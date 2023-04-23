World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Eliza Mackintosh and Thom Poole, CNN

Published 1006 GMT (1806 HKT) April 23, 2023
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
12 min ago

Aerial attacks reported across Ukraine frontline

From Kostan Nechyporenko in Kyiv

Russia continued its bombardment of Ukrainian towns and cities along the length of the war’s frontline overnight Saturday, Ukrainian officials say.

Missile, artillery, and drone attacks reached from Kharkiv in the northeast to Odesa in the southwest, officials said.

In Odesa, the Ukrainian military’s southern command said Russia aimed a kamikaze drone attack at the city’s air defences.

“They are trying to locate our air defence” in Odesa, Armed Forces of Ukraine [AFU] Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said. No casualties were reported in Odesa.

In Zaporizhzhia at least one man was injured and 10 houses were destroyed in over 70 artillery attacks, according to Yurii Malashko, head of Zaporizhzhia region military administration.

A nine-story building was destroyed by a Russian attack in Vuhledar, Donetsk region, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk regional military administration. Russia suffered a shambolic defeat near Vuhledar earlier in the year.

Further north, the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region was hit by missile attacks, destroying homes and private property.

This is the latest picture of the situation on the ground:

12 min ago

Another bomb found in Belgorod just days after Russia accidentally struck the city

From CNN’s Darya Tarasova in London

More than 3,000 people were evacuated on Saturday from residential buildings in the Russian city of Belgorod after a bomb was found close to the area accidentally bombed by Russia’s air force earlier this week, Russian state media reported.

Explosives specialists assessed the device and said there was no danger of explosion, according to TASS.

Late on Thursday, a Russian warplane dropped a bomb on Belgorod – a city of more than 400,000 people close to the border with Ukraine – leaving a large crater, blowing a car onto a roof and damaging nearby buildings.

Two people were reported injured in the explosion, local officials said.

State media blamed an “accidental” or “emergency” drop of munition for the incident.

Read more on this story here

11 min ago

Spain sends 6 tanks to Ukraine, becoming latest Western power to do so

From CNN's Al Goodman in Madrid and Duarte Mendonca in London

Leopard 2 6A4 tanks being delivered to Ukraine are driven onto a cargo ship in Santander, Spain, on Friday.
Leopard 2 6A4 tanks being delivered to Ukraine are driven onto a cargo ship in Santander, Spain, on Friday. (Vincent West/Reuters)

Six Leopard 2 tanks bound for Ukraine have left the Spanish port city of Santander in northern Spain and are en route to their destination, the Spanish Minister of Defense Margarita Robles says.

Robles told journalists the tanks left Santander “along with 20 heavy transport vehicles” and the trip by sea would take from five to six days.

Some context: Ukraine has been reliant on outdated Soviet-era tanks throughout the Russian invasion and has appealed to the West for modern battle tanks to bolster Kyiv’s forces.

Spain is only the latest Western power to send tanks, but as we have previously reported they are unlikely to be an immediate game-changer on the battlefield.

1 hr 2 min ago

Hundreds of captured Ukrainians have returned from Russian captivity. Some disappeared without a trace

From CNN's Pauline Lockwood

Ukrainian prisoners of war look out of a bus window as they arrive in Zaporizhzhia on October 17, 2022.
Ukrainian prisoners of war look out of a bus window as they arrive in Zaporizhzhia on October 17, 2022. (Stringer/Reuters/FILE)

The Ukrainian government is demanding the return of every Ukrainian captured by Russia, a top military official said Saturday.

"If there is at least a small hope that this person is alive, we will demand from (Russia) that this person returns home. The work will not stop until we return everyone, the living and the dead," said Bohdan Okhrimenko, an official from the Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Speaking at an event in Kyiv, Okhrimenko said some 2,230 Ukrainians have been brought home from Russian captivity since the beginning of its full-scale invasion.

Around 20% of those people had been reported missing, according to Okhrimenko. He said there had been "no confirmation, no evidence” that these people were in captivity, so they were designated missing until they were found.

Oleh Kotenko, the Ukrainian commissioner for missing persons, said Saturday:

In times of war, we have to do everything we can to make sure that families (of missing persons) know that the state cares about them."

The commissioner's office is tasked with searching for people, analyzing information and communicating with relatives of those who are missing, Kotenko said. The office includes a call center as well as several on-the-ground teams that are searching through recently liberated areas.

1 hr 3 min ago

Russia and Ukraine are trading positions in the grueling fight for Bakhmut, Ukrainian commanders say

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko in Kyiv

A Ukrainian service member walks near residential buildings damaged by a Russian military strike in Bakhmut on Friday.
A Ukrainian service member walks near residential buildings damaged by a Russian military strike in Bakhmut on Friday. (Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters)

Russia's regular forces and fighters from the Wagner private military company are launching nonstop assaults on the eastern city of Bakhmut, according to Ukrainian commanders on the front lines.

The situation there "remains extremely tense," Yurii Fedorenko, the commander of a company in Ukraine's 92nd Mechanized Brigade, told Ukrainian television.

"The fighting is extremely difficult," Fedorenko said. "The enemy is using all available attack and assault potential, both in terms of equipment and manpower.”

Russian paratroopers and special forces have joined the assault, and they've had some tactical success, according to the commander. Russia uses onslaughts from aircraft to "literally destroy" Ukrainian positions, then moves forward to fill up the vacuum, Fedorenko said.

But, the commander continued, Kyiv's troops are conducting "active defense" and retaking some positions, "both on the outskirts of the town and in the town itself, pushing the enemy away from the communication routes and driving them out of their positions."

Some positions change hands back and forth through the course of battle.

Another officer, Lt. Roman Konon, said Russian forces are pushing ahead with unprecedented force, destroying everything in their path. Each side is suffering casualties, Konon said.

Chipping away at Russia's forces: Fedorenko endorsed the grinding, monthslong efforts to defend Bakhmut, claiming "the enemy suffers much greater losses during the assault than the Ukrainian forces."

And if Ukraine allowed Russia to achieve its objectives in Bakhmut, the commander said it would free up "an extremely large number of forces and means, which are quickly redeployed to other areas of priority and importance to the enemy."

That could include the eastern cities of Marinka or Lyman.

As long as Russia is tied up fighting in Bakhmut, Ukraine is able to "destroy this strike and assault potential of the enemy," Fedorenko said.

"Sooner or later, we will have to regain every centimeter, every meter of Bakhmut — which means everything that we can hold here and now, needs to be held now," the commander said.