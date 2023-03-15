British and German fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft near Estonian airspace

RAF and German Air Force Typhoons intercept a Russian aircraft in their first joint NATO air policing scramble in the handout image dated March 15. (UK Ministry of Defence)

British and German fighter jets jointly intercepted a Russian aircraft near Estonian airspace on Tuesday, according to the UK Ministry of Defense.

The ministry said Royal Air Force (RAF) typhoon jets from the 140 Expeditionary Air Wing worked with German typhoon jets to escort a Russian IL78 Midas air-to-air refueling aircraft after it failed to respond to air traffic control in Estonia.

The Russian plane was flying between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave that sits between Poland and Lithuania along the Baltic Sea.

While such interceptions are a routine NATO mission, it was the RAF’s first joint NATO air policing interception alongside a German air force typhoon.