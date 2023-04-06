Gleb Karakulov was an officer in President Vladimir Putin’s federal guard service, who fled while he was on a government trip to Kazakhstan, making him the highest-ranking defector to speak out about the war on Ukraine.

Karakulov managed to escape by faking a stomach ache on the last day of Putin's trip to Astana, Kazakhstan, last October, giving enough time to fetch his wife and daughter to board a plane to Istanbul, he told investigative journalist Ilia Rozhdestvenskii from the Dossier Center.

In the report, Karakulov said the "invasion of the territory of a sovereign state is simply beyond comprehension," and called Putin a "war criminal" for the "war of aggression, terrorism, and genocide of the Ukrainian people."

Speaking with CNN's Erin Burnett, Rozhdestvenskii said the former guard was compelled to share his account what it was like to work around Putin to try to help end the war.

"He wanted to speak out and to tell everybody that he's against this war. He wanted to address to his colleagues to his federal guard service colleagues and to let them know that probably they should do something, that they should stop this war," Rozhdestvenskii told CNN.

Karakulov also revealed that Putin does not use the internet or mobile phones, receiving information only from the his closest circles, describing the Russian President as having "lost touch with the world."

Officers assigned on duty with Putin also have go under strict quarantine two weeks before any event, even those lasting 15 to 20 minutes, he said.