World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 1:30 a.m. ET, April 13, 2023
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
25 min ago

Russia will run the UN Security Council this month, but its delegation does not have visas to the US

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq, Josh Pennington and Rashad Rose

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov has urged the United States to issue a permit for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's special aircraft and visas for the Russian delegation to the United Nations.

Amid its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, it’s Russia’s turn to assume presidency of the UN Security Council – which is charged with maintaining global peace and security, and Lavrov is set to chair the UN Security Council meeting in New York this month. 

"We urge Washington not to delay issuing visas to our delegation, including our journalists. Failure to issue visas violates the obligations of the United States as the host country of the UN headquarters, hindering the proper, full functioning of the world organization," Antonov said, as cited by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Thursday. 

Antonov also said US authorities "have not agreed to the plane's arrival. We expect the Americans to promptly issue a permit for the aircraft (to enter US airspace) without any conditions or restrictions.”

He stressed that even though the event is still days from now, there is still no certainty.

CNN has reached out to the US State Department for comment but has not heard back.

Barred entry: Last February when Russia began its war on Ukraine, the US imposed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other members of Russia’s Security Council, prohibiting them from traveling to the US.

Why is Russia assuming presidency of the Security Council? Presidency of the Security Council rotates alphabetically among its 15 member nations. The body is controlled by its five permanent members -- China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Earlier in April, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield described Russia assuming the Security Council presidency as "an April Fool's joke."

Greenfield said the council does work beyond Ukraine when she was asked whether the US would issue a visa for Lavrov or whether to attend. 

"We haven't decided yet on what our attendance levels will be, but we intend to carry out the business of the Security Council during this month," Greenfield said.
"The Security Council does more than Ukraine. We work on many issues, and we again expect that Russia will carry their presidency in a professional way, but when they don't, we will stand ready to call them out."
23 min ago

Florida man killed in fighting in Ukraine, his family tells CNN

From CNN’s Amanda Jackson

An American man from Florida died while volunteering in the fighting in Ukraine, his family tells CNN. 

Parker Cummings speaking to CNN by phone that his half-brother, Edward Wilton died in Ukraine where he was a volunteer fighter. Cummings said Wilton died on April 7 and the family was told by the embassy on April 10. Wilton had been in Ukraine for nearly a year at the time of his death.

Wilton felt compelled to join forces to help the Ukrainians. Cummings said that Wilton told him in a message on April 10, 2022, that he was on a plane to Ukraine.

“I talked to him through Signal the app and asked him to come home all the time,” Cummings said. “He would say ‘I have to stay here with my guys and do what’s right.’”

Wilton was slated to come back home in October when his contract expired, Cummings said. Wilton just turned 22 on March 23. He spent a week in Poland celebrating his birthday and visiting with his mom who traveled from Florida, Cummings said, he was also able to video chat with Wilton when he was in Poland.

“They had a nice week,” he said. “Now, two weeks later here we are.”

Wilton was in the US Army and previously stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia, Cummings said. In high school, Wilton played football and his favorite team was the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“My brother was the most selfless person I ever met. Edward is a true hero.”
“I want everyone to know that my brother chose to go fight for democracy, freedom and righteousness versus evil. My brother laid down his 22-year-old life in the namesake for the future of Ukraine and all his children. We will miss him dearly. We cannot wait to see him again.”

A State Department spokesperson tells CNN, "We can confirm the deaths of U.S. citizens in Ukraine," but did not reveal their names, out of respect for the families' privacy, adding, "We are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance."

Cummings said that Wilton’s squadron (Foreign Legion) in Ukraine held a memorial for him on Wednesday morning. The family is now waiting to find out when they can get his body back so they can plan a funeral.

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

21 min ago

Leaked US military document reveals Wagner group tried to buy weapons and equipment from NATO member

From CNN's Zachary Cohen and Jennifer Hansler

A Russian military group fighting in Ukraine on behalf of Vladimir Putin attempted to buy weapons and equipment from an unlikely source: NATO member Turkey, according to a leaked US intelligence document that was obtained by CNN.

The leaked document appears to show the lengths the Russian private military group Wagner has gone to try to further strengthen its capabilities as the war in Ukraine — in which it is playing a key role — continues on with no signs of abating.

As a NATO member, Turkey is broadly considered a partner nation to the US and other nations providing direct military support to Ukraine, and it has publicly expressed opposition to Russia's invasion.

It is also home to a major US military base where nuclear weapons are stored and act as an obvious warning sign to deter Russian aggression against NATO members. 

Evidence that Turkey has discussed selling weapons to Russian mercenary forces would likely raise serious concerns in Washington and complicate Ankara's relationship with other NATO members.

Not only does the document reference intelligence about Wagner seeking to purchase weapons from Turkey, it also states that the paramilitary group planned to resume recruitment of prisoners from Russia's jails. 

According to the US signals intelligence reporting cited in the document, personnel from the Wagner Group met with "Turkish contacts" in early February with the intent "to purchase weapons and equipment from Turkey" that could then be used by Wagner mercenaries who are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

Wagner also planned to use the weapons and equipment from Turkey in Mali, where the group maintains a significant presence, according to the leaked document.

While there is no evidence that shows that Turkey has moved forward with any arms sales to the Wagner Group, details about the February meeting — outlined in a section of the leaked document titled, "Mali, Russia, Turkey: Vagner seeks weapons from Ankara" — suggest US officials believe the Russian mercenary outfit has at least tested the waters. 

CNN has not independently confirmed the veracity of the document, but US officials have indicated that most of the leaked tranche are authentic. A State Department spokesperson said the "the Department of Defense and the intelligence community are actively reviewing and assessing the validity" of the leaked documents, adding "we are not in a position to confirm or comment on any specific information they contain."

CNN has reached out to the US National Security Council, the office of the Turkish President and Turkey's Embassy in Washington for comment on the document.

Read more here.

18 min ago

US imposes large tranche of new sanctions on over 100 people or entities for ties to Russia's war

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

The United States imposed a large tranche of sanctions on more than 100 people and entities around the world for their ties to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Wednesday’s sanctions are the latest action meant to diminish Moscow’s abilities in its war in Ukraine and punish those who are supporting it, including through helping Russia to evade existing sanctions.

Sanctions on Russian billionaire and associates: The latest sanctions target a wide network tied to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who is already under sanction in multiple countries, and were taken in coordination with the United Kingdom.

According to the US Treasury Department, Usmanov "is one of Russia’s wealthiest billionaires" who "holds significant interests in the metals and mining, telecommunications, and information technology sectors."

He is "known to be close to multiple U.S.-designated, senior Russian officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Dmitry Medvedev, current deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia and former president and prime minister of Russia," according to a statement.  

Sanctions on international companies and a bank: The US also imposed sanctions on companies -- based in China, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates -- which the US Treasury Department said are supporting Russia’s military industrial complex in defiance of existing sanctions. 

The Treasury also sanctioned the International Investment Bank, "a Russia-controlled financial institution" in Budapest, as well as its Moscow-based subsidiary and several former and current executives. 

"The IIB’s presence in Budapest enables Russia to increase its intelligence presence in Europe, opens the door for the Kremlin’s malign influence activities in Central Europe and the Western Balkans, and could serve as a mechanism for corruption and illicit finance, including sanctions violations,” according to the Treasury Department. 

Sanctions on organizations that target children: In addition, the US State Department is sanctioning two Russian entities "that support Russia’s efforts to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine through the militarization and indoctrination of schoolchildren: The All Russian Children's And Youth Military Patriotic Public Movement Youth Army, and the State Budgetary Educational Institution of Additional Education of the Republic of Crimea Crimea Patriot Center,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. 

According to the State Department, the so-called youth army was created by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and is "responsible for militarizing and propagandizing schoolchildren in occupied areas of Ukraine."
The "Crimea Patriot Center" is "an organization whose objective is to provide youth with a ‘military-patriotic education’ in order to prepare them for service in the Russia’s Armed Forces," it said.

17 min ago

Russian Foreign Ministry says access to Evan Gershkovich is being considered

From CNN's Katharina Krebs in London

Access to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in Russia on suspicion of espionage, is being considered and will be worked out in due course, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

“Regarding the visit of Evan Gershkovich by representatives of the US Embassy in Moscow, we inform you that the issue is being considered and will be worked out in due time in accordance with consular practice and Russian law. The status assigned to him by the American authorities in this case does not matter,” said Zakharova in a statement published by the ministry Wednesday.

Zakharova said the "noise" staged in the Western media around the detention of a journalist "caught red-handed" is "an example of blatant hypocrisy."

"It is kept silent that the American Embassy in Moscow was notified in a timely manner about the detention of Evan Gershkovich. Our diplomats in similar cases, in violation of the bilateral consular convention, are informed either with a delay or not at all, especially in high-profile cases under the jurisdiction of the US Department of Justice and the FBI," she said.

According to Zakharova, the calls by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other US officials to its citizens to leave the Russian Federation are "hypocritical," since it was Washington that launched "the real hunt for Russians in the US and third countries."

“I emphasize that any attempts to put pressure on the Russian authorities and the courts, insisting on a 'special treatment' for US citizens who have broken the Russian law, are senseless and futile. It is time for Washington to learn that we will not tolerate interference in our internal affairs and will act exclusively in accordance with our national interests," Zakharova added.

Some background: On Monday, the US State Department officially designated Gershkovich as wrongfully detained by Russia.

The designation gives further backing to the assertions by the US government and the Wall Street Journal that the espionage charges against the reporter are baseless. It will empower the Biden administration to explore avenues such as a prisoner swap to try to secure Gershkovich’s release.

Reporting from CNN's Jennifer Hansler contributed to this post.