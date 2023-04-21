World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo and Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 1:13 a.m. ET, April 21, 2023
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
10 min ago

Two women injured in Belgorod apartment building explosion 

From CNN's Josh Pennington

A large blast in the Russian city of Belgorod left two women injured, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a Telegram post Friday morning local time. 

One woman sustained craniocerebral trauma and was transported in stable condition to a hospital. The other suffered abrasions and received medical care on site, according to Gladkov.

Damage was documented in four units of an apartment building on Shalandin Street in Belgorod, Gladkov said. The residents were given temporary accommodation in a hotel.

14 min ago

NATO's chief reaffirms the alliance's commitment to Ukraine. Here's what else to know today

From CNN staff

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is making it known that he believes Ukraine's “rightful place is in NATO" and pledged support from the alliance. He is visiting the country for the first time since Russia's invasion last year.

Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said they discussed Ukraine's membership to the alliance — something Russia is making clear it is against.

Here are the top headlines to know:

  • Stoltenberg in Kyiv: The NATO secretary general discussed a “multiyear support initiative” with Zelensky during his visit to the country Thursday. This would help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era equipment and doctrines to “NATO standards,” Stoltenberg said. Even though Ukraine is not a member of the alliance, the bloc has played a critical role in supporting Kyiv, donating military aid and hosting refugees throughout the conflict.
  • Moscow-NATO relations: Russia is using the secretary general's visit to Ukraine to reiterate that preventing Kyiv from joining NATO is one of its key goals. Already, Finland's new membership into the alliance earlier this month more than doubled NATO's land border with Russia. Zelensky said there is “no objective barrier” to political decisions on inviting Ukraine into the alliance and Stoltenberg said the topic of Ukraine’s NATO membership will be “high on the agenda” at the summit in July.
  • Attacks in northern Ukraine: One woman has died and three people were wounded after Russian troops attacked the border area of Chernihiv, according to Ukraine’s Operational Command North.
  • Emphasis on weapons and ammunition: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander in chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said he discussed “issues prioritized for Ukraine regarding weapons, material and ammunition” with Gen. Christopher Cavoli, NATO’s supreme allied commander and commander of US forces in Europe. Meantime, Russia is working to make sure its assets are ready by completing an inspection of its Pacific naval fleet Thursday, the Ministry of Defense said.
  • Russian recruitment: new video published by the Russian Ministry of Defense is calling for men to abandon civilian life and join the war effort. Since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, propaganda videos have played a key role in Moscow's efforts to recruit fighters. Moscow's latest push comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that created an electronic conscription registry aimed at making draft dodging harder.
  • Wagner group in various conflicts: The Russian mercenary group Wagner has been supplying Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with missiles to aid their fight against the country’s army, Sudanese and regional diplomatic sources have told CNN. The powerful Russian mercenary group has played a public and pivotal role in Moscow’s foreign military campaigns, namely in Ukraine.
43 min ago

Russian plane drops munitions over Russian border city, causing large explosion, state media says

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Josh Pennington

A Russian fighter jet was forced to make "an emergency drop of aviation munition" over a Russian city Thursday, causing a large explosion in a central neighborhood, according to a state news agency and local officials.

A Russian Air Force Su-34 jet was flying over the border city of Belgorod, just north of Ukraine, when it was forced to drop the explosives for reasons that are still under investigation, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti, which cited the Russian defense ministry.

Officials have not immediately reported any casualties, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a Telegram post.

The explosion rocked an intersection in the city's center and left a "huge impact crater" that was 20 meters (about 65 feet) wide, Gladkov said.

"Windows in a nearby apartment building were damaged, as well as several parked cars. Electricity poles were downed," he added. 

An overturned car landed on the roof of a store near a residential high-rise building, according to RIA Novosti. Emergency teams are at the scene, the outlet said.

Belgorod is located about 40 kilometers (roughly 25 miles) north of the border with Ukraine.

43 min ago

Zelensky appeals to Mexico's Congress

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Mexico's Congress Thursday to help defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine. 

"Your vote in the UN General Assembly and other international organizations is very important," Zelensky said via video. "It is the vote to defend the principles and objectives of the UN Charter and therefore to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine and all nations of the world."

Zelensky received a standing ovation from lawmakers before and after his speech.

43 min ago

NATO membership for Ukraine will be "high on the agenda" at alliance's summit in July, Stoltenberg says

From CNN’s Alex Hardie in London

The topic of Ukraine’s NATO membership and security guarantees will be “high on the agenda” at July's NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, the military alliance’s chief said on Thursday.

Answering questions from reporters during a news conference in Kyiv, Jens Stoltenberg said that he recognizes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will “raise the issue of membership, of security guarantees” at the summit.

“Ukraine’s future is in NATO. All allies agree on that,” Stoltenberg said, adding that the main focus of the alliance now is “to ensure that Ukraine prevails.”

The official said that he expects NATO allies to “agree to further strengthen NATO's package for Ukraine” at the July summit.

Asked about Friday’s meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, which Stoltenberg will be attending, he said he expects NATO allies “will make new announcements on concrete military support to Ukraine.”

43 min ago

Russian foreign minister to meet with UN chief on Monday in New York, state media says

From CNN's Sarah Dean and Uliana Pavlova

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in New York on Monday, Russian state media TASS reported Thursday.

Almost all members of Lavrov’s delegation to the UN Security Council were issued visas to attend, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told state television Russia 24, according to TASS.

He said visas had not yet been issued to journalists.

Earlier this week, Nebenzya said Lavrov is set to discuss the Black Sea grain deal with Guterres during his visit to New York.

Russia took over the presidency of the UN Security Council on April 1 in what Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called “a bad joke."