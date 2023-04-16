Mercenary fighters of Russia's Wagner group captured two more areas of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

“Wagner assault units have successfully advanced, capturing two districts on the northern and southern outskirts of Bakhmut," the ministry claimed.

Ukraine is yet to comment.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington DC on Saturday appeared to back up the Russian claims.

“Geolocated footage showed that Wagner Group forces made marginal gains in northwestern Bakhmut and advanced in southwestern Bakhmut,” ISW said.

The battle for the besieged city of Bakhmut has seen some of the fiercest fighting and the longest engagement since the start of the Russian invasion.

CNN cannot independently verify battlefield claims in Ukraine.