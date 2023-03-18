World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Sophie Tanno

Updated 1050 GMT (1850 HKT) March 18, 2023
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
6 min ago

ICC Chief Prosecutor tells CNN Putin could stand trial despite Russian dismissal

From CNN's Caitlin Hu

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor told CNN he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin could stand trial for alleged crimes committed during Russia’s war in Ukraine, despite Moscow’s arguments that it is not subject to the court’s decisions.

He was speaking after the ICC issued its arrest warrant for Putin for an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

Russia is among several leading nations not to have signed the treaty that brought the court into existence. Given this, it is highly unlikely Putin would be handed over to the court's jurisdiction.

But in an interview with CNN’s Clarissa Ward, Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan pointed to historic trials of Nazi war criminals, former Yugoslavian President Slobodan Milošević, and former Liberian leader Charles Taylor, as examples of seemingly untouchable figures who faced justice.

“All of them were mighty, powerful individuals and yet they found themselves in courtrooms,” he said.

The move has already made history by making Putin the first head of state of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council to be issued with an arrest warrant, Khan pointed out.

1 hr 5 min ago

Biden says the ICC's war crimes case against Putin is justified

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal and Jeremy Diamond

The exterior of the International Criminal Court is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday.
The exterior of the International Criminal Court is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden has welcomed the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

I think it’s justified,” Biden told CNN’s Jeremy Diamond.

The US leader acknowledged the court's authority is not recognized by Russia or the US, "but I think it makes a very strong point," he said. 

Putin has “clearly committed war crimes,” Biden added.

The White House said it welcomed accountability for perpetrators of war crimes but stopped short of a full-throated endorsement of the ICC’s arrest warrant when it issued an initial statement earlier Friday.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby declined to say whether Biden would tell law enforcement to arrest Putin if he came to the US. Putin traveling to the country in the first place is "very, very unlikely," Kirby told CNN's Jake Tapper. 

1 hr 7 min ago

If you are just joining us ...

Welcome to our coverage of the conflict in Ukraine. If you are just joining us, here is a recap of our main news – the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • The ICC accuses Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova of allegedly deporting Ukrainian children to Russia – a practice the Russian government has defended as saving them while denying that the deportations are forced.
  • The Kremlin on Friday rejected the arrest warrants as “unacceptable,” arguing that it is not subject to the ICC’s decisions.
  • Putin is unlikely to appear before the court as the ICC does not conduct trials in absentia. Russian officials charged would either have to be handed over by Moscow or arrested outside of Russia.
  • But speaking to CNN, Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan said it could still happen, pointing to the trials of former Yugoslavian President Slobodan Milošević, and former Liberian leader Charles Taylor.
  • Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, dismissed the ICC’s arrest warrant against her on Friday, saying it was “great” that the international community recognized her work removing children from war zones, Russian state news agency TASS reported.
  • US President Joe Biden welcomed the move, saying Putin "clearly committed war crimes."