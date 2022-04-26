A steady flow of people make their way across fields and rivers dotting southern Ukraine's countryside. As night falls, the crowds swell. They travel on foot, by bicycle or by wheelbarrow.

They are desperate to leave behind the Russian occupation of their hometown, Kherson, and are willing to take -- and risk -- any route possible out of the city to the rest of the country.

Over a hundred miles away, at a central hall in Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown, local authorities welcome the resettled.

A man and his son speak of their wife and mother being killed by a bomb.

Even here, in comparative safety, they did not want to be identified for fear that the Russians might target other family members they left behind.

"If they see us, they'll shoot everyone left there," the son told CNN. "We left on foot, over the water in the river."

The occupied areas around Kherson -- the first to be taken by advancing Russian forces in the opening days of the war -- have been terrorized in the past week by the advancing second phase of Moscow's offensive.

Ukraine has said Russia plans to hold a vote in the region -- widely viewed there as a sham referendum -- to try to show popular support for the creation of a new entity called the Kherson People's Republic, which would mirror similar entities in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. (Moscow sent in troops to the self-declared republics -- and began its war in Ukraine -- after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized their independence.)

Multiple locals and several Ukrainian officials told CNN the vote had been scheduled for Thursday.

Read the full story here: