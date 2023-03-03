China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, on February 27. (Mark R Cristino/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

China acknowledged Friday that there are "different views on the Ukraine crisis" among G20 members but stopped short of explaining its reasons for not signing a joint statement following the group's foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi.

G20 is the “main forum for international economic cooperation” and not a forum for “resolving security issues” — as agreed upon in the G20 leaders summit in October 2022 in Bali — Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a regular press briefing.

“China’s position on the Ukraine issue is consistent…China calls for all G20 members to focus on the main order of business and contribute to the promotion of a stable, inclusive, and economic recovery,” Mao said.

On Thursday, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar announced that the G20 meeting of the foreign ministers was unable to reach a consensus to issue a joint statement due to “differing opinions” by various parties regarding the Russia-Ukraine war.

China has attempted to present itself as a neutral peace broker in conflict while at the same time deepening its "no-limits" partnership with Moscow.