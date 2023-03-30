BREAKING: Wall Street Journal journalist arrested on suspicion of ‘espionage,’ Russian officials say

An undated ID photo of journalist Evan Gershkovich. (AFP/Getty Images)

A journalist with the Wall Street Journal -- Evan Gershkovich -- has been arrested in Russia on suspicion of espionage, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) says.

An FSB statement said: "The illegal activities of the correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, US citizen Evan Gershkovich, born in 1991, accredited at the Russian Foreign Ministry, suspected of espionage in the interests of the American government, have been suppressed."

State news agency TASS reported he was detained in Yekaterinburg, on the eastern side of the Ural Mountains.

The FSB statement said Gershkovich was detained "while trying to obtain secret information" relating to "the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex."

According to Gershkovich’s bio page on the Wall Street Journal’s website, he covers Russia, Ukraine and the former Soviet Union. He previously worked for news agency Agence France-Presse, the Moscow Times and the New York Times.

CNN has contacted the Wall Street Journal for comment.