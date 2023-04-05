From CNN’s Pierre Bairin in Paris and Larry Register in Atlanta

Ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's three-day trip to China, he spoke with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, according to the Elysée Palace.

In a readout, Elysée Palace said the two heads of state discussed their common desire to engage China to accelerate the end of the war in Ukraine and to participate in building a lasting peace in the region.

They also jointly expressed their wish to obtain from China a contribution to the global North/South solidarity effort and to build with China a common agenda on climate and biodiversity, according to the readout.

Macron will arrive in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon local time.