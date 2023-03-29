Russia has deployed thousands of military personnel to start drills with the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system, its Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The Novosibirsk missile formation is participating in the exercises and the Strategic Missile Forces are conducting a “comprehensive control inspection” of the Omsk missile association, the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

More than 3,000 servicemen and about 300 units of military equipment are involved in the exercise, the statement said.

"During the exercise there are plans to practice maneuvering actions of autonomous YARS rocket launchers which will cover the territories of three regions," the statement said. "The strategic missile specialists will also perform a series of measures to camouflage and counteract modern means of aerial reconnaissance in cooperation with formations and units of the Central Military District and the Airborne Forces."

Some context: Russian President Vladimir Putin has aimed to make the Yars missile system part of the country's "invincible" weapons and the mainstay of the ground-based component of its nuclear arsenal, according to Reuters.