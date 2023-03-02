Ukraine war is a "litmus test" for European credibility, says Dutch foreign minister
From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi
The foreign minister of the Netherlands on Thursday described the Russia-Ukraine war as a "litmus test" for Dutch, European — and global — credibility.
“There’s much more than just Ukrainian sovereignty at stake here," Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi.
"There are universal values at stake, there’s European safety and security at stake, and in the end, this war is also a litmus test for European and Dutch and global credibility.”
The Netherlands would continue to support Ukraine for the long haul, he said, adding that the already year-long war might continue "for a very long time."
“Bear in mind, the Russians waged war for nine years in Afghanistan, decades in eastern Europe,” he said. “The reality might well be that this will stay with us for a very long time.”
27 min ago
Death toll rises to at least 3 after Zaporizhzhia attacks
From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv
At least three people have now been confirmed dead after Russian shelling hit a high-rise residential building overnight in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, a senior Ukrainian official said Thursday.
In a Telegram post, the Ukrainian President’s Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, also said five people were hospitalized.
"People were sleeping at home, but for terrorists, residential buildings are also 'military targets,'" he said.
Earlier, Ukrainian authorities said a pregnant woman was among nine people rescued from the rubble of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia after it was destroyed by Russian rockets.
31 min ago
After 4 months stuck in an airport this Russian is still not free. But his alternative is far worse
From CNN's Paula Hancocks, Yoonjung Seo and Gawon Bae in Seoul, South Korea
After spending close to five months stuck inside an airport in South Korea, Dmitry is finally able to breathe fresh air. But he is yet to taste freedom — and his real wait may have only just begun.
He is one of five Russian men who became stranded at Incheon International Airport last year while trying to flee Moscow’s military mobilization order for its war in Ukraine. The South Korean Justice Ministry refused their applications for refugee status, effectively leaving them in limbo at the airport.
Too scared to return to Russia, they resorted to sleeping rough at the airport, living on handout meals from the South Korean immigration department.
Dmitry (not his real name; he asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution if he is sent home) and one other of the men were allowed to leave the airport this week and were checked into a government holding facility — the Foreigner Support Center — while their dispute with the ministry continues. The other three remain in the airport. It’s unclear why the men did not attempt to reach a third country once they realized the difficulties in South Korea.
Applying for refugee status here could take months or years and in the meantime, Dmitry will need prior approval if he wishes to leave the center and even then he will face a 6:00 p.m. curfew and must take a Covid test at his own expense. He will also not be allowed to work for at least six months and possibly much longer.
But for Dmitry this semi-existence is better than the alternative — even though he had to leave a wife and 7-year-old son behind in Russia.
“I miss my boy really badly,” said Dmitry, 30, lamenting that his son does not understand why he had to leave. He is too emotional to say anything else about his family.
Russian soldier calls for Putin's help as losses mount in Ukraine
From CNN's Erin Burnett
Russian soldiers say they are fed up with battlefield conditions in Ukraine in videos aired on CNN Wednesday night.
Emphasizing the significant toll the fighting has taken on Russian forces, one soldier says in a Telegram video that his unit has already been replenished six times with newly mobilized troops.
Calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin for help, the soldier says: "There is nowhere else to turn."
As Russia undertakes its new offensive in eastern Ukraine, there is skepticism on the Ukrainian side about the capabilities of Moscow's forces. Western allies have also not seen evidence of sufficient changes to the Russian forces’ ability to carry out the combined arms operations needed to take and hold new territory.
In a separate Telegram video played on "Erin Burnett: OutFront," Wednesday, another Russian soldier says the situation on the ground in eastern Ukraine is a “clusterf**k,” noting that one of his unit's tanks had caught fire.
“Greetings straight from the front line. Firsthand evidence of what is happening here. It is a cluster f**k but we’re pushing,” he says.
1 hr 40 min ago
Wagner chief admits Ukrainians are "fiercely repelling attacks" in Bakhmut
From CNN's Fred Pleitgen
Ukrainian forces are fighting "fiercely" in the battle for Bakhmut, the boss of Russian mercenaries laying siege to the eastern city has admitted.
In a Telegram audio message aired on CNN Wednesday night, Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said "the Ukrainian army is throwing extra reserves into Bakhmut" and trying to hold it "with all their strength."
"Tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are fiercely repelling attacks. Bloodshed increases every day," he said in the clip, which was played on "Erin Burnett: OutFront."
Wagner’s mercenaries are spearheading Russia’s efforts to take over Bakhmut but Prigozhin claims they lack the ammunition needed to advance.
“I will say that the system needs to be worked out. I hope that the system will start functioning soon and we will be getting ammunition regularly,” he said in a separate video on Telegram.
Bakhmut in focus: Ukraine’s biggest challenge at this moment is defending the city, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said. Russian forces have been making incremental gains around the city, but Ukrainian forces are yet to retreat, creating a standoff that recalls drawn-out battles for other eastern cities over the past year.
Since last summer, Bakhmut has been a stone’s throw from the front lines, so its capture would represent a long sought-after success for Moscow’s forces — and bring some limited strategic value.
3 hr 2 min ago
Pregnant woman survives deadly Russian rocket attack in Zaporizhzhia
From CNN's Josh Pennington and Hannah Ritchie
A pregnant woman was among nine people rescued from the rubble of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia early Thursday after it was destroyed in a series of deadly Russian rocket attacks, according to Ukrainian authorities.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a Facebook post that at least two people were killed after rockets hit the multi-story apartment building in the southern city.
Zaporizhzhia, capital of one of four Ukrainian regions claimed by Russia in violation of international law, has faced sustained attacks from Moscow's forces in recent months.
In an update Tuesday, the Ukrainian military said Russian artillery had fired at more than 40 settlements in the long front line that runs from Donetsk through Zaporizhzhia and into Kherson.
3 hr 52 min ago
India navigates Ukraine tensions as G20 foreign ministers arrive in New Delhi
From CNN's Rhea Mogul and Vedika Sud
Foreign ministers from the world’s biggest economies have convened in New Delhi, setting the stage for a grand test in Indian diplomacy as it attempts to navigate tensions over Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In the second high-level ministerial meeting under India’s Group of 20 (G20) presidency this year, the country’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will meet his American, Chinese and Russian counterparts Thursday, hoping to find enough common ground to deliver a joint statement at the end of the summit.
Those sentiments were front and center during a news conference Wednesday, when India’s foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters that the foreign ministers should think about the impact, “particularly economic,” the conflict has had globally.
But analysts say India’s attempt to push its agenda has been complicated by the enduring divisions over the war.
Those differences played out in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru last month, when G20 finance chiefs failed to agree on a statement after their meeting. Both Russia and China declined to sign the joint statement, which criticized Moscow’s invasion. That left India to issue a “chair’s summary and outcome document” in which it summed up the two days of talks and acknowledged disagreements.
Analysts say that throughout the war New Delhi has deftly balanced its ties to Russia and the West, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerging as a leader who has been courted by all sides.
But as the war enters its second year, and tensions continue to rise, pressure could mount on countries, including India, to take a firmer stand against Russia — putting Modi’s statecraft to the test.
Wagner boss says Russian mercenary group has no Serbian fighters
From CNN's Radina Gigova in London
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said there are currently no Serbian nationals among the private military company's fighters in Ukraine, after "the last one" left the area two months ago. His comments come after Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić accused Wagner of trying to recruit Serbs to fight in Ukraine.
"Vučić is throwing this tantrum over nothing. There are no Serbs in Wagner PMC to date (as of March 1, 2023)," Prigozhin said in a comment posted on his public Telegram channel. "The last one who fought in the Wagner PMC left the area two months ago. If any Serb claims he fought in the Wagner PMC in 2023, it is a lie. Do not believe him."
The remarks come after Politico published an article featuring comments from Vučić, who was quoted saying that Serbs who have been recruited to fight in Ukraine “are going to be arrested when they come back to Serbia."
"You don’t recruit like that in a friendly country," the Serbian president told Politico.
Vučić has openly accused Wagner of trying to recruit Serbian fighters for its ranks. His comments echo similar remarks published in Serbian media, according to CNN affiliate N1. The private Russian military company has advertised for personnel on Russia Today’s Serbian-language portal, according to N1.
Vučić has sought to balance Serbia's cultural and religious ties with Russia, with ambitions to join the European Union and NATO.
2 hr 42 min ago
Russian fighters are edging into the city of Bakhmut. Here's what you need to know
From CNN's Rob Picheta
Russian forces are edging closer and closer to capturing the city of Bakhmut, after weeks of bloody fighting gradually wore down a resolute Ukrainian resistance.
Bakhmut is not the sort of city Moscow had hoped to be fighting for in the second year of its invasion — it is a relatively small location in eastern Donetsk, which has remained out of reach of Russia’s sluggish ground campaign for many months.
But its capture would represent some military progress for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and give his forces the opportunity to launch aerial attacks on more urban areas further west.
Here’s what you need to know about the battle for Bakhmut.
Why is Bakhmut in focus? Ukraine’s biggest challenge at this moment is defending Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video message Tuesday. Russian forces have been making incremental gains around the city, but Ukrainian forces are yet to retreat, creating a standoff that recalls drawn-out battles for other eastern cities such as Severodonetsk over the past year.
What’s happening on the ground? There are still around 4,500 civilians in Bakhmut, including 48 children, the spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Donetsk regional military administration told CNN on Wednesday. She called on people to evacuate the city due to the danger but said they had enough supplies. A soldier from Ukraine’s 93th Brigade says his country’s forces are still standing in Bakhmut, with no plans for a retreat. "We are standing in Bakhmut. No one is going to retreat yet," the soldier said a video posted by the Ukrainian military on Wednesday. "We are standing. Bakhmut is Ukraine."
What does Bakhmut mean for the war? The city sits towards the northeast of the Donetsk region, about 13 miles from Luhansk region, and has been a target for Russian forces for months. Since last summer the city has been a stone’s throw from the front lines, so its capture would represent a long sought-after success for Moscow’s forces — and bring some limited strategic value.
Why does Putin want it? While Bakhmut’s strategic importance should not be overstated, its capture could still carry a very welcome symbolic impact for Russian President Vladimir Putin. When Russian troops took the town of Soledar in mid-January, it marked a first gain in the Donbas for months. Six weeks on, the capture of Bakhmut would represent the completion of the next step.