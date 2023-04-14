Thursday saw the arrest of a 21-year-old man in the high-profile case surrounding leaked US intelligence documents, including ones containing classified information on the war in Ukraine.
Here are some of the other major storylines out of Ukraine you need to know:
- Shelling in southern Ukraine: Russian shelling in the southern Kherson region killed at least two civilians Thursday, a regional official said, including a 45-year-old man who died in the city of Kherson and another civilian in the village of Zmiivka.
- Wartime holiday: The deadly shelling in Kherson comes as officials across the country prepare for Orthodox Easter this Sunday. Churches in some regions will remain closed at night for fear of Russian strikes, and officials will ban the public from certain cemeteries over concerns about unexploded mines.
- Agriculture woes: Up to a third of Ukraine’s territory may still contain explosive devices, according to the country’s emergency service. That’s just one of several factors making this a challenging season for the country’s farmers. This season’s grain exports will be critical for both Ukraine’s domestic needs and the global hunger crisis.
- Biden in Ireland: US President Joe Biden touted Western support for the defense of Ukraine during a speech to Ireland’s Parliament Thursday, prompting an ovation from the assembled lawmakers. He particularly praised Irish leadership on United Nations sanctions, ensuring the penalties wouldn’t interfere with humanitarian efforts.
- Detained journalist: Russia’s Foreign Ministry will only discuss a potential exchange for jailed American journalist Evan Gershkovich after his trial, according to Russian state news agency TASS. Russia accused him of spying, while the US has declared Gershkovich wrongly detained.
- Battle for Bakhmut: The fight grinds on for the eastern city of Bakhmut, which has seen the conflict’s most brutal fighting for weeks. Russian and Wagner mercenary forces are trying to inch closer to the city center. Both sides claim the other has suffered huge losses.