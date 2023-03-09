Death toll in Lviv missile strike rises to 5

Rescuers work at a site of residential buildings destroyed in Lviv region, Ukraine, on March 9. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)

At least five people have now been confirmed dead in Lviv following a Russian missile strike Thursday, according to officials in the the western Ukrainian city.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv regional military administration, said the fifth victim was a man who was found under the rubble after the strike in a residential area in the city's Zolochiv district

Ukrainian officials reported earlier that at least two people were injured in the capital Kyiv after Russian strikes targeted energy facilities in at least seven regions across Ukraine on Thursday.

An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated that the Kyiv victims' injuries were fatal. Their condition remains unknown.