Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam

Updated 12:16 a.m. ET, April 3, 2023
1 min ago

Wagner group chief says Russian flag raised in Bakhmut to honor deceased Russian blogger

From CNN's Tim Lister and Josh Pennington

The head of Russia's Wagner private military group said they raised a Russian flag over the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Sunday in memory of Vladlen Tatarsky, a prominent Russian military blogger who died Sunday following an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg.

"It's April 2, 11:00 p.m. We hoisted a Russian flag with the inscription 'To the good memory of Vladlen Tatarsky' and the Wagner PMC flag over the city administration of Bakhmut,” Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, said in a video statement released on the official Telegram channel of his holding company Concord.

The video was purportedly from Bakhmut, but CNN could not immediately confirm the location where Prigozhin recorded the message, holding a flag that was indistinct in the darkness.

In the short video Prigozhin also claimed, “In legal terms, Bakhmut has been taken."

"The enemy is concentrated in the western districts,” he added.

The Ukrainian military pushed back on those claims in its Sunday operational note, saying that “the enemy continues to storm Bakhmut. However, our defenders are bravely holding the city and repelling numerous enemy attacks.”

There is no independent evidence to suggest that Wagner now holds Bakhmut, but its fighters are inside the city limits, as they have been for several weeks.

5 min ago

A Russian blogger is dead following an explosion at a cafe. Here are other headlines to know

An explosion at a St. Petersburg cafe on Sunday wounded at least 30 people and resulted in the death of prominent Russian military blogger Vladlen Tartarsky, Russian state media reported. Little is yet known about the blast, but officials in both Moscow and Kyiv have their own theories about the motivation behind the attack.

If you're just now catching up, here's what else you should know:

  • St. Petersburg explosion: A pro-war Telegram society called the "Cyber Front Z" movement was hosting an event at the cafe at the time of the blast. Russian state news media said the explosive that detonated may have been hidden in a figurine that was presented to the blogger Tartarsky but no official evidence has yet been presented about who carried out the attack. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said it was an example of growing threats against Russian journalists on the part of the Ukrainian government.
  • Detained WSJ reporter: Zakharova's claims come days after American journalist Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia on espionage charges, which the US and his employer — the Wall Street Journal — have dismissed as false. In a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for his "immediate release." Lavrov said Gershkovich's fate will be determined by a Russian court, according the Russian Foreign Ministry. 
  • "Really intense" situation in eastern Ukraine: Daily life has grown "really intense" in the town of Avdiivka, north of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, as Russian forces fire relentlessly, the head of the city's military administration said Sunday. Ukrainian officials have warned in recent weeks that Avdiivka is at risk of "being wiped off the face of the Earth." Fighting has also centered around the eastern city of Bakhmut, where Russian forces are said to be depleted and a Ukrainian counteroffensive could soon be launched.
  • Six killed in Kostiantynivka: Six people have died and at least eight injured as a result of Russian shelling in the town of Kostiantynivka, in eastern Ukraine, Sunday morning, according to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office. The worst of the fighting on the ground is focused in the east after Russia failed to make major gains elsewhere.
  • Russia's UNSC presidency "absurd": Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called Russia's UN Security Council presidency "absurd and destructive." Russia assumed the presidency on Saturday as part of the regular rotation of leadership. But Russia leading the council while its troops occupy parts of Ukraine, a fellow UN member country, has sparked public skepticism. In its new role, Russia could maneuver meetings on Ukraine and use its month of leadership to portray the US and other Western countries as making false accusations against Russia.
2 hr 52 min ago

30 people injured in St. Petersburg blast, Russian news agency says

From CNN's Katharina Krebs

The number of people wounded in Sunday's explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia, has increased to 30.

"24 victims were taken to medical facilities in St. Petersburg from the scene. Six more victims sought medical help on their own some time after the incident," TASS reported, citing the press service of the Russian Ministry of Health.
2 hr 52 min ago

Little is known about the St. Petersburg blast, but Russian and Ukrainian officials quickly voiced suspicions

No official evidence has yet been presented about who carried out the deadly attack at a St. Petersburg cafe Sunday, but officials in both Russia and Ukraine have already suggested they know who was behind the attack.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said it was an example of growing threats against Russian journalists on the part of the Ukrainian government. She claimed Russians face "threats of reprisal from the Kyiv regime."

Zakharova decried Western countries and international organizations, who she said had not expressed "elementary human sympathy" since Tatarsky's death. And she said the blogger had provided invaluable information about what was happening in Ukraine, making him "dangerous" and "hated" in Kyiv.

(Zakharova's claims come days after American journalist Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia on espionage charges, which the US and his employer — the Wall Street Journal — have dismissed as false.)

A Ukrainian presidential official, meanwhile, suggested the killing was due to in-fighting in Russia.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, wrote on Twitter: “Spiders are eating each other in a jar. Question of when domestic terrorism would become an instrument of internal political fight was a matter of time.”

2 hr 52 min ago

Who was Vladlen Tatarsky, the Russian blogger killed in an explosion today?

From CNN's Radina Gigova, Mariya Knight, Tim Lister and Taras Zadorozhnyy

A well-known Russian military blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, was killed in an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg on Sunday, authorities said.

There are several prominent bloggers like Tatarsky who cover Russia's war in Ukraine for followers on online platforms like Telegram. Some have amassed followings of hundreds of thousands of people.

While Tatarsky was ardently pro-war, he also issued criticism of setbacks in Moscow's campaign — a fairly rare phenomenon in the Russian public sphere.

Background and combat experience: Tatarsky's real name was Maxim Fomin.

In 2014, he fought with Russian separatists against Ukrainian nationalists in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, according to Russian state news agency Vesti, citing public sources.

Tatarsky created his Telegram channel in 2019, naming it in honor of the protagonist of Victor Pelevin’s novel “Generation ‘P,’” according to Vesti. He went on to write several books.

Tatarsky supported the war in Ukraine. He gained popularity online by providing analysis and commentary during Russia's invasion.

Rare criticism: Tatarsky had more than half a million followers on Telegram, and while he was aggressively pro-war, he was sometimes critical of Russian setbacks in Ukraine.

Public criticism of Moscow's war is uncommon in Russia.

In May last year, he told CNN that he was not criticizing the overall operation, rather “individual episodes,” and that he still believed Russia would achieve its goals in Ukraine.

Nevertheless, he called for broad change in response to the halting progress of Moscow's invasion.

“All the areas need to be improved,” he said. “Each war reveals some drawbacks, shortcomings, or false experiences, experiences that need to be adjusted to the modern realities. So absolutely all spheres need reform."

Tatarsky gained prominence after attending a Kremlin ceremony that marked the annexation of four Ukrainian regions (a move dismissed as illegal under international law by Ukraine and Western allies).

2 hr 52 min ago

Ukraine's Kyiv region marks first anniversary of expelling Russian forces

From CNN's Radina Gigova in London 

Sunday marked the first anniversary for Ukraine's Kyiv region of expelling Russian forces from its various cities and towns, officials there said in a Telegram post.

The Kyiv region, surrounding Ukraine's capital city, was one of the first areas to take the brunt of Russia's invasion in 2022.

"The enemy was coming to the Ukrainian capital from the north, bringing death and destruction," the Kyiv region's military administration said. 

Fighting lasted more than a month, and fifteen communities across several districts in the region were occupied by Russian forces.

"The Defense Forces gave a worthy repulse to the enemy, and already on April 2, 2022, Ukrainians learned that Kyiv Region was freed from the invader," officials said in their post Sunday. "We will always remember the heroic resistance of the Armed Forces, territorial defenders, local residents who stood side by side with the military to protect the state."

"The liberation of Kyiv Region became a symbol that Ukraine will be able to win this war," the regional administration said.

"We liberated the north of the country - let's liberate all of Ukraine," it added. 

More background: Kyiv region has seen some of the worst atrocities committed by Russian forces since the start of the war. The town of Bucha, which was under Russian occupation for 33 days, has become a symbol of the most horrific crimes committed against the civilian population.

More than 1,400 deaths, including 37 children, have been documented in Bucha, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday, when the town marked its own liberation from Russian occupation last year.

"We will never forgive. We will punish every perpetrator," he said.

2 hr 52 min ago

Massive Russian shelling kills at least 6 people in Kostiantynivka

From CNN's Maria Kostenko

Six people have died and at least eight have been injured as a result of Russian shelling in the town of Kostiantynivka Sunday morning, according to Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office. 

"The enemy made two strikes with S-300 and fired four salvo with Uragan multiple launch rocket system," Yermak said.

Sixteen apartment buildings, eight private houses, a kindergarten, the local state tax inspection building, gas pipes and three cars were damaged, he said. 

“Multi-storey buildings and private residential houses were heavily damaged,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk region military administration, said.

At least five other people have been injured in the Donetsk region Sunday morning: three people in Toretsk and two in Bakhmut, Kyrylenko also said.

Some context: The worst of the fighting on the ground is focused in eastern Ukraine after Russia failed to make major gains elsewhere.

Authorities in the eastern town of Avdiivka said this week that it is being "wiped off the face of the earth" as it comes under "almost non-stop" fire.

Avdiivka is located about 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of the city of Donetsk.

Fighting has also centered around the eastern city of Bakhmut, where Russian forces are said to be depleted and a Ukrainian counteroffensive could soon be launched.