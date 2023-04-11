Russia is using "scorched Earth" tactics as it tries to take the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to Ukraine's top land commander. Across the country's east, Ukraine is continuing to repel Russian attacks, the military says.
A prisoner swap saw 200 servicemen exchanged; meanwhile, the fallout from the Pentagon leak of classified documents continues, with the Kremlin denying any involvement.
Here are the latest headlines:
- Russia devastating Bakhmut: Russia is using airstrikes and artillery to destroy Bakhmut, in what one commander has called "scorched Earth" tactics. Meanwhile, Ukraine is working to repel Russian forces in the country's east, with more than 20 attacks repelled within 24 hours, according to Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces.
- Detained reporter: The US State Department officially declared the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was "wrongfully detained." Gershkovich is being held in Russia, and this designation will empower the US government to explore every avenue to try to secure his release.
- Prisoner swap: Russia and Ukraine exchanged more than 200 prisoners of war in their latest swap. Moscow's Defense Ministry said it received 106 Russian servicemen, while Ukraine's presidential office head said 100 Ukrainians were returned home — including troops who had fought to defend Mariupol, Hostomel and Azovstal.
- Ukraine on the Pentagon leak: A Ukrainian Defense Ministry representative on intelligence accused Russia of using altered versions of the highly classified Pentagon documents leaked online to spread disinformation. "In recent decades, Russia's most successful intelligence operations have been carried out in Photoshop," said Andrii Yusov.
- Moscow's response: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed accusations that Moscow may have been involved in the leak. “The tendency to always blame Russia for everything and blame everything on Russia is now a common disease,” he said.