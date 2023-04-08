World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Sophie Tanno

Published 0842 GMT (1642 HKT) April 8, 2023
4 Posts
3 min ago

Pentagon investigating alleged classified documents circulating on social media of US and NATO intelligence on Ukraine

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand and Matthew Chance

The Pentagon is investigating what appear to be screenshots of classified US and NATO military information about Ukraine circulating on social media, a Pentagon official told CNN.

CNN has reviewed some of the images circulating on Twitter and Telegram but is unable to verify if they are authentic or have been doctored.

US officials say the documents are real slides, part of a larger daily intelligence deck produced by the Pentagon about the war, but it appears the documents have been edited in some places.

Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh would not weigh in on the documents’ legitimacy but said in a statement that the Defense Department is “aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is reviewing the matter.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on his Telegram channel he believes the Russians are behind the purported leak.

Podolyak said the documents that were disseminated are inauthentic, have “nothing to do with Ukraine’s real plans” and are based on “a large amount of fictitious information.”

32 min ago

Battles for Bakhmut continue as Russian forces try to take control of whole city, Ukrainian military says

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Yulia Kesaieva 

Battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces for Bakhmut continue, as Russian forces try to take "full control" of the key eastern city, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said Friday in an update.

The main focus of Russian attacks remains in the areas of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Lyman, where Russian forces have launched more than 40 attacks over the last 24 hours, the General Staff said.

"In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, trying to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, and combat operations continue," the General Staff said.

Ukrainian defense forces repelled about 14 Russian attacks over the last 24 hours in the Bakhmut area, the General Staff said. 

CNN is unable to independently verify battlefield reports.

Some context: Russia has been trying to capture the city for months, but progress has been slow in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance. Much of the city has been destroyed and its strategic value is limited.

41 min ago

Ukrainian children return home after being taken illegally to Russia

From CNN's Andrew Carey, Svitlana Vlasova and Mariya Knight

In this still from a video by humanitarian organization Save Ukraine, children return to Ukraine months after they were taken illegally to Russia.
In this still from a video by humanitarian organization Save Ukraine, children return to Ukraine months after they were taken illegally to Russia. (Save Ukraine)

Thirty-one children are back in Ukraine after they were taken illegally to Russia, according to Save Ukraine, a Kyiv-based humanitarian organization.

The children — pulling suitcases and bags of belongings, with some clutching stuffed animals — accompanied by family members, were embraced by volunteers after crossing the border into Ukraine by foot. They then boarded a coach to continue their journey.

“Children abducted by Russians from Kherson and Kharkiv regions have finally crossed the border with their families and are now safe,” Mykola Kuleba, the founder of Save Ukraine, said in a Telegram post.

“Both the children and their parents have psychological and physical recovery ahead of them. And we will continue to take care of them until the families are back in their homes,” Kuleba said.  

Save Ukraine’s Olha Yerokhina told CNN this was the fifth rescue mission arranged by the organization.

A group of 13 mothers had left Ukraine a little over a week ago, many of them granted power of attorney which allowed them to collect other parents’ children in addition to their own, she said. 

The party crossed into Poland before traveling through Belarus, Russia and finally entering Russian-occupied Crimea, where they were reunited with 24 of the children. The other seven children were collected in Voronezh, Rostov and Belgorod, all inside Russia, she said.

Yerokhina said facilitating the rescue missions was difficult because Save Ukraine has no official contact with anybody in Russia. Instead, the organization received crucial help from volunteers in different locations.

Remember: Allegations of widespread forced deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia form the basis of war crimes charges brought against Russian President Vladimir Putin and a senior official, Maria Lvova-Belova, by the International Criminal Court last month.

Ukraine has said there are more than 16,000 such cases under investigation.

Russia has denied it is doing anything illegal, saying it is bringing Ukrainian children to safety. 

42 min ago

American reporter Evan Gershkovich formally charged with espionage, Russian state media says

From CNN's Anna Chernova and Radina Gigova

Evan Gershkovich, reporter for The Wall Street Journal, appears in an undated handout image.
Evan Gershkovich, reporter for The Wall Street Journal, appears in an undated handout image. (The Wall Street Journal/Handout/Reuters)

Russian investigators have formally charged Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage, Russian state media reported Friday.

Gershkovich denied the accusations, according to the state news agency TASS. The newspaper has "vehemently" denied the Kremlin's claims and the chief executive of Dow Jones, which publishes The Wall Street Journal, said it is working "around the clock" to secure his release.

"The FSB investigation charged Gershkovich with espionage in the interests of his country. He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia," an agency representative said, according to TASS.

The representative declined to comment further, as the journalist's case was marked "top secret," the state news agency said.

Dow Jones later reiterated its view that Gershkovich's charges are "false and unjustified," according to a statement, The company added: "We continue to demand Evan’s immediate release.”

What the US has said about the case: US President Joe Biden's administration is preparing to officially declare Gershkovich wrongfully detained in Russia, two US officials told CNN earlier this week, a move that will trigger new government resources to work toward his release.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke last weekend with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and called for Gershkovich’s immediate release. The White House has said there is "no reason to believe" Russia's justification for the detention.

More background: Gershkovich is the first US journalist detained on spying accusations by Moscow since the Cold War. His detention came a week after US authorities announced charges against a Russian national, Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, accusing him of being a Russian spy.

The episode signals a significant ratcheting of both Moscow’s tensions with the United States and its campaign against foreign news media, which has been under intense pressure since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

CNN's Kylie Atwood, Sarah Dean, Julia Horowitz, Eliza Mackintosh and Jennifer Hansler contributed reporting to this post.