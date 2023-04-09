Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an Easter message on Sunday.

"I sincerely congratulate Ukrainians and all Christians who are celebrating Easter today. They are celebrating on the front line and across our various towns and villages," he wrote on Telegram.

This is the modern world - a world that yearns to live free. This is a world that values life, respect, and equality of each human being. Today, Ukraine is standing guard over this world, fighting for its land and defending its values.

In the speech, Zelensky praised Ukraine's multi-faith society. Zelensky shared Iftar with Ukrainian Muslim soldiers observing Ramadan on Friday, in what he said would become an annual "new tradition of respect."

"Soon, I will congratulate the Jews of Ukraine at the end of Passover. In just one week, I will greet all those who celebrate Easter on April 16 this year," Zelensky added.

"Although we may profess different religions, we share the same belief in freedom. We may have different traditions, but we all have one thing in common: [the desire to] defend our homeland. We celebrate festive holidays on different dates, but this one will be the same [date] for everyone: for Ukraine and the entire free world," he said.