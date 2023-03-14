World
By Tara Subramaniam, Jack Guy, Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 2243 GMT (0643 HKT) March 14, 2023
59 min ago

Russia does not want confrontation with US, Russian ambassador says

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Russia does not want “confrontation” with the US, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said Tuesday after he was summoned to the State Department following an incident that led to the downing of a US Reaper drone over the Black Sea.

“We prefer not to create a situation where we can face unintended clashes or unintended incidents between the Russian Federation and the United States,” Antonov said.

He was inside the State Department for a little over half an hour. Antonov said Assistant Secretary Karen Donfried conveyed the US’ concerns about the incident, and he “exchanged our remarks on this issue because we have some differences.”

“It seems to me that it was a constructive conversation on this issue. I have heard her remarks, I hope that she has understood what I have mentioned,” Antonov said in response to a question from CNN.

Antonov reiterated the ministry of defense’s denial that any Russian aircraft came into contact with the drone.

He also claimed that Russia “had informed about this space that was identified as a zone for special military operation.”

“We have warned not to enter, not to penetrate,” he said, asking how the US would react if a Russian drone came close to New York or San Francisco.
1 hr 48 min ago

Russian ambassador arrives at State Department

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

In this 2017 photo, Russia Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov speaks during a World Affairs event at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov arrived at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday afternoon after being summoned following the incident that resulted in the downing of a US Reaper drone over the Black Sea.

Antonov did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Antonov is expected to meet with Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Karen Donfried, a senior State Department official said.

Antonov was summoned to "convey our strong objections," State Dept spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

In addition, the US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy “has conveyed a strong message to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Price said.

 

2 hr 28 min ago

Top Senate Democrat says Russia forcing down US drone was "reckless act"

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

A Russian fighter jet forcing down a US Air Force drone over the Black Sea was a "reckless act" by President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday.

"I want to tell Mr. Putin, stop this behavior before you are the cause of an unintended escalation," he said.

 He said the interception will not deter the United States from operating over the Black Sea.

“These aggressive actions by Russian aircraft are risky and could lead, I repeat, to unintended escalation. The US has routinely flown over the Black Sea since before Putin’s illegal and reckless invasion of Ukraine, and I'm confident our military will continue to do so," Schumer said.

Some background: The Russian ministry of defense on Tuesday denied that any of its aircraft came into contact with the US drone.

3 hr 6 min ago

Russia denies that fighter jets came "into contact" with US drone

From CNN's Katharina Krebs and Radina Gigova

A Russian fighter aircraft "did not use airborne weapons or come into contact" with a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea, the Russian defense ministry said in a statement Tuesday. 

"On 14 March 2023 in the morning, the Russian airspace control systems have detected an American MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle flying over the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula in the direction of the state border of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in the statement, which they released in English as well. 
"The drone flew with its transponders off, violating the boundaries of the temporary airspace regime established for the special military operation, communicated to all users of international airspace, and published in accordance with international standards," the ministry said. 

The ministry said that Russian fighter jets "scrambled to identify the intruder."

"As a result of quick maneuvering around 9.30 a.m. (Moscow time), the MQ-9 drone went into an unguided flight with a loss of altitude and collided with the water surface," the ministry said. 

"The Russian aircraft did not use on-board weapons, did not come into contact with the unmanned aerial vehicle, and returned safely to their home airfield," the ministry said. 

Some more context: Earlier today, the US Air Force said a Russian fighter jet forced down a US Air Force drone over the Black Sea after damaging the propeller of the drone. The White House is calling Moscow's actions "unsafe, unprofessional and reckless."

While Russian and US aircraft have operated over the Black Sea during the Ukraine war, this is the first known interaction of this nature since the conflict began, and a potentially dangerous escalation at a critical time in the fighting.

3 hr 3 min ago

Pentagon: Russian aircraft flew near US drone for 30 to 40 minutes before collision

From CNN's Haley Britzky

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks during a press briefing. (Pool)

Russian aircraft were flying alongside a US Reaper drone for 30 to 40 minutes before they collided with it, ultimately causing it to crash, Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said Tuesday.

“[B]ased on the information I have here, it seems like approximately 30 to 40 minutes they were flying in the vicinity of this MQ-9,” Ryder said, before the aircraft “collided” with the drone, rendering it unflyable and forcing the US to bring it down into international waters.
3 hr 22 min ago

Russian intercept of drone “uncommon and unfortunate and unsafe," Pentagon spokesperson says

From CNN's Michael Conte

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks during a press briefing. (Pool)

The United States has been conducting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions in international waters in the Black Sea “for some time,” including before Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday.

“The key point here is that while intercepts in and of themselves are not that uncommon, ... this type of behavior from these Russian pilots, that is uncommon and unfortunate and unsafe,” said Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

Ryder said that Russia has not recovered the downed drone. 

Ryder would not say whether the MQ-9 drone was armed, but added that the Defense Department is working to declassify imagery from the intercept.

3 hr 27 min ago

US summons Russian ambassador to convey "strong objections" over drone intercept incident

Form CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Russia's Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, is seen in Washington, DC on December 12, 2017. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/File)

The US State Department is summoning the Russian ambassador to convey its "strong objections" to the downing of a US Reaper drone over the Black Sea, a spokesperson said.

The “high-level engagement” with Ambassador Anatoly Antonov was expected to take place later Tuesday afternoon, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

During the meeting, the ambassador will “hear directly from senior officials about our strong objections to what was clearly an unsafe and unprofessional intercept on the part of a Russian aircraft," the spokesperson said.

In Moscow, US Ambassador Lynne Tracy “has conveyed a strong message to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs” about the incident, according to Price. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently traveling and is not in Washington, DC.

3 hr 41 min ago

US defense secretary has not spoken to Russian counterpart about drone intercept incident

From CNN's Haley Britzky

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has not spoken to his Russian counterpart about the Russian aircraft intercepting a US Reaper drone, resulting in its downing over international waters.

“In terms of Secretary Austin talking to his counterpart — not at this time, to my knowledge,” Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said Tuesday. “DoD officials have not spoken specifically to Russian authorities on this particular incident.” 

The MQ-9 Reaper drone was conducting “routine operations in international airspace” on Tuesday when two Russian Su-27 aircraft intercepted it, a US military statement said.

One of the Russian aircraft hit the drone, resulting in “a crash and complete loss” of the drone, Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa said.

3 hr 29 min ago

Explosion in Russian-held city of Melitopol kills 1, Russian-backed administration says

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Radina Gigova

The owner of a car blown up Tuesday in the center of the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol has died in the hospital from his wounds, the Russian-backed regional administration said in a Telegram post

Two others, a woman and a child, were also injured, according to Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the pro-Russian Zaporizhzhia region military-civilian administration.

All three have been hospitalized, he said. 

The explosion was carried out with an improvised explosive device, according to Rogov, and it happened near a market.

Rogov said a local pro-Russian entrepreneur was the target of the alleged attack. 

CNN is not able to independently verify those claims. 