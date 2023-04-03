The head of Russia's Wagner private military group said they raised a Russian flag over the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Sunday in memory of Vladlen Tatarsky, a prominent Russian military blogger who died Sunday following an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg.

"It's April 2, 11:00 p.m. We hoisted a Russian flag with the inscription 'To the good memory of Vladlen Tatarsky' and the Wagner PMC flag over the city administration of Bakhmut,” Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, said in a video statement released on the official Telegram channel of his holding company Concord.

The video was purportedly from Bakhmut, but CNN could not immediately confirm the location where Prigozhin recorded the message, holding a flag that was indistinct in the darkness.

In the short video Prigozhin also claimed, “In legal terms, Bakhmut has been taken."

"The enemy is concentrated in the western districts,” he added.

The Ukrainian military pushed back on those claims in its Sunday operational note, saying that “the enemy continues to storm Bakhmut. However, our defenders are bravely holding the city and repelling numerous enemy attacks.”

There is no independent evidence to suggest that Wagner now holds Bakhmut, but its fighters are inside the city limits, as they have been for several weeks.