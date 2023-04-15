World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Amarachi Orie

Updated 6:08 a.m. ET, April 15, 2023
1 min ago

UK says new Russian conscription law signals Moscow anticipates long conflict

From CNN's Amarachi Orie

A new conscription law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to make draft dodging harder is "highly likely part of a longer-term approach to provide personnel" in the war in Ukraine, the UK's Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

Adopted by the Russian State Duma, the law establishes an electronic registry of individuals eligible for military service.

This will allow military call-up papers to be delivered electronically rather than just by letters that are only considered delivered after being physically presented and signed for.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the UK's Ministry of Defence said: "With individuals’ call-up data now digitally linked to other state-provided online services, it is likely that the authorities will punish draft-dodgers by automatically limiting employment rights and restricting foreign travel."

Those who ignore the electronic summons face being prevented from getting a loan, moving into a new apartment, registering as self-employed and driving.

"The measures are reported to be coming into force later in the year; they do not specifically indicate any major new wave of enforced mobilisation," the statement continued.

"Russia is, for now, prioritising a drive to recruit extra volunteer troops. However, the measure is highly likely part of a longer-term approach to provide personnel as Russia anticipates a lengthy conflict in Ukraine," it added.

Some context: Men are routinely conscripted for military service in Russia twice a year, in spring and autumn. This spring, between April 1 to July 15, around 147,000 citizens between the ages of 18 and 27 are eligible for conscription by Russia's Defense Ministry.

In September, Putin ordered a "partial mobilization" of Russian citizens to aid fighting in Ukraine. This led to traffic jams at land border crossings into several countries as many Russians attempted to flee to avoid being drafted.

49 min ago

Russian strikes kill 9 including small boy in Sloviansk, officials say

From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian military strike in Sloviansk on Friday.
Firefighters work at a site of a Russian military strike in Sloviansk on Friday. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

Russian strikes in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk are now known to have killed at least nine people, including a small boy, Ukrainian officials say.

"Unfortunately, the death toll increased overnight as rescuers pulled a dead woman out of the rubble at night. Rescue operations continue," said Vadym Liakh, the mayor of Sloviansk.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk region military administration, visited the area at the epicenter of the strikes and said that seven multi-apartment buildings had been hit with Russian missiles.

"A little boy was pulled out of the rubble in front of my eyes, while he was still alive. Unfortunately, he died in the ambulance. A girl of 14 was rescued," he said.

After the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his official Telegram on Friday: "The evil state once again demonstrates its essence. Just killing people in broad daylight. Ruining, destroying all life."

He added that "we will not leave any enemy unpunished."

Sloviansk is in the Donetsk region, not far from the front-line city of Bakhmut. It has seen frequent attacks but this is one of the worst of the conflict.

1 hr 49 min ago

Putin creates new system aimed at making draft dodging harder for Russians

From CNN’s Uliana Pavlova and Rob Picheta

Vladimir Putin is seen during a military parade in Saint Petersburg on July, 31 2022.
Vladimir Putin is seen during a military parade in Saint Petersburg on July, 31 2022. (Stringer/Getty Images)

President Vladimir Putin signed a law Friday creating an electronic conscription registry that aims to make draft dodging harder in Russia.

The new system will deliver military call-up papers to a state government portal called GosUslugi. Once the summons appears in the portal, it will be considered delivered.

Previously, draft letters were only considered valid when physically presented and signed for.

The law also allows for any draftee ignoring an online summons to be legally declared a fugitive after a week, banned from leaving Russia and have their assets frozen.

During Russia’s partial mobilization last September, men dodged the draft by leaving their registered addresses, not signing for draft letters and warning their family and coworkers from doing the same for them.

Fears of a new draft: When the Russian parliament approved the law making the country's conscription program more efficient and harder to evade on Wednesday, it spurred fears that more citizens may soon be mobilized to fight in Ukraine.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, characterized the law as an unremarkable streamlining of Russia’s biannual conscription process.

But CNN spoke to a number of Russians who dismiss the Kremlin’s reassurances, and say the move lays the groundwork for another attempt to force Russians onto the battlefields in Ukraine.

“I don’t believe a word of this,” Alexey, a 41-year-old lawyer from Moscow, told CNN. While he is not within the official age range for mobilization, he does not expect the Kremlin to stick to its own guidelines when calling up recruits. “Now it will be much easier to mobilize me, given how digitalized life in Moscow has become."

“This may well be an attempt to avoid the full-scale manhunt they employed before, which caused so much panic,” said a 25-year-old Russian named Artem. He dodged the September mobilization despite receiving a call-up.

You can read more here.

1 hr 49 min ago

The US has formally charged the man suspected of leaking classified documents. Here's what we know

From CNN staff

An undated picture shows Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the U.S. Air National Guard.
An undated picture shows Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the U.S. Air National Guard. (Reuters)

The suspect in the leak of classified US intelligence documents posted on social media was formally charged Friday during his first appearance in federal court in Boston.

The FBI arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, Thursday in North Dighton, Massachusetts.

He faces two charges:

  • Unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information
  • Unauthorized removal of classified information and defense materials

An affidavit revealed new details about Teixeira's case, including that investigators suspect him of leaking information as early as December 2022. A member of his online chat group told the FBI Teixeira was scared to copy documents at work so he took them home to photograph, according to the court documents.

The affidavit also revealed a US government agency's claim that Teixeira used his government computer to search for the word "leak" in classified intelligence reporting, and that he used his real home address to register for the social media platform where he allegedly shared the classified documents.

Why it matters for the war in Ukraine: Some of the leaked documents divulged key weaknesses in Ukrainian weaponry, air defense, and battalion sizes and readiness at a critical point in the war just as the US and Ukraine have begun to develop a more mutually trusting relationship over intelligence-sharing.

One document reveals that the US has been spying on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. That is unsurprising, said a source close to Zelensky, but Ukrainian officials are deeply frustrated about the leak.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday declined to say if he had discussed the mass leak of classified documents in meetings with US officials in Washington this week –but emphasized that the two countries are united.