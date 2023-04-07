World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Rhea Mogul and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 1:08 a.m. ET, April 7, 2023
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
4 min ago

Battles intensify in eastern Ukraine while Xi says ceasefire is "top priority" for China

Xi Jinping (C), Emmanuel Macron (L) and Ursula von de Leyen meet in Beijing on April 6.
Xi Jinping (C), Emmanuel Macron (L) and Ursula von de Leyen meet in Beijing on April 6. (Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images)

Beijing's "top priority" is to push for a ceasefire and end the war in Ukraine, Chinese leader Xi Jinping told European Union Commission Chief Ursula Von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron during their meeting Thursday, according to the Chinese readout.

Meanwhile, battles continue in parts of eastern Ukraine, the country's military said Thursday, with Ukrainian troops focused on the battered city of Bakhmut to try to exhaust the Russians.

Here's what you may have missed:

Russian prosecutors seek maximum prison term for Kremlin critic: Prosecutors have asked a Moscow court to sentence Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison for criminal offenses that include treason, spreading "fakes" about the Russian army, and facilitating activities of an undesirable organization, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Thursday. 

No concessions on Crimea, Ukrainian officials say: Senior Ukrainian officials insisted that Kyiv will make zero territorial concessions in its fight against Russia, following remarks from a deputy in the Ukrainian president’s office about the future of Crimea. In comments first reported Wednesday by the Financial Times, Andriy Sybiha said if a Ukrainian counteroffensive pushed Russian forces back to the administrative border with Crimea, “we are ready to open (a) diplomatic page to discuss this issue."

Russian court to hear US reporter's arrest appeal: A Moscow court on April 18 will hear an appeal filed by lawyers of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich against his arrest, Russian state media said citing the court. Gershkovich is being held in a pre-trial detention center at the notorious Lefortovo prison until May 29. He faces up to 20 years in prison on espionage charges.

4 min ago

Russian court will hear US journalist's arrest appeal on April 18, state media says

This undated picture shows Evan Gershkovich in an unknown location. 
This undated picture shows Evan Gershkovich in an unknown location.  (The Wall Street Journal/Reuters)

A Moscow court on April 18 will hear an appeal filed by lawyers of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich against his arrest, Russian state media said citing the court.

Gershkovich is being held in a pre-trial detention center at the notorious Lefortovo prison until May 29. He faces up to 20 years in prison on espionage charges.

The Journal has vehemently denied the charge against Gershkovich, describing his arrest as “a vicious affront to a free press” which “should spur outrage in all free people and governments throughout the world.”

4 min ago

Shelling wounds 7 people in southern Kherson region, Ukrainian official says

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva

Russian shelling left seven people hurt in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine on Thursday evening, the head of the regional military administration said on Telegram.

The strikes hit a series of communities along the Dnipro River near the city of Beryslav, according to the official, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Six people were wounded when a drone dropped explosives on the village of Zmiivka, Prokudin said, and another person was hurt in the nearby settlement of Kozatske.

Medical workers provided emergency treatment and will eventually transfer the injured civilians to a hospital in the larger city of Kherson, according to the regional leader.