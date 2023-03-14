Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

Tara Subramaniam
By Tara Subramaniam, CNN
Updated 1:20 AM EDT, Tue March 14, 2023
'Lambs to the slaughter': Hear Russian soldier's battlefield letter
What we're covering

  • Fighting is relentless around Bakhmut, with Ukrainian troops clearing Russian trenches in close-quarters combat, according to the Ukrainian military. 
  • Wagner assault units are sustaining “significant losses” as the Russian mercenary group advances from several directions around the besieged eastern city, a top Ukrainian military commander said.
  • Russia and the UN have agreed to a 60-day extension of the Ukraine grain deal after negotiations in Geneva, according to Russian state media.
  • The International Criminal Court plans to open two war crimes cases related to the Russian invasion and issue arrest warrants against “several people,” according to reports.
Alexey Navalny knows about Oscar win for CNN documentary about his life, daughter says

From CNN's Erin Burnett and Mia Alberti

Imprisoned Russian anti-corruption campaigner Alexey Navalny knows the CNN film about his life has won an Oscar, his daughter said Monday.

“Navalny” won best documentary feature at Sunday’s Academy Awards. The film explores the plot to kill Navalny, an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, who is now serving a nine-year sentence at a maximum-security prison east of Moscow.

Navalnaya said the Oscar win is a realization of her father’s work and that everyone who “has been fighting against the Putin regime is not going unseen.”

“[It shows] we are fighting the fight and it seems like we are winning,” she said.

Directed by Daniel Roher and presented by CNN Films and HBO Max, “Navalny” highlights an investigation by CNN’s Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward and journalist group Bellingcat into the former presidential candidate’s poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok in 2020.

Navalny and several Western officials blamed the failed assassination attempt on the Kremlin, which has denied any involvement.

Ukraine orders evacuations from liberated Kupiansk as Russians creep closer again

From CNN's Melissa Bell, Saskya Vandoorne and Maria Avdeeva

The artillery fire gets worse at night, so Liuba and her husband hold hands. It keeps them safe, she says with a sad nod of her head. She’s standing in what’s left of her garden after it was hit during a particularly bad night a month ago.

The shelling destroyed their neighbor’s home, throwing Liuba and her husband to the floor of their kitchen. Serhei, she says, landed with the fridge on top of him, thankfully more shaken than physically injured. Still, they will not go.

Liuba and Serhei, who gave only their first names for security reasons, are amongst the last remaining 2,500 residents of Kupiansk, a city in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region from which the front line has never strayed too far and to which the Ukrainian authorities fear it may be returning once again.

Kupiansk police chief Konstiantyn Tarasov says that ever since mid-February, the din of artillery — both the dull thud of outgoing and the sharper whistle of incoming fire — has been getting unnervingly closer. Russian positions are now less than 5 miles away from a city they occupied at the start of the invasion before losing it to Ukraine’s fall counteroffensive in September.

Ukraine's future being decided in east of country, where fighting is "very tough," Zelensky says

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Vasco Cotovio
A BMP-1 armed personnel carrier seen from a tank, in Donbas on March 7.
(Laurel Chor/SOPA Images/Sipa/AP)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country’s future is being decided in eastern Ukraine, where the fighting is “very tough.”

“The situation in the east is very tough and very painful. We need to destroy the enemy’s military power, and we will,” he said in his nightly address Monday. “Bilohorivka and Maryinka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut, Vuhledar and Kamyanka — and all other places where our future is being decided. Where our future, the future of all Ukrainians, is being fought for.”

Zelensky went on to say he was grateful to every soldier putting their lives on the line in these battles.

“I thank everyone who is defending their positions and fighting for Ukraine and their brothers,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who never lets down those who are next to them on the line!”

“Today, I would like to recognize the soldiers of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade for their successful actions in the area of Bakhmut,” the Ukrainian president added.

First Ukrainian soldiers to finish training on Spain's Leopard tanks this week

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Olga Voitovych

The first group of Ukrainian soldiers training to operate and maintain Spain’s Leopard 2A4 tanks will finish their instruction this week, the Spanish Ministry of Defense said in a statement Monday.

The first group includes 10 complete crews and support staff, consisting of 55 soldiers in total.

“These courses were launched after the Spanish commitment to contribute to the Ukrainian defensive effort with the contribution of tanks was formalized,” the statement read. “At that time, Ukraine requested the training of crews and maintenance personnel for the operational deployment of the contributed Leopard 2A main battle tanks.”

Some more context: Spain agreed to send six of its Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks to Ukraine, part of a coordinated effort with Germany, Norway, Poland, Portugal and the Netherlands, to supply Kyiv with around 80 Leopard 2 vehicles. Germany will supply Ukraine with 18 of the more advanced Leopard 2A6 variant.

ICC to open war crimes cases over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, media reports

From CNN's Zahid Mahmood and Sugam Pokharel

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is planning to open two war crimes cases tied to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and issue arrest warrants against “several people,” according to the New York Times (NYT) and Reuters, citing current and former officials with knowledge of the decision who were not authorized to speak publicly.

According to the NYT, the cases would represent the first international charges to be brought since the start of Russia’s war and come after months of work by special ICC investigation teams.

The first case the ICC is set to open is about Russia’s alleged abduction of Ukrainian children. The second is on Russia’s “unrelentingly” targeting civilian infrastructure, including water supplies and gas tanks, according to the NYT.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan’s first step is to present his charges to a panel of pretrial judges, who will decide whether legal standards have been met for issuing arrest warrants or whether investigators need more evidence, the NYT reported.

In a response to a request from CNN on the NYT’s reporting, the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor said that they “provide no comment on this report.”

ICC’s Khan visited Ukraine last month to probe Russia’s attacks on power and other infrastructure. Speaking to reporters during the visit, Khan said: “We see clearly a pattern, I think, in terms of the number, scale and breadth of attacks against the power grids of Ukraine. And we need to look at why that’s taking place; are they legitimate targets or not; and whether or not they are targeted for other reasons.”

Russia and UN agree to 60-day extension of grain deal, state media reports

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio, Josh Pennington and Kateryna Krebs

Russia and the United Nations have agreed to a 60-day extension of the Ukraine grain deal after negotiations in Geneva, Russian state-run news agency RIA reported on Monday.

“Our Russian interdepartmental delegation has just completed another round of talks with UN representatives led by UNCTAD Secretary General R. Greenspan and OCHA head M. Griffiths,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said at a briefing on Monday, according to RIA.

The diplomat added Moscow had agreed to extend the current grain deal, which lasts until March 18, for an additional 60 days. 

Any further grain policy after the 60-day period would depend on “normalization” of agricultural exports, he said.

Why are grain exports so important? Ukraine and Russia are both significant suppliers of food to the world. Before the war, Ukraine — known as one of the globe’s breadbaskets — would export around three-quarters of the grain it produces. According to data from the European Commission, about 90% of these exports were shipped by sea, from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. The war and its impact on grain exports therefore has major implications, particularly in the global South which relies heavily on them.

CNN’s Rob Picheta, Jomana Karadsheh, Radina Gigova and Tim Lister contributed to this post.

Ukrainian official says Wagner is stepping up recruitment effort in occupied Melitopol

From CNN's Olga Voitovych

Russia’s Wagner private military company has unsuccessfully tried to recruit from among Melitopol’s population despite stepping up efforts, according to the mayor of the Moscow-occupied city in southern Ukraine.

Ivan Fedorov, who is not in the city, told Ukrainian television that at the end of last week, occupying authorities had begun using social media to try to recruit residents for Wagner.  

“Of course, no one agrees,” Fedorov said. “The offers they make are allegedly 200,000 rubles (approximately $2,600) per month to those who are ready to go to Bakhmut as part of Wagner. But they have not recruited anyone from the local population to join any volunteer battalion. They will not recruit for this one either.”

CNN has been unable to verify such a recruitment campaign but the Wagner group has stepped up recruitment efforts after sustaining heavy casualties around the eastern city of Bakhmut.