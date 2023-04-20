World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo and Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 1:12 a.m. ET, April 20, 2023
10 min ago

Ukraine says it downed 10 attack drones launched by Russia and stands firm in Bakhmut. Catch up on the latest

From CNN staff

The Ukrainian military says its units are standing firm in the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut and throughout the Donetsk region. Russia launched a new round of strikes in eastern part of the country Wednesday and Ukraine reported shooting down multiple attack drones.

As the heavy fighting continues, Ukrainian officials have welcomed the arrival of more foreign weaponry, and report that Russian losses are several times higher than Ukrainian ones.

Catch up on the latest developments in the war:

  • Ukraine downs attack drones: Ukraine says it shot down 10 of the 11 "Shahed" drones launched by Russian forces Wednesday night, the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said. Officials announced Tuesday that Russian forces launched an overnight attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa using the Iranian-made drones.
  • Air raid alerts reported across Ukraine: Several parts of the country received air raid alerts Wednesday, including the Kyiv city and the region, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, according to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.
  • Ukraine holding its ground in Bakhmut: Amid heavy fighting in the Donetsk regionRussia is concentrating the bulk of its forces in Bakhmut and “wants to take full control of the city,” said Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ukrainian Land Forces. Ukrainian forces are “holding back the enemy's offensive,” Syrskyi said.
  • More hardware arrives: Ukraine continues to receive Western equipment for both offensive and defensive units, including French armored vehicles and US Patriot missile defense systems and another IRIS-T from Germany – a highly effective system for combatting cruise missiles. The shipments come as recently leaked US military documents indicated the Ukrainians were rapidly depleting or had exhausted some anti-air munitions.
  • US announces new assistance: Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the US is pledging an additional $325 million security assistance package to Ukraine. The package includes more ammunition and artillery rounds, as well as anti-armor systems meant to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.
  • Detained American reporter doing well: Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is doing well but is only able to receive “censored” letters in Russian due to the prison rules, his lawyer said.
  • About 80,000 incidents of potential war crimes: Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told US lawmakers that his office has registered tens of thousands of potential war crimes, and to date has convicted 31 Russians for war crimes in Ukrainian courts. The office also has “finished cases against 152 potential war criminals,” Kostin said.
  • Ukrainian teen forcibly sent to Russia: A 16-year-old Ukrainian was forcibly sent to Russia "for vacation" and was placed with a family who attempted to indoctrinate him with pro-Russian propaganda, a representative for the teen told the US House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee. President Volodymyr Zelensky has said there have been 16,000 forced deportations of Ukrainian children.
  • Surveillance law about to expire: A law that allows the government to collect foreign communications without a warrant is set to sunset at the end of 2023. The law has helped the US gain "vitally important" intelligence about the war in Ukraine, US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said, adding that losing the law would hamper the department's efforts to hold Russia accountable.
11 min ago

Ukraine says it downed 10 attack drones launched by Russia

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva

Ukraine says it shot down 10 of the 11 “Shahed” drones launched by Russian forces on Wednesday night, the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Telegram. 

“This night the enemy again attacked Ukraine with suicide drones from the southeast,” Air Force Command said. “The anti-aircraft missile units of the East Air Command destroyed 10 out of 11 Shahed-136/131.”

No casualties were reported by the Air Force Command. 

"Shahed" drones are manufactured in Iran and have been frequently deployed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced Tuesday that Russian forces launched an overnight attack on the city of Odesa using the Iranian-made drones. "Shahed" drones were also brought down over Dnipro city, according to Andriy Yermak, the head of the president’s office.

11 min ago

Lawyers for detained American reporter detail conditions in Russian jail

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

The lawyer for jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich says he is doing well but is only able to receive letters in Russian due to the prison rules.

Tatiana Nozhkina, who was retained by the Wall Street Journal to represent Gershkovich, said all of his letters are “censored,” but he has sent and received letters from family and friends. 

Nozhkina told the Russian language channel Current Time TV that she was “constantly in touch with Evan’s mother, we support her as much as we can, we send her regards, as Evan is very worried about her state of health.”

She said she could not divulge the specifics of the criminal case as it has to do with state secrets, but reaffirmed that Gershkovich rejects the accusation.

Nozhkina said she and her colleague Maria Korchagina, who also represents Gershkovich, visited the journalist in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center with permission from investigators. The lawyers have the opportunity to visit Gershkovich in Lefortovo about once every three weeks, she said.

Gershkovich was in quarantine when he was first brought to Lefortovo but has since been placed in a cell with another inmate.

She added that Gershkovich reads and writes notes that he plans to turn into a novel or work. He also has a TV in his cell and is granted one hour of walking per day which he uses to exercise.

Nozhkina declined to comment on suggestions by some Russian officials that discussions about any prisoner exchange involving Gershkovich could only take place once a verdict was reached.

“How soon the verdict will take place will also depend more on the investigating authorities and, in the future, on the court,” she added.

11 min ago

US State Department announces $325 million in new assistance for Ukraine

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler, Julia Kesaieva and Tim Lister

The United States is pledging an additional $325 million security assistance package to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday.

The package “includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and artillery rounds, as well as anti-armor systems, small arms, logistics support vehicles, and maintenance support essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield," Blinken said in a statement.

The aid will help Ukraine defend itself against Russia, he said.

"Russia could end its war today. Until Russia does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the statement said.

More US, French and German hardware arrives

Ukraine continues to receive Western equipment for both offensive and defensive units.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov Wednesday inspected the latest batch of armored vehicles (AMX-10 RC) to arrive from France.

“Building a multi-level air and missile defense system as soon as possible is our priority," he said. "This is to protect peaceful cities, critical infrastructure, and our people in the rear and at the front. Patriot systems create a capability that did not exist before — to defeat ballistic targets.”

Recently leaked US military documents indicate the Ukrainians were rapidly depleting or had exhausted some categories of anti-air munitions.

Reznikov also welcomed another IRIS-T from Germany – a highly effective system for combatting cruise missiles. Reznikov’s deputy — Oleksandr Pavliuk — later confirmed that “Patriot air defense systems from the United States, the Netherlands and Germany arrived to Ukraine.”

11 min ago

Ukrainian teen was forcibly taken from his home and given a new family in Russia, representative says

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

A 16-year-old Ukrainian was forcibly sent to Russia "for vacation" and was placed with a family who attempted to indoctrinate him with pro-Russian propaganda, a representative for the teen told the US House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee.

Last month, the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and another top Russian official, Maria Lvova-Belova, for an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the representative told lawmakers that 16-year-old Roman, who is an orphan, left his school after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and walked 60 kilometers (about 37 miles), all while allegedly being threatened by Russian soldiers along the way. After he reached his destination — a village in Donetsk — Russians occupied that village as well, and Roman was put in a local hospital with other children, the representative said.

"At that hospital, he was notified that he will now have a different family," his representative said via a translator. "The occupation authorities ignored the fact and his words that he wanted his brother or sister to be his legal representatives because he had them there."

The representative said he was then sent to another hospital in Donetsk, issued a new birth certificate on behalf of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, and then was sent to Russia "for a vacation." Once there, Roman and other Ukrainian children were visited by Lvova-Belova, who told them they would be adopted, which the children protested. They were instead sent to a boarding school, the representative said.

"Eventually, they found a new family for Roman," the representative said. "They tried to reshape his mind… They made him watch propaganda programs on TV."

His communication with his peers was restricted, his movements were tracked through his cell phone, and they "forced him to say that he liked his new family and his new life," she said. 

"He was forced to obtain a passport of the Russian Federation, but then immediately they took it away from him, saying that they will process papers for adoption," she said.

Roman was able to make his way back to Ukraine with the help of volunteers from the country, the representative said.

More background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said there have been 16,000 forced deportations of Ukrainian children, but that number could be higher.

The Russian government doesn’t deny taking Ukrainian children and has made their adoption by Russian families a centerpiece of propaganda. According to Lvova-Belova’s office, Ukrainian children have been sent to live in institutions and with foster families in 19 different Russian regions.