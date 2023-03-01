Finnish lawmakers have voted largely to support the country’s bid to join NATO in a parliamentary vote Wednesday.
“On 1 March 2023, Parliament approved the government proposal on Finland’s accession to NATO by a vote of 184-7,” the parliament said in a statement.
Finland and its neighbor Sweden applied for NATO membership amid security concerns after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.
Hungarian President Katalin Novák earlier said she hoped lawmakers would ratify Sweden and Finland’s ascension into NATO “as soon as possible.”
So far, 28 out of the 30 allies have ratified both Finland and Sweden’s bid to join the military alliance. Only Hungary and Turkey have not yet done so.
2 min ago
It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know
From CNN staff
As Russian forces continue their assault on the besieged city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces said they have no plans of withdrawing from the eastern Ukrainian city.
Elsewhere, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has met with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, and Hungary's president has called on lawmakers to ratify Finland and Sweden's bids to join the NATO military alliance.
Here are the latest headlines:
Ukraine still fighting for Bakhmut:The Ukrainian military has not made the decision to withdraw from the battered city of Bakhmut, a military spokesperson told CNN Wednesday. “I can say that there is no such decision now," he said.
Experienced Wagner fighters attacking Bakhmut: Russian forces have deployed more experienced fighters from private military company the Wagner Group in their assault on Bakhmut, a Ukrainian military spokesman told CNN. “These units are headed by servicemen who had combat experience in Syria, Libya, and other hot spots," he added.
Thousands of civilians remain in besieged city: There are still around 4,500 civilians in Bakhmut, including 48 children, a Ukrainian official has said, as Russian forces continue to advance on the city.
Putin ally Lukashenko meets Xi in Beijing: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for official talks in Beijing on Wednesday. Lukashenko said he would "try and outline new horizons" for cooperation between the two countries during talks.
Hungarian president pushes for NATO expansion: Hungarian President Katalin Novák said she hoped lawmakers would ratify Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO “as soon as possible,” as they began debating the motions in parliament.
34 min ago
Ukrainian soldier in Bakhmut says "no one is going to retreat yet"
From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in London and Olga Voitovych in Kyiv
A soldier from Ukraine’s 93th Brigade said his country’s forces are still standing in the eastern city of Bakhmut, with no plans for a retreat.
“We are standing in Bakhmut. No one is going to retreat yet,” the soldier said in a video posted by the Ukrainian military on Wednesday. “We are standing. Bakhmut is Ukraine.”
The soldier also claimed the situation in Bakhmut was a bit calmer than in previous days.
“We have muffled the enemy down a little bit. It's a little calmer, but there are still gunfights on the outskirts,” he said. “There are isolated explosions, mines are flying.”
The Ukrainian military has not made the decision to withdraw from the city, a spokesperson said. Ukrainian forces said they are holding ground and have repelled some Russian advances.
49 min ago
Belarus "fully supports" China's initiative on international security, Lukashenko tells Xi
From CNN's Martin Goillandeau in London
Belarus fully supports Beijing's initiative on international security, President Alexander Lukashenko told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday.
"Today's meeting is held at a very difficult time which requires new nonstandard approaches and responsible political decisions," Lukashenko told Xi, according to Belarus state news agency BelTA.
"They should be aimed to prevent global confrontation which will have no winners. You have recently stated it, both clearly and unambiguously, addressing the world community," Lukashenko said.
"Belarus has been actively proposing peace and fully supports your initiative on international security," he added, according to BelTA.
Lukashenko's comments come a few days after China published a position paper on the war in Ukraine, calling for the end of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks.
In the paper, China calls for a political settlement of the conflict, peace talks, and respect for national sovereignty.
However, the document does not explicitly say that Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukraine, and also condemns the use of "unilateral sanctions."
Belarus, Moscow's ally and Ukraine's neighbor, has been used by Russia as a rear base since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
However, Lukashenko has not sent any soldiers to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.
1 hr 52 min ago
Ukrainian military says Russian forces are using more experienced Wagner fighters in Bakhmut
From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Olga Voitovych
Russian forces have deployed more experienced fighters from private military company Wagner in their assault on Bakhmut, a Ukrainian military spokesperson told CNN.
“A characteristic feature is that the enemy threw the most prepared Wagner units into the attack,” said Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Grouping of the country’s Armed Forces, on Wednesday.
“These units are headed by servicemen who had combat experience in Syria, Libya, and other hot spots," he added.
According to Cherevatyi, fighting is ongoing along the Bakhmut front.
“The enemy launched 209 attacks using cannon artillery, MLRS. There were 57 firefights, and 1 airstrike made by the enemy,” he said.
“There were 85 attacks with all types of artillery in the area of the settlement of Bakhmut only and there were 25 firefights directly near the city," added Cherevatyi.
Russian forces are suffering immense casualties and compromising their ability to fight beyond Bakhmut, he said.
“We inflict enormous losses on [our enemy]. And so, with this heroic struggle, the defenders of the Bakhmut front are bleeding the enemy out, weakening it, preparing a foothold for the reserves that will then come in and throw enemy out of our territory,” said Cherevatyi.
“What we are winning against the enemy now is that we are not allowing it to systematically break through our defense, not allowing it to quickly get to the rear, not allowing it to surround our troops.”
2 hr 2 min ago
Hungary's president urges parliament to ratify Sweden and Finland’s ascension to NATO
From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin in London
Hungarian President Katalin Novák said she hoped lawmakers would ratify Sweden and Finland’s ascension into NATO “as soon as possible,” as they began debating the motions in parliament.
“Some think this is an easily solved technical issue. This is not the case. It is a complex decision with serious consequences, so it must be considered carefully,” Novák said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.
“My position is clear: in the current situation, Sweden and Finland joining NATO is justified. I trust the parliament's wise decision as soon as possible!” she added.
Some context: Both Sweden and Finland applied for membership in May last year, and in June all NATO allies agreed to invite both countries to join the alliance and set out accession protocols.
So far, 28 out of the 30 allies have ratified both Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO. Only Hungary and Turkey have not yet done so.
While Hungary is preparing to debate the move, Turkey has expressed some concerns about the countries’ accession.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused both Finland and Sweden of harboring members of the separatist militant Kurdistan’s Workers Party, also known as PKK.
The PKK, which seeks an independent state in Turkey, has been in an armed struggle with that country for decades and has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
1 hr 41 min ago
Ukrainian forces have not made decision to withdraw from Bakhmut, says military official
From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Vasco Cotovio
The Ukrainian military has not made the decision to withdraw from the battered city of Bakhmut, a military spokesperson told CNN Wednesday.
“If we see that the threat to our personnel and our operational situation is greater than the need to hold the territory, we do it (withdraw troops), but we do it in an organized manner, without panic,” said Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
“Only the command sees the extent to which there is such a need in this situation. And then the relevant decision is made at a meeting of the Staff," he added.
“I can say that there is no such decision now.”
Some context: Russian forces are pounding Bakhmut, but the fiercely contested eastern city is not surrounded, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday.
Belarusian President Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi meet in Beijing
From CNN's Sophie Jeong, Martin Goillandeau and Irina Morgan
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for official talks in Beijing on Wednesday, according to Belarusian state media outlet Belta.
The two leaders greeted each other in the Great Hall of the People and introduced their respective delegations to each other, Belta reported.
The national anthems of both countries were played, and the leaders took photos with each other before they departed for official talks.
Meeting with Chinese premier: Earlier Wednesday, Lukashenko said he would "try and outline new horizons" for cooperation between the two countries during talks with Xi.
Speaking following a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the Belarusian leader thanked the Chinese side "for the enormous assistance and support of Belarus" and for "sharing its experience of cooperation in free economic zones over the past 30 years."
Lukashenko also praised developments in Chinese diplomacy.
"We see the situation that is developing in the international scene. We congratulate you on calm, thoughtful progress," Lukashenko said.
"You are following your own path; you don’t stand in anyone’s way, and you don’t react to the petty jabs coming from left and right at the People’s Republic of China. This is fully in keeping with the spirit and character of the Chinese people," said Lukashenko.
"If China is strong, Belarus will be strong too," Lukashenko told Li, adding China had "a friend in the face of peaceful Belarus in the center of Europe."
3 hr 23 min ago
Still 4,500 civilians in Bakhmut as Russian forces advance, Ukrainian official says
From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Vasco Cotovio
There are still around 4,500 civilians in Bakhmut, including 48 children, a Ukrainian official has said, as Russian forces continue to advance on the city and people are urged to evacuate.
"About 4,500 civilians remain in Bakhmut. Including 48 children who cannot be evacuated because they live in places that are no longer accessible," the spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Donetsk regional military administration told CNN on Wednesday.
Tetiana Ignatchenko called on people to evacuate the city due to the danger but said they had enough supplies.
"There is food, water and medicine in the city. People were provided with everything in advance," Ignatchenko said. "Still, everyone has to leave. The situation is extremely dangerous for civilians."
Ignatchenko’s call to those still in Bakhmut comes as Russian forces continue to make incremental gains in the city, as acknowledged by the Ukrainian Military’s General Staff on Wednesday.
"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to advance. It does not stop assaulting the city of Bakhmut," the Ukrainian military said in a morning update.
Ukrainian forces said they are holding ground and repelled some Russian advances.