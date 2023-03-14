Russian defense minister orders doubling of high-precision weapons production

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the doubling of production of precision-guided weapons during a visit to major Russian arms manufacturer Tactical Missiles Corporation, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

"Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu noted that the Tactical Missiles Corporation adequately fulfills the state defense order. However, even taking into account the increase in production this year, he ordered to double the production of high-precision weapons," according to the statement.

The corporation faces a "very serious task,” Shoigu said.

“For its implementation, the enterprise has the necessary reserves: highly qualified specialists and production facilities. Therefore, the task is tough, but doable,” Shoigu said.

He added that some of the latest weapons presented today by the corporation are "missing not only from today's enemy but also from the armed forces of other countries."