As thousands gathered across Australia and New Zealand to commemorate Anzac Day on Monday, leaders in both countries paid tribute to the people of Ukraine.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the crowd at a dawn service in the city of Darwin.
“On this particular day, as we honor those who fought for our liberty and freedom, we stand with the people of Ukraine, who do the same thing at this very moment,” Morrison said. He added that those in Ukraine “sacrifice(d) for something far greater than (themselves),” and shared a “a fierce and protective love of their nation and of their liberty.”
At a service in neighboring New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged “all who have been affected by war,” stating Ukraine was “a most grim reminder of the fragile nature of peace, and the devastating impact of war on people’s lives.”
“We may feel a great distance from this conflict, but we are all inextricably linked to what it represents,” Ardern said, calling the invasion of Ukraine “a senseless act of war.”
“It is a threat to the international laws that a nation like ours relies on — but it is also a threat to our sense of humanity. And that makes it a threat to all of us."
Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day falls on April 25. On that date in 1915, allied soldiers from Australia and New Zealand landed on the Gallipoli Peninsula during World War One.