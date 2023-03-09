Russia launched 81 missiles at Ukraine overnight, says Ukrainian military chief

Three Russian rockets launched From Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 9. (Vadim Belikov/AP)

Russia fired 81 missiles of various types overnight into Thursday as it launched a fresh deadly onslaught against Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian military said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said the missiles targeted critical infrastructure.

The missiles included:

28 X-101/X-555 air-launched cruise missiles;

20 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles;

6 X-22 air-launched cruise missiles;

6 X-47 Kinzhal air-launched cruise missiles;

8 guided aircraft missiles — 2 X-31P and 6 X-59;

13 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

In addition, eight launches of Iran-made Shahed-136/131 drones were carried out, he said.

He said Ukrainian forces destroyed 34 out of 48 X-101/X-555, "Kalibr" cruise missiles, eight X-31P and X-59 guided missiles, and four drones.

The strikes killed at least five people in the western city of Lviv and injuries were reported in Kyiv, officials said.