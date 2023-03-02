Death toll rises to at least 3 after Zaporizhzhia attacks

Two of the five Russians who arrived at South Korea's Incheon International Airport seeking refugee status after receiving their draft notice, but remain in limbo on January 24, in Incheon, South Korea. (Michelle Ye Hee Lee/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

After spending close to five months stuck inside an airport in South Korea, Dmitry is finally able to breathe fresh air. But he is yet to taste freedom — and his real wait may have only just begun.

He is one of five Russian men who became stranded at Incheon International Airport last year while trying to flee Moscow’s military mobilization order for its war in Ukraine. The South Korean Justice Ministry refused their applications for refugee status, effectively leaving them in limbo at the airport.

Too scared to return to Russia, they resorted to sleeping rough at the airport, living on handout meals from the South Korean immigration department.

Dmitry (not his real name; he asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution if he is sent home) and one other of the men were allowed to leave the airport this week and were checked into a government holding facility — the Foreigner Support Center — while their dispute with the ministry continues. The other three remain in the airport. It’s unclear why the men did not attempt to reach a third country once they realized the difficulties in South Korea.

Applying for refugee status here could take months or years and in the meantime, Dmitry will need prior approval if he wishes to leave the center and even then he will face a 6:00 p.m. curfew and must take a Covid test at his own expense. He will also not be allowed to work for at least six months and possibly much longer.

But for Dmitry this semi-existence is better than the alternative — even though he had to leave a wife and 7-year-old son behind in Russia.

“I miss my boy really badly,” said Dmitry, 30, lamenting that his son does not understand why he had to leave. He is too emotional to say anything else about his family.

