Russia continued its bombardment of Ukrainian towns and cities along the length of the war’s frontline overnight Saturday, Ukrainian officials say.

Missile, artillery, and drone attacks reached from Kharkiv in the northeast to Odesa in the southwest, officials said.

In Odesa, the Ukrainian military’s southern command said Russia aimed a kamikaze drone attack at the city’s air defences.

“They are trying to locate our air defence” in Odesa, Armed Forces of Ukraine [AFU] Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said. No casualties were reported in Odesa.

In Zaporizhzhia at least one man was injured and 10 houses were destroyed in over 70 artillery attacks, according to Yurii Malashko, head of Zaporizhzhia region military administration.

A nine-story building was destroyed by a Russian attack in Vuhledar, Donetsk region, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk regional military administration. Russia suffered a shambolic defeat near Vuhledar earlier in the year.

Further north, the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region was hit by missile attacks, destroying homes and private property.

