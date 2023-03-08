World
Russia's war in Ukraine

Americans kidnapped in Mexico

Live Updates

By Tara Subramaniam, Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 10:56 a.m. ET, March 8, 2023
3 hr 21 min ago

It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Russian and Ukrainian troops continue to fight fiercely in the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has claimed the eastern part of Bakhmut is now under his fighters' control. Ukraine hasn't address the claims, but has said that Russian forces incurred heavy losses.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have denied any involvement in sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines after a media report cited new intelligence that a "pro-Ukrainian group" may have been behind September's attack.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Battle for Bakhmut: Ukrainians have reportedly inflicted massive losses on attacking forces in the city, by some estimates at a ratio of 7:1. A Ukrainian military spokesman said Wednesday that more than 100 Russian troops were killed in and around Bakhmut in the past 24 hours.
  • Wagner refutes claims: Prigozhin, head of the notorious Russian private military company Wagner, dismissed those claims. He said in a video Wednesday that Wagner "will conquer this frontier with dignity" and claimed the entire eastern part of Bakhmut is under his fighters' control. CNN cannot independently confirm this and has reached out to Kyiv for response.
  • Importance of Bakhmut: Though mostly abandoned, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN that Bakhmut is tactically important for his country because, should it fall to Russian hands, it would give the Kremlin an "open road" to capture key cities.
  • Nord Stream whodunit: Germany's defense minister said that recent media reports regarding who's responsible for an attack on the Nord Stream pipelines should be viewed with caution. Boris Pistorius's comments came after reports that a "pro-Ukrainian group" could have been responsible for the incident last year, which targeted a pipeline meant to bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack.
  • Germany boat search: The German federal prosecutor's office searched a boat in January that was suspected of carrying explosives used in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipeline detonations, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office. Investigations are ongoing, and reliable statements cannot be issued yet, particularly as to whether a state controlled these plans, it added.
  • Georgia protests: At least 66 people were detained on Tuesday in Georgia during protests against a so-called anti-foreign agents bill at the parliament building in Tbilisi, the country's public broadcaster reported. The controversial draft law would require some organizations receiving foreign funding to register as "foreign agents." Rights groups say the legislation has echoes of a similar law in Russia and fear, should it pass, it would curtail basic freedoms.
  • International Women's Day: The leaders of Russia and Ukraine both issued statements marking International Women's Day on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he wanted to honor Russian women who have chosen "the highest mission — defending the Motherland." Zelensky said it was "important to express gratitude today" to the women who fight for Ukraine and have given their lives for the country.
3 hr 43 min ago

NATO chief says it's not yet clear who was behind Nord Stream pipelines sabotage 

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin in London

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg talks to journalists upon arrival to the informal meeting of EU defence ministers at the Scandinavian XPO in Marsta outside Stockholm, Sweden, on March 8.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said there is no identified perpetrator of the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines which were damaged last September.

“We have not been able to determine who was behind [the sabotage],” Stoltenberg said. “There are ongoing national investigations, and I think it's right to wait until those are finalized before we say anything more.” 

Stoltenberg’s comments come after a report by the New York Times Tuesday citing new intelligence reviewed by US officials, which suggested a group loyal to Ukraine but acting independently of the government in Kyiv was involved in the operation.

The pipelines, a crucial source of revenue for Russia, were closed at the time of the attack, which occurred months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

4 hr 32 min ago

Ukraine's Zelensky and Russia's Putin send messages marking International Women's Day

From CNN's Victoria Butenko, Radina Gigova and Anna Chernova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes an address on International Women's Day, March 8, from his office in Kyiv, Ukraine.
The leaders of Russia and Ukraine both issued statements marking International Women's Day on Wednesday amid the war between the two countries.

Both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin directly addressed women involved in the conflict.

Putin said he wanted to honor Russian women who have chosen "the highest mission — defending the Motherland."

Zelensky said it was "important to express gratitude today" to the women who fight for Ukraine and have given their lives for the country.

Zelensky expressed gratitude toward the women in his life, including his wife and mother, and those who work with him. He also stressed the importance of gender equality in the workplace.

"It is very important that we are equals as colleagues," Zelensky said.

4 hr 40 min ago

Putin reiterates claims Russia is facing "direct threats" to its security at International Women's Day event

From CNN's Anna Chernova and Radina Gigova 

Russian President Vladimir Putin repeated his claims that Russia is facing "direct threats" to its security, and praised those who are ready to "protect the people and the very future of our state," during an event at the Kremlin marking International Women's Day on Wednesday.

"Now, when Russia is once again faced with direct threats to its security and sovereignty, we see many examples of courage and determination, readiness to stand up for the truth and protect people and the very future of our state, the future we want for ourselves," Putin said.

Among the women being honored were female doctors and medical workers who had served in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

4 hr 59 min ago

Ukraine claims to have killed more than 100 Russian soldiers in last day around Bakhmut

From CNN's Tim Lister

Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on March 7.
More than 100 Russian soldiers have been killed in the past 24 hours around the city of Bakhmut, the spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the east of the country has said.

Serhiy Cherevatyi told Ukrainian television Wednesday that 102 Russian shellings and 72 combat assaults took place Tuesday in and around Bakhmut, but that the enemy was "not allowed to move on and achieve any tactical victories."

Referring to the leading role of private military company Wagner in the Russian attack, Cherevatyi said that "in connection with the heavy losses of the Wagnerians, they were reinforced by units of airborne troops, mechanized units and artillery and aviation."

"They were literally cannon fodder for eight months ... they were used in such an extensive primitive way to deplete our units, to constantly put pressure on our defense," Cherevatyi said of the Wagner contingent.
4 hr 37 min ago

Wagner chief sends a video message to Zelensky from Bakhmut

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

The head of the Russian private military company Wagner has issued a video message from inside the city of Bakhmut, standing in front of a tank monument situated in the eastern part of the city.

Yevgeny Prigozhin dismissed Ukrainian claims that Wagner was taking heavy losses in the fight for Bakhmut and was close to finished as a fighting force.

"We will conquer this frontier with dignity," he said.

"The [Russian] Defense Minister has told you that after capturing Bakhmut, the operational space will open. And the world has not yet faced the Russian army, which is well prepared, with those units that have not yet entered into battle, with all possible modern weapons, intelligence, ideally prepared," he added.

"They are waiting for their time. Right after the opening of the operational space by PMC Wagner after Bakhmut. Then the whole world will shudder."

Prigozhin also addressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with an appeal. 

"The only request — take out the elderly, children. And (send) here normal combat-ready units." 

"We need to deal with you here now," he said.

Some background: Prigozhin shared an audio clip on Telegram earlier Wednesday, claiming that the eastern part of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is now under Wagner's control. CNN cannot independently confirm Prigozhin’s claim. While the Ukrainian military did not address his claims, it said that Russian attacks in the Bakhmut area continue, but described them as unsuccessful and incurring heavy losses.

5 hr 12 min ago

German defense minister warns against drawing hasty conclusions from Nord Stream pipelines media reports

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz and Chris Stern

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius visits NATO-enhanced Forward Presence battle group German troops in Rukla, Lithuania, on March 6.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said people should be wary of drawing conclusions too hastily after the recent release of media reports alleging that a "pro-Ukrainian group" may have been behind last year’s attack on the Nord Stream pipelines.

In an interview with the German public radio station Deutschlandfunk (DLF), Pistorius said it is also possible that the attack was a false-flag operation.

"It could just as well be, and this has also been made clear in the reports, that it was a false flag action (operation), in other words, to blame pro-Ukrainian groups and make it look that way, the probability of one or the other is equally high, so we must now wait and see how things develop," Pistorius told DLF.

"It does not help us to think about the impact this would have on our support for Ukraine on the basis of such research, which has undoubtedly been done painstakingly and meticulously," Pistorius said.

Some context: Mystery has surrounded who might be responsible for the brazen sabotage last September, which damaged two pipes transporting Russian gas into the European Union and targeted a crucial source of revenue for Moscow. Both pipelines were closed at the time of the attack.

A report by the New York Times Tuesday cited new intelligence that a "pro-Ukrainian group" may have been behind the attack. Ukraine has denied any involvement.

"Although I enjoy collecting amusing conspiracy theories about (the Ukrainian) government, I have to say: (Ukraine) has nothing to do with the Baltic Sea mishap and has no information about ‘pro-(Ukraine) sabotage groups,'" Mykhailo Podolyak, top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote on Twitter.

6 hr 3 min ago

EU must decide quickly on funding for ammunition for Ukraine, Estonian defense minister says

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin in London 

European Union member states must quickly reach a consensus on funding for ammunition for Ukraine, Estonia’s defense minister said Wednesday.

"We need fresh money and we need it quickly," Hanno Pevkur said ahead of a meeting with his counterparts in Stockholm.

"When we bring this fresh money, then this will also increase the capacity of the industry, and this is what we need anyway also for the future, that the European industries are capable of producing more shells."

Some of that new money is expected to be used to purchase 155-millimeter artillery shells.

Some background: Last week, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky met with top government officials from the Netherlands and Estonia in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude for the "significant defense, financial, energy and legal support" provided by both countries since the beginning of Russia's invasion, his office said in a statement.

6 hr 13 min ago

Ukrainian military says Russians taking heavy losses during intensified attacks around Bakhmut

From CNN's Tim Lister 

Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on March 7.
The Ukrainian military says that Russian attacks in the Bakhmut area continue, but describes them as unsuccessful and incurring heavy losses.

The Ukrainian General Staff update Wednesday spoke of offensive actions by Russian forces around several settlements west of Bakhmut. It did not address the claim by the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that his fighters now hold the eastern part of the city.

The General Staff said that "our defenders repelled more than 100 enemy attacks" along the front line in Donetsk region on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that, were the Russians to capture Bakhmut, they would have an open road to Ukraine's larger industrial cities further west.

Some Ukrainian soldiers in the Bakhmut area have said that getting in and out of the city has become almost impossible because the Russians have all the routes to the west under their fire control. The dirt track being used has become almost impassable for any organized military column.

What Russia could do with Bakhmut: The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based military organization that closely monitors the conflict in Ukraine, assesses that "Russian forces lack the capability to exploit the tactical capture of Bakhmut."

The ISW analysis said that the Russians' growing use of "small assault detachments using simplified tactics, combined with mounting losses among the most effective Russian troops, will likely greatly limit the ability of Russian forces to properly exploit any paths of advance opened by the capture of Bakhmut."