Transfer of jets to Ukraine may happen within next 4 to 6 weeks, Polish prime minister says 

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that a transfer of Poland's supply of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine “might happen within the next four to six weeks.”

Morawiecki made the remark while answering questions from reporters in Warsaw.

It comes after Polish President Andrzej Duda told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in a late February interview that Ukrainian pilots were "prepared to operate" MiG-29 fighter jets.

Ukrainian pilots however will likely need more training to "be ready to fly modern aircraft at NATO standards, such as F-16s," Duda said, emphasizing that the "training of a pilot is much more complicated and much longer [than the training of a tank operator].”

Duda told CNN that modern weapons are "key" to shoring up Ukraine's ability to defend itself from Russia. When asked if that includes fighter jets, he responded: “If there is such a need, of course, yes.”