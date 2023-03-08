It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Russian and Ukrainian troops continue to fight fiercely in the eastern city of Bakhmut.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has claimed the eastern part of Bakhmut is now under his fighters' control. Ukraine hasn't address the claims, but has said that Russian forces incurred heavy losses.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have denied any involvement in sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines after a media report cited new intelligence that a "pro-Ukrainian group" may have been behind September's attack.
Here are the latest developments:
- Battle for Bakhmut: Ukrainians have reportedly inflicted massive losses on attacking forces in the city, by some estimates at a ratio of 7:1. A Ukrainian military spokesman said Wednesday that more than 100 Russian troops were killed in and around Bakhmut in the past 24 hours.
- Wagner refutes claims: Prigozhin, head of the notorious Russian private military company Wagner, dismissed those claims. He said in a video Wednesday that Wagner "will conquer this frontier with dignity" and claimed the entire eastern part of Bakhmut is under his fighters' control. CNN cannot independently confirm this and has reached out to Kyiv for response.
- Importance of Bakhmut: Though mostly abandoned, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN that Bakhmut is tactically important for his country because, should it fall to Russian hands, it would give the Kremlin an "open road" to capture key cities.
- Nord Stream whodunit: Germany's defense minister said that recent media reports regarding who's responsible for an attack on the Nord Stream pipelines should be viewed with caution. Boris Pistorius's comments came after reports that a "pro-Ukrainian group" could have been responsible for the incident last year, which targeted a pipeline meant to bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack.
- Germany boat search: The German federal prosecutor's office searched a boat in January that was suspected of carrying explosives used in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipeline detonations, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office. Investigations are ongoing, and reliable statements cannot be issued yet, particularly as to whether a state controlled these plans, it added.
- Georgia protests: At least 66 people were detained on Tuesday in Georgia during protests against a so-called anti-foreign agents bill at the parliament building in Tbilisi, the country's public broadcaster reported. The controversial draft law would require some organizations receiving foreign funding to register as "foreign agents." Rights groups say the legislation has echoes of a similar law in Russia and fear, should it pass, it would curtail basic freedoms.
- International Women's Day: The leaders of Russia and Ukraine both issued statements marking International Women's Day on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he wanted to honor Russian women who have chosen "the highest mission — defending the Motherland." Zelensky said it was "important to express gratitude today" to the women who fight for Ukraine and have given their lives for the country.