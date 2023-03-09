Russia launched 81 missiles at Ukraine overnight, says Ukrainian military chief

Russia fired 81 missiles of various types overnight into Thursday as it launched a fresh deadly onslaught against Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian military said.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said the missiles targeted critical infrastructure.
The missiles included:
- 28 X-101/X-555 air-launched cruise missiles;
- 20 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles;
- 6 X-22 air-launched cruise missiles;
- 6 X-47 Kinzhal air-launched cruise missiles;
- 8 guided aircraft missiles — 2 X-31P and 6 X-59;
- 13 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.
In addition, eight launches of Iran-made Shahed-136/131 drones were carried out, he said.
He said Ukrainian forces destroyed 34 out of 48 X-101/X-555, "Kalibr" cruise missiles, eight X-31P and X-59 guided missiles, and four drones.
The strikes killed at least five people in the western city of Lviv and injuries were reported in Kyiv, officials said.