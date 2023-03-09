Explosions reported in southwestern Kyiv, mayor says
Explosions were heard in southwestern Kyiv on Thursday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his official Telegram account.
“There were explosions in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. All response teams have been dispatched to the scene. Update to come,” the post read.
Russian missiles strike Odesa and Khmelnytskyi regions as explosions reported in Kharkiv
Russia targeted energy infrastructure with missile strikes in several parts of Ukraine early on Thursday, according to Ukrainian officials.
In the southern Odesa region, missile strikes were reported on energy facilities and homes.
Maxim Marchenko, head of the Odesa regional military administration, said no casualties were reported.
"Power supply is currently being restricted. Our air defense units have shot down missiles," Marchenko said in a Telegram post, adding that a second wave could hit and residents should take shelter.
Northwest of Odesa, missiles also struck the Khmelnytskyi region.
"Remain in your shelters! The enemy is striking the country's critical infrastructure. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!" Serhiy Hamaliy, head of the Khmelnytskyi regional military administration, said in a Telegram post.
In northeastern Kharkiv meanwhile, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said there was a series of explosions.
"I don't have details yet, but I ask that everyone be careful," he said on Telegram. "Our energy infrastructure is in the crosshairs. We are having problems with electricity in some parts of Kharkiv. But we will survive and everything will be repaired."
Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv's military administration, wrote there were at least 15 strikes. "There is a threat of repeat strikes! Stay in your shelters!" he wrote.
Zelensky says he won't meet with Putin because Russian leader can't be trusted
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can’t currently envisage a situation in which he would meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
“We don't have any circumstances to talk to the Russian Federation president because he doesn't hold his word,” Zelensky told CNN's Wolf Blitzer when asked what it would take to set up such a meeting. “We don't have any confidence in him,” Zelensky said. “Russia should leave our territory. And after that, we're happy to join the diplomatic tools. In order to do that, we can find any format with our partners just after that.”
Personal life: The Ukrainian leader also spoke about how he and his family are dealing with the war, which is now in its second year.
“My daughter joined the university and she studies there, and my son is attending school in Ukraine,” he said. “They're both in Ukraine. They're very much like other Ukrainian kids. We live with sirens.”
“We want victory. We don't want to get used to war, but we got used to the challenges. Everyone wants one thing — to end the war,” he said.
Fighter jets could decide a Ukrainian victory, Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN's Wolf Blitzer he is "very grateful" for US President Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine last month.
“It's an important signal to the whole world that the US is supporting us. And I think that US believe that we will prevail,” Zelensky said.
But on the question of whether the US will send Ukraine F-16 fighter jets to help the battle for control in the skies, Zelensky said, “The fighter jets issue is difficult. We're waiting for this decision to be taken.”
“We really need this and really appeal to the president that they could start training Ukrainian pilots, and President Biden told me that it will be worked upon … I believe that the United States will give us the opportunity to defend our skies,” Zelensky said.
Asked if the supply of Western jets will “make or break” a Ukrainian success in the war, Zelensky said: “Yes, we believe so.”
Recalling a discussion with Biden over jets, Zelensky said Biden and his aides felt jets “were not needed” at the moment.
"And I said, 'No, we need those jets,'" Zelensky said.
“What fighter jets could do, they could help us to defend ourselves,” Zelensky said. “That's why we need it urgently."
More on Ukrainian pilots: The US is working with Ukrainian pilots in the United States to determine how long it would take to train them to fly F-16 fighter jets, three sources briefed on the matter told CNN.
Two Ukrainian pilots are currently at a military base in the US having their skills tested in flight simulators to see how much time they would need to learn to fly various US military aircraft, including F-16s.
A US military official added that “there are no updates to provide regarding F-16s to Ukraine” and there are no immediate plans to increase the number of Ukrainian pilots in the US.
Top Ukrainian general visits Bakhmut for third time in less than a week
One of Ukraine’s top military commanders visited the city of Bakhmut for the third time in less than a week, a video posted on his official Telegram account on Wednesday showed.
Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine's second highest-ranked general, said his men were doing everything they could to ensure Russian forces made the wrong move, referencing a chess strategy.
“Zugzwang in chess is a situation where any move by a player leads to a deterioration of his position,” the post read. “We are doing everything we can to ensure that the enemy is in this situation in this war.”
Ukrainian forces were holding their ground, he added. Other military leaders have said it is a priority for Ukraine to continue defending Bakhmut, where fighting has intensified.
CNN could not independently verify where the video was recorded but metadata on the file suggested it was recorded Wednesday.
Syrskyi organized and led the defense of Kyiv, successfully driving back Russian forces that had nearly encircled the Ukrainian capital at the beginning of Russia’s invasion. He has paid regular visits to frontline units in the Donbas and elsewhere, including Bakhmut. His previous visit to the city was at the end of last week.
Exclusive: Zelensky invites House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to visit Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is inviting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to visit Ukraine to see the situation on the ground first hand — an invitation that comes as the Republican Party faces a divide over whether the United States should continue to provide aid to the country under attack from Russia.
“Mr. McCarthy, he has to come here to see how we work, what’s happening here, what war caused us, which people are fighting now, who are fighting now. And then after that, make your assumptions,” Zelensky told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an exclusive interview.
But when told of the invitation on Tuesday, McCarthy told CNN’s Manu Raju that he does not plan to visit Ukraine, and argued that President Joe Biden has not acted quickly enough to aid the country. McCarthy, a California Republican, has said he supports Ukraine but does not support “a blank check,” a position he repeated on Tuesday — even though there is federal oversight of all the dollars that are spent there.
“I think that Speaker McCarthy, he never visited Kyiv or Ukraine, and I think it would help him with his position,” Zelensky said.
"This is respect for Ukraine": Zelensky thanks Georgia protesters for holding his country's flag
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Georgian protesters for holding his country’s flag during demonstrations on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“I want to thank everyone who has been holding Ukrainian flags in the squares and streets of Georgia these days. I want to thank you for our national anthem that was played in Tbilisi. This is respect for Ukraine, and I want to express my sincere respect for Georgia,” Zelensky said. “There is no Ukrainian who would not wish success to our friendly Georgia. Democratic success. European success.”
Georgians have been coming out in force, protesting a foreign agents law introduced by the country’s ruling party that's widely seen as very similar to Russian legislation.
Protesters say the law will leave Georgia further from joining the European Union and NATO.
“We want to be in the European Union and we will be. We want Georgia to be in the European Union, and I am sure it will be,” Zelensky added. “We want Moldova to be in the European Union, and I am sure it will be. All free peoples of Europe deserve this.”
Here's why some people are comparing Georgia to Ukraine
Protests have erupted in Georgia this week after the country’s parliament passed the first reading of a draft law that would require some organizations receiving foreign funding to register as “foreign agents.”
It has been compared to a draconian set of laws adopted in Russia and condemned by rights groups as a bid to curtail basic freedoms and crack down on dissent in the country.
The developments have sparked mass unrest, with thousands of demonstrators gathering outside Tbilisi’s parliament building on Tuesday night, waving not just the Georgian flag but also that of the European Union.
The country, which won its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, has long been playing a balancing act between its citizens’ pro-European sentiment and the geopolitical aims of its powerful neighbor, Russia.
In March 2022, Georgia applied for EU membership — an ambition that may be jeopardized by the proposed legislation.
Comparisons with Ukraine: Analysts have noted similarities between the situation in Georgia and Ukraine — both former Soviet republics which have found themselves caught between the East and the West.
The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) think tank drew comparisons between the situation in Georgia and Russia’s invasions of Ukraine in 2014 and 2022.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said in 2011 that had Russia not invaded Georgia in 2008, NATO would have expanded into Georgia.
The 2008 conflict centered on South Ossetia and Abkhazia, two breakaway provinces in Georgia. They are officially part of Georgia but have separate governments unrecognized by most countries.
Both Abkhazia and South Ossetia are propped up by Russia.
The 2008 invasion of Georgia only lasted days, but it appeared to have the same revanchist ambitions that drove Putin’s invasions of Ukraine in 2014 and last year, writes the ECFR.
“In this light, Russia’s wars in Georgia and Ukraine seem part of a single imperial project,” the report said.
Ukraine may have repaired bridge on main road to Bakhmut, footage shows
Ukrainian forces may have repaired a bridge on the main road connecting the village of Chasiv Yar to the city of Bakhmut, according to video and an image geolocated by CNN.
The bridge had been hit by Russian artillery, which left a large crater that made the road unusable and forced Ukrainian forces to use dirt roads to supply their forces defending the fiercely contested city.
The footage shows a temporary bridge has been placed on top of the crater, and a vehicle is seen driving over it.
CNN could not independently verify when the video was filmed but the potential repair of the bridge could mean the reopening of a vital supply line for Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut.