"An attack like I don't remember seeing before": Ukrainian air force spokesman says of overnight strikes

Local residents wait behind a cordon near a multi-storey residential building after a missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 9. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia's overnight strikes constitute "an attack like I don't remember seeing before," said a spokesman for the Ukrainian air force on Thursday.

As you can see, the attack is really large-scale and for the first time using such different types of missiles," said Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of Ukraine, on Ukrainian television.

"We see that this time as many as six Kinzhal were used. This is an attack like I don't remember seeing before," he added.

"Different types of aircraft were used, strategic, long-range, Mig21. There were 81 missile launches," said Ihnat.

"There were X-22 (missiles), which we can't shoot down, we can't shoot down the Kinzhal either, it's six plus six and 13 S-300 (that haven't been shot down by Ukrainian Air Defense Forces)," he said.

"So far, we have no capabilities to counter these weapons," added Ihnat.

The strikes have reportedly killed at least five people in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, and at least three people were injured in the capital, Kyiv.