line and continue the battle there,” Dannatt said.

What fighters on the frontline are saying: A local Ukrainian commander on Sunday dismissed the growing speculation of a possible withdrawal from the city, saying there have been no “tactical changes” on their side.

"On the contrary, some new reserves are coming in as reinforcement to hold the defense," said Volodymyr Nazarenko, a deputy commander in Ukraine's National Guard. "The entire combat area is under chaotic shelling but there is connection with the city, there are routes that are not cut off."

More from Dannatt on the shape of the war: The general said it will be key for Ukraine to hold off Russia's current offensives, which he believes will intensify. Then, in the late spring or early summer, Ukraine "can mount a really strong counteroffensive utilizing the modern equipment that we are now giving them," he said.

“I think that I am not alone in believing that a few decisive blows struck at certain points along that very extended front on the Russian army could well have the effect of breaking the morale of the Russian soldier or breaking the back of the Russian army,” Dannatt said.  

Asked about the West supplying equipment to Ukraine, the general said: “To be frank, I don’t think we have done enough. We need to do as much as we possibly can to ensure that this war is concluded this year.”  

4 hr 31 min ago

Evacuations from frontline Bakhmut slow to a trickle, deputy mayor says

From CNN’s Maria Kostenko, Maria Avdeeva, Saskya Vandoorne and Niamh Kennedy 

Evacuations from the frontline city of Bakhmut have slowed to a trickle, the city's deputy mayor has told CNN.

Speaking over the phone from a neighboring town, Oleksandr Marchenko said five to 10 people were being evacuated each day, down from the up to 600 who were leaving the city when evacuations were at their peak.

“The enemy blows everything to the ground, strikes at multi-story buildings, and the residential sector. There are air raids, artillery shelling, mortar shelling. The enemy is striking the city with everything they can,” the deputy mayor said. “There is no way we can get there.”  

Approximately 4,000 to 4,500 people are still in Bakhmut, but Marchenko said it was difficult to persuade those there to leave.

Most, he said, "fear having nowhere to go and nothing to go with."

He said four medical workers remain in the city and there are heating points available for residents.

Russia has been pressing hard to capture Bakhmut for months and appears to be closing in on the city. One soldier inside the city told CNN Sunday that the situation remains “difficult,” as the Russian assault continues to cause “a lot of destruction” and losses for the Ukrainian side.

2 hr 44 min ago

US evaluating Ukrainian pilots for possible F-16 training

From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Aaron Pellish, Chloe Liu and Heather Chen

A US Air Force F-16 fighter jet flies over Iowa in August 2022.
A US Air Force F-16 fighter jet flies over Iowa in August 2022. (Airman 1st Class Tylon Chapman/US Air National Guard)

The US is working with Ukrainian pilots in the United States to determine how long it would take to train them to fly F-16 fighter jets, three sources briefed on the matter told CNN.

Two Ukrainian pilots are currently at a military base in the US having their skills tested in flight simulators to see how much time they would need to learn to fly various US military aircraft, including F-16s.

A US military official told reporters traveling with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to the Middle East that the Ukrainian pilots were in Tucson, Arizona, for “a familiarization event” that he described as a “routine activity as part of our military-to-military dialogue with Ukraine.”

“The familiarization event is essentially a discussion between the Air Force personnel and an observation of how the US Air Force operates,” the official said.
“This event allows us to better help Ukrainian pilots become more effective pilots and better advise them on how to develop their own capabilities. The pilots will not be flying any platforms during this event but they will be using a simulator during portions of their visit.”

The official added that “there are no updates to provide regarding F-16s to Ukraine” and there are no immediate plans to increase the number of Ukrainian pilots in the US.

While there is no indication at this time that flight training is underway, the step suggests the US has not completely closed the door on providing F-16s.

Read more here.

2 hr 53 min ago

Analysis: Turkey is blocking NATO’s expansion. It could backfire and hand Putin a propaganda coup

Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara on January 18.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara on January 18. (Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images)

When Sweden and Finland declared their intention to join NATO last May, it was seen by many as a poke in the eye for Russia and evidence of a shift in European thinking. Historically, both countries had committed to non-alignment with NATO as a way of avoiding provoking Moscow. The invasion of Ukraine changed that. 

Both Finland and Sweden — along with the vast majority of NATO allies — would like to see the countries formally join the alliance at a NATO summit on July 11. However, a significant hurdle stands in the way of this becoming a reality: Turkey has yet to give the plan its formal and official blessing. 

Turkey is not the only nation blocking the move: Hungary has also failed to ratify the Nordics’ accession which further muddies the waters. However, right now getting Turkey on side is considered the priority. 

Unfortunately for the pro-NATO gang, Western officials are increasingly pessimistic that Turkey will budge.

Officially, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan objects to Sweden and Finland’s membership on what he claims are security grounds. Turkey claims that both countries, though particularly Sweden, are harboring militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a designated terror group in Turkey, Sweden, the United States and Europe. Erdogan says he would like these individuals to be extradited; Sweden has made clear this won’t happen. 

NATO diplomats are split on whether they think Turkey will budge before the July summit. Central to both schools of thought is this year’s Turkish election, perceived as the biggest political threat Erdogan has faced in years. 

“The image he has created of a strongman who gets results for the Turkish people has been shattered,” explains Gonul Tol of the Middle East Institute’s Turkey program. “There is a lot of anti-West and anti-Kurd sentiment in Turkey at the moment. This is a good topic for him to bang his drum and a dramatic U-turn would only make him look weaker.”

Russian money: Tol believes there are other reasons that Erdogan doesn’t want to upset Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. 

“Russia has been a lifeline economically for Turkey after other nations imposed sanctions for their activities in Syria, their cooperation militarily with Russia and other hostile activity,” Tol explains. “Without Russian money, Erdogan would not have been able to raise wages or provide financial support to students. He is now promising mass rebuilding, post-earthquake. So Russia is still an attractive partner for Erdogan.” 

Read the full analysis here.