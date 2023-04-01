2 people, including a baby, were killed by Russian shelling in Donetsk, regional leader says

Destruction after shelling in Avdiivka on April 1. (Andriy Yermak/Telegram)

Russian shelling killed at least two civilians in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region over the last 24 hours, the head of the region's military administration said in a Telegram post Saturday.

The two people, including a 5-month-old baby, died in the town of Avdiivka as a result of Russian shelling overnight and into the morning, according to the regional leader, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

One civilian was wounded in the town of Druzhkivka, Kyrylenko said. The shelling damaged two apartment buildings, a school and a bank.

The towns of Vuhledar and Novoukrainka also came under enemy fire, Kyrylenko said.

Some background: Avdiivka has come under almost non-stop fire, with up to 14 rockets hitting the town daily, according to Ukrainian officials.

"Someone dies every day," Donetsk region police, who are helping with evacuations, said Tuesday.