By Tara Subramaniam, Jack Guy, Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 2243 GMT (0643 HKT) March 14, 2023
38 min ago

Transfer of jets to Ukraine may happen within next 4 to 6 weeks, Polish prime minister says 

From CNN's Alex Hardie and Niamh Kennedy in London 

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that a transfer of Poland's supply of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine “might happen within the next four to six weeks.” 

Morawiecki made the remark while answering questions from reporters in Warsaw.  

It comes after Polish President Andrzej Duda told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in a late February interview that Ukrainian pilots were "prepared to operate" MiG-29 fighter jets.

Ukrainian pilots however will likely need more training to "be ready to fly modern aircraft at NATO standards, such as F-16s," Duda said, emphasizing that the "training of a pilot is much more complicated and much longer [than the training of a tank operator].” 

Duda told CNN that modern weapons are "key" to shoring up Ukraine's ability to defend itself from Russia. When asked if that includes fighter jets, he responded: “If there is such a need, of course, yes.” 

42 min ago

US taking steps to ensure drone won't end up in the wrong hands, White House official says

From CNN's Betsy Klein

The US is taking measures to ensure that the drone that was downed over the Black Sea won't fall into the wrong hands, a top White House official said Tuesday.

“Without getting into too much detail, what I can say is that we've taken steps to protect our equities with respect to that particular drone – that particular aircraft. And it’s the United States property. We obviously don't want to see anybody getting their hands on it beyond us,” John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday.

Pressed on whether the US would show evidence to back its account of what happened – given Russia’s denial – Kirby noted the US is “looking at some imagery to see if any of that might be suitable” for public release, but said no decisions have been made at this time. 

He also dismissed the denial issued by Russia's ministry of defense.

“Obviously we refute the Russians' denial and I think anybody, after a year now, Jake, should take everything that the Russians say about what they're doing in and around Ukraine with a huge grain of salt,” he said. 

Kirby pointed to the summoning of Russia’s Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov to State Department as “one of the advantages of having diplomatic lines open,” saying that in the meeting, the State Department walked the ambassador “through the very significant and very real concerns over this unsafe and unprofessional conduct by Russian pilots.”

He reiterated his condemnation of the incident, warning of immediate and broader implications.

“We certainly don’t want to see this war escalate beyond what it has already done to the Ukrainian people,” Kirby said, calling it “inappropriate, unsafe, unprofessional conduct by the Russian pilots.”
59 min ago

Russia does not want confrontation with US, Russian ambassador says

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Russia does not want “confrontation” with the US, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said Tuesday after he was summoned to the State Department following an incident that led to the downing of a US Reaper drone over the Black Sea.

“We prefer not to create a situation where we can face unintended clashes or unintended incidents between the Russian Federation and the United States,” Antonov said.

He was inside the State Department for a little over half an hour. Antonov said Assistant Secretary Karen Donfried conveyed the US’ concerns about the incident, and he “exchanged our remarks on this issue because we have some differences.”

“It seems to me that it was a constructive conversation on this issue. I have heard her remarks, I hope that she has understood what I have mentioned,” Antonov said in response to a question from CNN.

Antonov reiterated the ministry of defense’s denial that any Russian aircraft came into contact with the drone.

He also claimed that Russia “had informed about this space that was identified as a zone for special military operation.”

“We have warned not to enter, not to penetrate,” he said, asking how the US would react if a Russian drone came close to New York or San Francisco.
1 hr 48 min ago

Russian ambassador arrives at State Department

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

In this 2017 photo, Russia Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov speaks during a World Affairs event at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, California.
In this 2017 photo, Russia Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov speaks during a World Affairs event at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov arrived at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday afternoon after being summoned following the incident that resulted in the downing of a US Reaper drone over the Black Sea.

Antonov did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Antonov is expected to meet with Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Karen Donfried, a senior State Department official said.

Antonov was summoned to "convey our strong objections," State Dept spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

In addition, the US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy “has conveyed a strong message to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Price said.

 

2 hr 28 min ago

Top Senate Democrat says Russia forcing down US drone was "reckless act"

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

A Russian fighter jet forcing down a US Air Force drone over the Black Sea was a "reckless act" by President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday.

"I want to tell Mr. Putin, stop this behavior before you are the cause of an unintended escalation," he said.

 He said the interception will not deter the United States from operating over the Black Sea.

“These aggressive actions by Russian aircraft are risky and could lead, I repeat, to unintended escalation. The US has routinely flown over the Black Sea since before Putin’s illegal and reckless invasion of Ukraine, and I'm confident our military will continue to do so," Schumer said.

Some background: The Russian ministry of defense on Tuesday denied that any of its aircraft came into contact with the US drone.

3 hr 6 min ago

Russia denies that fighter jets came "into contact" with US drone

From CNN's Katharina Krebs and Radina Gigova

A Russian fighter aircraft "did not use airborne weapons or come into contact" with a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea, the Russian defense ministry said in a statement Tuesday. 

"On 14 March 2023 in the morning, the Russian airspace control systems have detected an American MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle flying over the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula in the direction of the state border of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in the statement, which they released in English as well. 
"The drone flew with its transponders off, violating the boundaries of the temporary airspace regime established for the special military operation, communicated to all users of international airspace, and published in accordance with international standards," the ministry said. 

The ministry said that Russian fighter jets "scrambled to identify the intruder."

"As a result of quick maneuvering around 9.30 a.m. (Moscow time), the MQ-9 drone went into an unguided flight with a loss of altitude and collided with the water surface," the ministry said. 

"The Russian aircraft did not use on-board weapons, did not come into contact with the unmanned aerial vehicle, and returned safely to their home airfield," the ministry said. 

Some more context: Earlier today, the US Air Force said a Russian fighter jet forced down a US Air Force drone over the Black Sea after damaging the propeller of the drone. The White House is calling Moscow's actions "unsafe, unprofessional and reckless."

While Russian and US aircraft have operated over the Black Sea during the Ukraine war, this is the first known interaction of this nature since the conflict began, and a potentially dangerous escalation at a critical time in the fighting.

3 hr 3 min ago

Pentagon: Russian aircraft flew near US drone for 30 to 40 minutes before collision

From CNN's Haley Britzky

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks during a press briefing.
Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks during a press briefing. (Pool)

Russian aircraft were flying alongside a US Reaper drone for 30 to 40 minutes before they collided with it, ultimately causing it to crash, Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said Tuesday.

“[B]ased on the information I have here, it seems like approximately 30 to 40 minutes they were flying in the vicinity of this MQ-9,” Ryder said, before the aircraft “collided” with the drone, rendering it unflyable and forcing the US to bring it down into international waters.
3 hr 22 min ago

Russian intercept of drone “uncommon and unfortunate and unsafe," Pentagon spokesperson says

From CNN's Michael Conte

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks during a press briefing.
Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks during a press briefing. (Pool)

The United States has been conducting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions in international waters in the Black Sea “for some time,” including before Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday.

“The key point here is that while intercepts in and of themselves are not that uncommon, ... this type of behavior from these Russian pilots, that is uncommon and unfortunate and unsafe,” said Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

Ryder said that Russia has not recovered the downed drone. 

Ryder would not say whether the MQ-9 drone was armed, but added that the Defense Department is working to declassify imagery from the intercept.

3 hr 27 min ago

US summons Russian ambassador to convey "strong objections" over drone intercept incident

Form CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Russia's Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, is seen in Washington, DC on December 12, 2017.
Russia's Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, is seen in Washington, DC on December 12, 2017. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/File)

The US State Department is summoning the Russian ambassador to convey its "strong objections" to the downing of a US Reaper drone over the Black Sea, a spokesperson said.

The “high-level engagement” with Ambassador Anatoly Antonov was expected to take place later Tuesday afternoon, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

During the meeting, the ambassador will “hear directly from senior officials about our strong objections to what was clearly an unsafe and unprofessional intercept on the part of a Russian aircraft," the spokesperson said.

In Moscow, US Ambassador Lynne Tracy “has conveyed a strong message to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs” about the incident, according to Price. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently traveling and is not in Washington, DC.